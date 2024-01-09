Social media reacts: QB Jayden Maiava transfers to Georgia football
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs over the USC Trojans. Maiava, who is ranked as a four-star transfer, just finished his redshirt freshman season.
Maiava will be the fourth scholarship quarterback on Georgia’s roster. The former three-star recruit helped UNLV go 8-5 in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback passed for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season. Maiava also added 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Maiava is expected to compete for the second-string quarterback role at Georgia behind returning starter Carson Beck. Maiava will compete with Gunner Stockton, who saw extended action in the Orange Bowl, and four-star Georgia signee Ryan Puglisi.
Jayden Maiava has an intriguing combination of arm strength and starting experience. He is ranked as the No. 120 player in the transfer portal and the No. 18 quarterback, per 247Sports.
The Georgia Bulldogs were excited to add another talented transfer to their quarterback room!
Georgia is reloading, not rebuilding
Kirby Smart beats Lincoln Riley in a recruiting battle
Maiava's NIL representative wishes him luck
Some Jayden Maiava highlights
More Maiava highlights show his arm strength
Maybe Kirby Smart was cheering for Washington?
Maiava's Pro Football Focus grades
Who will be UGA's 2025 quarterback?
Maiava was among the MWC's best
