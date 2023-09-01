Social media reacts to Rams signing CB Duke Shelley

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ cornerback depth improved a bit on Friday when the team signed Duke Shelley to the active roster. Shelley, who’s had stints with the Bears, Vikings and Raiders, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick in 2019.

Shelley may be an undersized cornerback, but that’s never steered the Rams away from a player before. He can help back up Cobie Durant and Shaun Jolly in the slot and fill out the roster as the sixth cornerback on the team.

It may not be a marquee signing or one that will make headlines, but fans are at least somewhat excited about this addition. Here’s how social media reacted to the Rams’ latest signing, bringing in a cornerback who has played 41 games and started 11 in his four-year career up to this point.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire