Social media reacts: Phil Mafah breaks records in Clemson’s wild Gator Bowl win over Kentucky

Alex Turri
·4 min read

Clemson’s 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky was a wild one, and it was highlighted by Phil Mafah’s impressive four-touchdown day.

It was a record-breaking day for Mafah, who took 11 carries for 71 yards and four touchdowns. The four-touchdown performance broke two records: the Gator Bowl touchdown record and Clemson’s bowl game record. Mafah’s performance in this Gator Bowl was a special way for the Tigers’ stud running back to end his 2023 season.

When you perform at the level Mafah did in this Gator Bowl, you are bound to have people talking. Here is a look at how social media reacted to Mafah’s record-breaking day.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire