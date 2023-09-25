Social media reacts to projected UNC football bowl game

It has been a good season for the UNC football program so far, heading into the bye week with a 4-0 record for the first time since 1997.

The Tar Heels leaped in the latest AP Top 25 poll, landing at the No. 15 spot. That is now translating to a projected bowl game, with UNC getting major love on the latest prediction.

On3 Sports released their college football NY6 Bowl prediction and gave the Tar Heels a significant nod on the graphic. They have UNC projected in a top-sixth spot, facing off against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Week 5 College Football NY6 Bowl Predictions via @Andy_Staples‼️ Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/fJXRvpA5pw pic.twitter.com/vYntzPSHdr — On3 (@On3sports) September 24, 2023

UNC landing this bowl game would mean they would go unbeaten in the regular season with wins over Clemson and Duke late in the season. It would also mean two ACC teams would be present in the national championship playoff race.

The graphic brought quite a reaction, with fans debating the team’s placement. Let us look at how social media reacted to the college football bowl predictions.

