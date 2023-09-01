Social media reacts to Rams signing CB Duke Shelley

The Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback depth improved a bit on Friday when the team signed Duke Shelley to the active roster. Shelley, who’s had stints with the Bears, Vikings and Raiders, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Shelley may be an undersized cornerback, but that’s never steered the Rams away from a player before. He can help back up Cobie Durant and Shaun Jolly in the slot and fill out the roster as the sixth cornerback on the team.

It may not be a marquee signing or one that will make headlines, but fans are at least somewhat excited about this addition. Here’s how social media reacted to the Rams’ latest signing, bringing in a cornerback who has played 41 games and started 11 in his four-year career up to this point.

I like the Duke Shelley Addition, though I hope it doesn't keep Tre Tomlinson off the field. My assumption is that DK might still not be 100%. — Jason Dalessandro (@JDalessandroTST) September 1, 2023

I like the Duke Shelley signing — Chris K (@kushmeiser574) September 1, 2023

The addition of Duke Shelley will add some much needed experience in the defensive backs group for the Rams. Not mad about it… https://t.co/tKahgTmgeF — RAMS REPORT🗯 (@RamsNFLReport) September 1, 2023

The Rams just signed Defensive Back Duke Shelley to the active roster. Shelley is has appeared in 41 career games making 11 starts. He had some strong moments as a Viking in 2022, starting 5 games. pic.twitter.com/q2Kbd0zBmh — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) September 1, 2023

Welcome to LA Duke Shelley! https://t.co/enMyMyWOIg — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) September 1, 2023

I mean our secondary is extremely thin so it doesn’t hurt — Homar Almaraz (@homar_almaraz) September 1, 2023

Rams sure do love short DBs — Jvson (@JayyChaidez) September 1, 2023

Wow was not expecting this move! But he’s a solid DB pickup! — Nathan (@NathanW88616467) September 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire