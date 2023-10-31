Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s first College Football Playoff ranking

Kevin McGuire
The start of the College Football Playoff hunt officially kicked off on Tuesday evening with the release of the first rankings from the selection committee. Penn State started the year off ranked no. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, notably lower than their ranking in the traditional polls. After the full ranking was released, with Ohio State coming in at no. 1, there was some discussion over how the committee ranked the Nittany Lions.

The no. 11 ranking was justified for some with no wins over a ranked team in the eyes of the selection committee and a loss to Ohio State. But others felt the committee was misguided in pumping up Ohio State’s ranking on the strength, in part, of a win over Penn State while also dropping the Nittany Lions behind some other one-loss teams.

Regardless, Ohio State benefitted from its win over the Nittany Lions, and Penn State can still make some big moves if it avoids a loss this week at Maryland and comes home to beat Michigan.

Here’s a sampling of some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State takes the top spot, thanks in part to a win over Penn State

Only 3 current Big Ten teams are ranked

The selection committee doesn't see eye-to-eye with the traditional polls

Here's a side-by-side look at the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings

Is Penn State ranked too low?

Here's what the 12-team playoff would look like right now

Penn State can create some absolute chaos!

The problem isn't the loss, it's the lack of quality wins

