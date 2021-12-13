Social media reacts to Quinn Ewers’ commitment to the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have pulled off a massive recruiting weekend in terms of the future of the Texas football program.

The first domino fell when five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first five-star offensive lineman that the Longhorns have landed since 2009.

One day later, former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top overall player in the transfer portal, chose to commit to Texas over Texas Tech. The Ohio State transfer will be heading to Austin after one year of development in Columbus.

To say that Christmas came early for Texas fans still feels like an understatement. Bringing in Banks and Ewers at two critical positions of need has many excited for Texas’ future. These are recruiting battles that the Longhorns have lost out on far too often in the past.

When Ewers officially announced his commitment, it sent the college football world into a frenzy. The Longhorns have found their quarterback of the future, and many other fans are beginning to take notice of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

