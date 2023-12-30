Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s dreadful Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss

Charlie Strella
·2 min read
17

Penn State’s offense has been under fire for pretty much the whole 2023 season, and the unit’s performance in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss was much of the same. Lackluster, uninspiring, one-dimensional, un-explosive, or whatever word you want to describe it surfaced Saturday afternoon in the 38-25 loss to the Rebels. The Nittany Lions finished the season 10-3 and will go into next season with a lot of questions surrounding their offense and what it will look like.

The offseason should be an interesting one, with Penn State in dire need of offensive upgrades, especially in the receiver department. There are pieces to build around, like Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton, and perhaps Harrison Wallace III, but that’s a conversation for another time. Social media is a here-and-now atmosphere, and it sure didn’t miss on Penn State’s dud performance in the Peach Bowl centered around another anemic passing performance, Drew Allar, and the Penn State offense.

Penn State's fans watching the whole game

At least there was this!

Eli may be onto something here

A new method is desperately needed

That's one way to cope with the loss

Biggest storyline all season and this offseason

Dramatic, or true?

A way too common theme

At least we can all remember this play

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire