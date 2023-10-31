Social media reacts to Penn State’s first College Football Playoff ranking

The start of the College Football Playoff hunt officially kicked off on Tuesday evening with the release of the first rankings from the selection committee. Penn State started the year off ranked no. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, notably lower than their ranking in the traditional polls. After the full ranking was released, with Ohio State coming in at no. 1, there was some discussion over how the committee ranked the Nittany Lions.

The no. 11 ranking was justified for some with no wins over a ranked team in the eyes of the selection committee and a loss to Ohio State. But others felt the committee was misguided in pumping up Ohio State’s ranking on the strength, in part, of a win over Penn State while also dropping the Nittany Lions behind some other one-loss teams.

Regardless, Ohio State benefitted from its win over the Nittany Lions, and Penn State can still make some big moves if it avoids a loss this week at Maryland and comes home to beat Michigan.

Here’s a sampling of some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State takes the top spot, thanks in part to a win over Penn State

College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan cites Ohio State’s wins over Notre Dame and Penn State, top-five defense and “difference-makers” on offense as reasons why the Buckeyes were selected as the No. 1 team in the initial rankings. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 31, 2023

Only 3 current Big Ten teams are ranked

I think it’s funny the CFP use Penn State as a quality win to put OSU at 1, yet they drop PSU behind OU who lost to unranked Kansas and then put Texas ahead of OU who bear them. It’s all a sham. Stop ranking people before week 4 that is how some are getting quality wins — Gusher (@Gusher405) October 31, 2023

The selection committee doesn't see eye-to-eye with the traditional polls

Penn State, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll, is left out of the top 10 (11) in the first addition of the College Football Playoff Top 25 poll. — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 31, 2023

Here's a side-by-side look at the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings vs AP Poll pic.twitter.com/AORXwIDs7k — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) October 31, 2023

Is Penn State ranked too low?

Thoughts on the college football playoff rankings: Too High: Oklahoma, Missouri, Louisville Too Low: Penn State, Utah, Tulane, Air Force — Kevin Redfield (@k_redston) October 31, 2023

Here's what the 12-team playoff would look like right now

Previewing the 12-team format that will be implemented for the College Football Playoff next year: 12 Tulane @ 5 Michigan

11 Penn State @ 6 Oregon

10 Ole Miss @ 7 Texas

9 Oklahoma @ 8 Alabama Sign me the hell up. — Austin Mock (@amock419) October 31, 2023

Penn State can create some absolute chaos!

Penn state could sneak in on Michigan and mess this entire playoff up — Blitz Alerts (@BlitzAlerts) October 31, 2023

The problem isn't the loss, it's the lack of quality wins

They dropped – if the committee believes Ohio State is number one then Penn State should be the highest ranked 1 loss team – who else has only 1 loss, on the road, against the number 1 team? — Steve Caporale (@elcapo912) October 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire