Social media reacts: Peyton Bowen signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s been a wild 24 hours on the recruiting trail for the Oklahoma Sooners. After watching each of their 23 commits sign national letters of intent to play for the Sooners and adding one in Markus Strong, Oklahoma was off to a great start on the first day of the early signing period.

Then, they watched as Peyton Bowen chose the Oregon Ducks in a commitment ceremony. But that didn’t slow down Brent Venables and the Sooners who took one final run at Bowen, who hadn’t signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks.

On the second day of the early signing period, with Bowen still unsigned, news began to swirl that the Sooners were still in the game and became the trending favorite once again. What started as reports, turned into reality as Peyton Bowen signed with the Oklahoma Sooners.

What was already a great class for the Sooners went to another level with the signing of Bowen, their third five-star signed in the 2023 recruiting class.

Sooner Nation was buzzing all day before and after the signing as Bowen to Norman became a reality.

