Social media reacts to Rams’ embarrassing 41-point loss to Broncos

The Rams forced Broncos fans to sit through a 51-14 drubbing last year on Christmas Day, so Denver decided to return the favor on Saturday night in the preseason finale. The game may not count toward either team’s regular-season record, but it still doesn’t make Rams fans feel any better about this roster heading into Week 1.

Denver blew out the Rams, 41-0, in the final preseason game. Thankfully, no one will remember this game, especially with the start of the regular season right around the corner.

Here’s how fans on social media reacted to the lopsided loss, and it would be an understatement to say Rams supporters aren’t feeling strongly about their team’s chances this season.

2 things I'm doing if I'm the #Rams. 1st. Trading a 6th rounder for Trevis Gipson to get myself a good EDGE 2nd. Placing my #6 waiver claim on QB Will Grier. There's no true backup QB on the roster in 2023 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) August 27, 2023

Rams have work to do, they need better depth — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) August 27, 2023

Rams fans at the start of preseason vs now: pic.twitter.com/iwfosjSvmg — Cesar 🥱 (@ClappedCesar) August 27, 2023

Never regretted being a podcast host more than tonight. It’s midnight, the Rams are down 41-0 in the worst football game I’ve ever seen, and I’m still watching this. The game doesn’t even count. Just saw the Jesus commercial for the 10th time. This may be it for me — Steve Rebeiro (@steverebeiro) August 27, 2023

Don't worry, the Rams aren't playing their Week 1 starters. The Rams are only playing some of the players they'll probably need in Week 2, Week 4, Week 6, Week 7, Week 8, Week 9, Week 10, Week 11, Week 13, Week 14, Week 15, Week 16, Week 17, and Week 18 — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) August 27, 2023

34 points scored in three games. This is not a serious NFL team. — Adam Talbert (@atalbe20) August 27, 2023

