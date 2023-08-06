Carson Wentz wears gear from all 3 former teams during recent workout

Athletes sometimes get caught off guard, and whether it’s a pickup game or quick workout, there are moments when you have to grab the best available equipment.

That appears to have happend to Carson Wentz, who is either really unorganized, or purposely held a recent workout wearing equipment and gear from all three of his former NFL team.

Carson Wentz is repping all the teams he's played for during this year's training camp 😅 📷: @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/UZi1Qfp8LL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 6, 2023

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft, Wentz spent five controversial seasons in Philadelphia, even earning a contract extension before eventually being traded to Indianapolis.

After a late season collapse with the Colts, Wentz was traded to the Commanders. Wentz spent one season in Washington before being released ahead of a $26 million cap hit for 2023.

In seven seasons (92 starts), Wentz has thrown 151 touchdown passes with 66 interceptions.

Social media reacts to everything and Wentz’s gear was no acception.

Carson Wentz is wearing an Eagles helmet, Colts shorts, and Washington jersey in workouts this summer. He is looking for a team. The Eagles second overall pick in 2016 is without a team seven years after being drafted by the Birds

📷 @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/8P7SWdvutU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 6, 2023

That’s quite a resume.

Some people post their resumes online looking for jobs. Carson Wentz wears his (h/t @cj_wentz11) pic.twitter.com/0atooltagX — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) August 6, 2023

Former Washington QB Carson Wentz with a very good IG post. He’s working out wearing an Eagles helmet, Commanders jersey and Colts shorts. Well done. pic.twitter.com/Ad2oGzXnyR — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 6, 2023

