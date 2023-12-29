Social media reacts: Phil Mafah breaks records in Clemson’s wild Gator Bowl win over Kentucky

Clemson’s 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky was a wild one, and it was highlighted by Phil Mafah’s impressive four-touchdown day.

It was a record-breaking day for Mafah, who took 11 carries for 71 yards and four touchdowns. The four-touchdown performance broke two records: the Gator Bowl touchdown record and Clemson’s bowl game record. Mafah’s performance in this Gator Bowl was a special way for the Tigers’ stud running back to end his 2023 season.

When you perform at the level Mafah did in this Gator Bowl, you are bound to have people talking. Here is a look at how social media reacted to Mafah’s record-breaking day.

Phil Mafah’s four rushing touchdowns today broke the Clemson bowl record and the Gator Bowl record 🤯 Mafah also became the first Clemson player to rush for four touchdowns in a game since C.J. Spiller against Georgia Tech in the 2009 ACC Championship Game! pic.twitter.com/DbzUDNIUes — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) December 29, 2023

HAT TRICK FOR PHIL MAFAH🐅 pic.twitter.com/jFyyuOx4Jl — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah scores a 3-yard TD for his 4th score of the day to take the lead with 17 seconds left. Clemson gets the 2PT conversion to take a 3-point lead. Check out the reaction on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/kOfwqAP6if — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) December 29, 2023

The stones of Cade Klubnik. The will of Phil Mafah. That was quite a drive. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 29, 2023

Kentucky and Clemson with the best game of bowl season as the Tigers come away with a 38-35 win. Phil Mafah sets the Gator Bowl record with 4 rushing TD today. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/92551obyA9 — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 29, 2023

Clemson fans to Phil Mafah pic.twitter.com/Fx3RGlwAAu — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah came through when we needed him most today 🔥 Gator Bowl RECORD 4 touchdowns on 11 carries❗️ 🐐#ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/y9bzNhy6Ci — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) December 29, 2023

Clemson claws back to beat Kentucky in the Gator Bowl, 38-35 🔥 Phil Mafah: 71 YDs, 4 TD

Cade Klubnik: 28-39, 241 YDs pic.twitter.com/K7XPnK0d79 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 29, 2023

A TOUCHDOWN MACHINE 🤖 Phil Mafah tied the Gator Bowl record for TDs! pic.twitter.com/lDtUyUwaN1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah's FOURTH touchdown of the day — three in the fourth quarter — lifts Clemson to a 38-35 win over Kentucky for the Taxslayer Gator Bowl win 🔥 Kentucky turned the ball over four times in Q4 — two fumbles and two INTs. 🎥 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/0VcYnLMR5q — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 29, 2023

“It takes a special group of guys to finish that way.” Your Gator Bowl MVP Phil Mafah after the game. I asked him if he has made his decision on his future yet. He says not yet. pic.twitter.com/V2kPW7ob7p — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah ran for 71 yards and scored a Gator Bowl record 4 TD's to lead Clemson to a come from behind 38-35 win over Kentucky.

We talked with the game MVP shortly after his stellar day to get his thoughts on the fight of the Tigers football team.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/Hvft4C0QIH — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah runs for his 4th TD of the day to regain the lead for the Tigers pic.twitter.com/g0uxHPczSE — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) December 29, 2023

Phil Mafah is announced as the Gator Bowl MVP thanks to his phenomenal performance – 11 carries, 71 yards, four touchdowns.

📸: @toby_cu pic.twitter.com/ezP1QWu8SU — The Tiger Sports (@TheTigerSports) December 29, 2023

#Clemson RB Phil Mafah runs it in for his 4th TD of the day. Cade Klubnik has his best drive of the day, setting up the offense for an easy score. The two point conversion is good. It’s been a 42 point fourth quarter. Unreal. Clemson leads Kentucky 38-35. 17 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/jtza327yDn — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 29, 2023

PHIL MAFAH HAS 4 TOCHDOWNS AND THE TIGERS RETAKE THE LEAD — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) December 29, 2023

Clemson RB Phil Mafah says it was the “craziest fourth quarter” he’s ever experienced. Had a Gator Bowl record 4 TDs and is still weighing an NFL decision pic.twitter.com/CYdS9OpiU1 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) December 29, 2023

PHIL. FREAKIN’. MAFAH. 4 TOUCHDOWNS FOR #7️⃣ ON THE DAY! He now owns the Gator Bowl record! Clemson has the lead late in Jacksonville! — Faxon Childress (@FaxOnSports) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire