Carson Wentz wears gear from all 3 former teams during recent workout

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
Athletes sometimes get caught off guard, and whether it’s a pickup game or quick workout, there are moments when you have to grab the best available equipment.

That appears to have happend to Carson Wentz, who is either really unorganized, or purposely held a recent workout wearing equipment and gear from all three of his former NFL team.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Wentz spent five controversial seasons in Philadelphia, even earning a contract extension before eventually being traded to Indianapolis.

After a late season collapse with the Colts, Wentz was traded to the Commanders. Wentz spent one season in Washington before being released ahead of a $26 million cap hit for 2023.

In seven seasons (92 starts), Wentz has thrown 151 touchdown passes with 66 interceptions.

Social media reacts to everything and Wentz’s gear was no acception.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire