Social media reacts: Poor second half, officiating doom Sooners in loss to Texas

After rising back into the top 15 in the nation, the Oklahoma Sooners had a disappointing performance in their 75-60 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

In the second half, the Sooners were outscored by 16 and struggled to find their offensive touch, shooting just 38% from the field, while the Longhorns shot 54% in the second half.

Oklahoma certainly didn’t play well, but they didn’t get much help from the officials who called more fouls against the Sooners in the second half, including a questionable flagrant foul on Le’Tre Darthard.

It was a physical game at the Sooners’ offensive end of the floor, but OU didn’t seem to get the same benefit when they were playing defense.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing loss for the Sooners, who had an opportunity to make a statement in Big 12 play. Instead, they not only lost but had one of their worst performances of the season against their rival.

Oklahoma is now 15-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play, and here’s how social media reacted to the Sooner’s loss to Texas.

At least the crowd showed up

Texas HC Rodney Terry starts with the S/O to #OU crowd. UT 75-60 final. pic.twitter.com/f8E9bhmu0C — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 24, 2024

But it wasn't enough

Man, it’s just such a wasted home crowd. — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) January 24, 2024

Oklahoma should be able to win a big game here and there

I’m a little bit everyone should relax and enjoy OU sports and a little bit we should expect more from our sports programs. That being said. This game is completely unacceptable. Can’t get boat raced at home with a packed house against an unranked Texas period. — Brandon Schultz (@schultzy012) January 24, 2024

Can't have that kind of let down

Over the past five-ish years, OU seems to lay eggs in “Please come the game” games. I’ll be there on Saturday, but this kind of offensive performance is frustrating for Moser, Castiglione and OU hoops fans. Building momentum with the casuals is always a battle. This hurts. — C&C Machine (@CCMachine) January 24, 2024

Congratulations are in order, I guess

I hate that OU is basically Texas’ NBA Finals. It’s a sad reality. — Mark (@markaduck) January 24, 2024

Has to get better

You would hope there’s a lot to learn from tonight. A lot of gross. Texas has been damn good in the second half. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 24, 2024

Not good

Porter Moser will now be 0-5 vs Texas at OU. Not ideal. Still has the program headed in the right direction though. Will need to get the monkey off of his back soon. — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) January 24, 2024

Didn't get much help from officials

There are some questionable fouls happening right now in this OU UT game — Andy #BoomerSooner 🎸🏎 🏈 (@pc5408) January 24, 2024

Just wild

Man the calls in this league are so soft. Disu falls “Foul on Soares.” — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 24, 2024

Only way to put it

What a disappointing performance from OU hoops tonight. Very bad all around. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 24, 2024

Absolutely a Dud

One of the best games of the Porter Moser era on Saturday has been followed up with one of the worst in terms of pure let down#Sooners had a lot of momentum coming into tonight and have laid a dud — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 24, 2024

Both were not good

The officiating in this game sucks – almost as badly as our shooting. — Road Warrior (@OURoadWarrior) January 24, 2024

Papa Greg in the Building!!!

And it certainly wasn't called both ways

Oklahoma played like shit tonight, but it’s illegal in 50 states what Texas got away with tonight. — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) January 24, 2024

Among many head scratching things

Disu hooks every time he makes a move and it’s very blatant. How the officials haven’t seen that once the whole game is a head scratcher. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) January 24, 2024

Rough to watch

These scoring droughts, dude🙄😩 — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) January 24, 2024

Hard to imagine one worse

Actually the worst officiating crew in the Big 12 — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 24, 2024

Can they be much better?

I think the sheer athleticism raises the floor significantly for this Sooner squad, but the ceiling is certainly in question at this point. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 24, 2024

How we're all feeling after that one

OU student goes double birds, realizes she’s on camera. Whoopsies! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VcjHFwEOlK — Carson Cunningham (@Carson_OKC) January 24, 2024

Didn't finish the job

Porter Moser thanks the fans for the crowd tonight, says he has “worked his ass off” to get people to come out and is disappointed that Oklahoma didn’t play better for them “I apologize to Sooner Nation.” #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 24, 2024

Still a lot to play for

Never fun losing to your rival but not going to throw in the towel on Porter & Co! Still believe this team can do great things. #Boomer — Kendal Eschbach (@KendalEschbach) January 24, 2024

Just didn't have it tonight

Lackluster effort from #Sooners tonight. Not getting rebounds and letting Texas get offensive rebounds when you should be frantically trying to make a comeback is just bad. After UT made a few threes and OU missed a few shots, the body language and effort just fell off. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) January 24, 2024

Odd Officiating all night

No way in hell is that flagrant. One guy stopped running and jumped and the other ran into him. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire