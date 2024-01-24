Advertisement

Social media reacts: Poor second half, officiating doom Sooners in loss to Texas

John Williams
·5 min read
1

After rising back into the top 15 in the nation, the Oklahoma Sooners had a disappointing performance in their 75-60 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

In the second half, the Sooners were outscored by 16 and struggled to find their offensive touch, shooting just 38% from the field, while the Longhorns shot 54% in the second half.

Oklahoma certainly didn’t play well, but they didn’t get much help from the officials who called more fouls against the Sooners in the second half, including a questionable flagrant foul on Le’Tre Darthard.

It was a physical game at the Sooners’ offensive end of the floor, but OU didn’t seem to get the same benefit when they were playing defense.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing loss for the Sooners, who had an opportunity to make a statement in Big 12 play. Instead, they not only lost but had one of their worst performances of the season against their rival.

Oklahoma is now 15-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play, and here’s how social media reacted to the Sooner’s loss to Texas.

At least the crowd showed up

But it wasn't enough

Oklahoma should be able to win a big game here and there

Can't have that kind of let down

Congratulations are in order, I guess

Has to get better

Not good

Didn't get much help from officials

Just wild

Only way to put it

Absolutely a Dud

Both were not good

Papa Greg in the Building!!!

And it certainly wasn't called both ways

Among many head scratching things

Rough to watch

Hard to imagine one worse

Can they be much better?

How we're all feeling after that one

Didn't finish the job

Still a lot to play for

Just didn't have it tonight

Odd Officiating all night

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire