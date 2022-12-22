Social media reacts: Peyton Bowen signs with the Oklahoma Sooners
It’s been a wild 24 hours on the recruiting trail for the Oklahoma Sooners. After watching each of their 23 commits sign national letters of intent to play for the Sooners and adding one in Markus Strong, Oklahoma was off to a great start on the first day of the early signing period.
Then, they watched as Peyton Bowen chose the Oregon Ducks in a commitment ceremony. But that didn’t slow down Brent Venables and the Sooners who took one final run at Bowen, who hadn’t signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks.
On the second day of the early signing period, with Bowen still unsigned, news began to swirl that the Sooners were still in the game and became the trending favorite once again. What started as reports, turned into reality as Peyton Bowen signed with the Oklahoma Sooners.
What was already a great class for the Sooners went to another level with the signing of Bowen, their third five-star signed in the 2023 recruiting class.
Sooner Nation was buzzing all day before and after the signing as Bowen to Norman became a reality.
Nothing else to be said
Nothing to say other than:
Holy shit. https://t.co/ytdZezsjDJ
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 22, 2022
Brent Venables playing Chess
Recruiting=Dirt Santa Rules. 2nd steal/3rd owner gets keeps!
— Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) December 22, 2022
How quickly things change
My how the turn tables.
— Abbie McD (@Soonerab1) December 22, 2022
Coach providing the teaser
⭕️u🏆 6:9 pic.twitter.com/IBubmxkBwY
— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 22, 2022
Seems extreme but go on man!
If Peyton Bowen comes to Oklahoma, I’ll go fart in the PA system at my local Walmart
— ShaninusMaximus🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️⭕️🙌🏻 (@ShaninusMaximus) December 22, 2022
Don’t count him out
Brent Venables is that man.
Culture always wins.
— Jackie Winz (@jackiewinz) December 22, 2022
The Man
Ladies and Gentlemen, Coach Venables! pic.twitter.com/5i5wxAQuaW
— Coach Miguel Chavis (@MiguelChavis65) December 22, 2022
What a gift!
Merry Christmas 🎁 🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/IZYDlVPeGq
— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) December 22, 2022
Revenge is sweet
After 16 years… Looks like OU finally got that recovery…
— Barry of “The Barry & Mack Show” (B. Wise Fitness) (@bwisefitness) December 22, 2022
Never saw him coming
— Alex Rodriguez (@Hipstarod) December 22, 2022
Was a bonding moment
What if the real crystal balls were the friends we made along the way?
— Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 22, 2022
Dangerous indeed
It seems that #CoachBV may have woke up feeling dangerous today. #Boomer #OUDNA
— Dirt Burglars (@DirtBurglars_LT) December 22, 2022
Have a day Coach Valai
— Coach Valai (@JayValai) December 22, 2022
Only way to explain it
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 22, 2022
How BV stole Christmas!
— Lee Davis (@leewdavis17) December 22, 2022
Oregon got got
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 22, 2022
QB1 excited
— Jackson Arnold (@_JacksonArnold_) December 22, 2022
The waving wheat, sure smells sweet
Ooooooooooklahoma, where the wind comes sweeping down the plain…💨❄️🌀
— OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) December 22, 2022
Who’s your Daddy?
— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 22, 2022
Shortest commitment ever
the number of days Peyton Bowen stayed committed to Oregon is ironically the same as how many natties they have
— abby ⭕️🙌🏻 (@dgshelmet) December 22, 2022
Crimson and Cream Collective at work?
https://t.co/qIPb9dn9JJ pic.twitter.com/cdp21RYhAb
— Crimson & Cream (@CrimsonCreamNIL) December 22, 2022
Reunited!
https://t.co/Eso0GQHF4x pic.twitter.com/z7fJIfvWFi
— Jackson Arnold (@_JacksonArnold_) December 22, 2022
ALSO Reunited!
😁❤️ pic.twitter.com/HviM73wx9V
— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) December 22, 2022