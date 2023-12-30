Social media reacts to Penn State’s dreadful Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss

Penn State’s offense has been under fire for pretty much the whole 2023 season, and the unit’s performance in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss was much of the same. Lackluster, uninspiring, one-dimensional, un-explosive, or whatever word you want to describe it surfaced Saturday afternoon in the 38-25 loss to the Rebels. The Nittany Lions finished the season 10-3 and will go into next season with a lot of questions surrounding their offense and what it will look like.

The offseason should be an interesting one, with Penn State in dire need of offensive upgrades, especially in the receiver department. There are pieces to build around, like Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton, and perhaps Harrison Wallace III, but that’s a conversation for another time. Social media is a here-and-now atmosphere, and it sure didn’t miss on Penn State’s dud performance in the Peach Bowl centered around another anemic passing performance, Drew Allar, and the Penn State offense.

Penn State's fans watching the whole game

We all had the same reaction to that Drew Allar INT. pic.twitter.com/PpWwQMwKZQ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 30, 2023

At least there was this!

Tyler Warren with the great catch and serious YAC. 💥 pic.twitter.com/VgoTIcRoRR 📺: ESPN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 30, 2023

Eli may be onto something here

Penn State needed Chad Powers today!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) December 30, 2023

A new method is desperately needed

“Run, run pass ain’t gonna work,” a Penn State fan said to James Franklin as he was leaving the field. pic.twitter.com/0nrlW0uWl4 — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) December 30, 2023

That's one way to cope with the loss

Biggest storyline all season and this offseason

The Penn State takeaway from the Peach Bowl shouldn't be about the defense. Missing Chop Robinson, two starting corners, lose Abdul Carter during the game, and Manny Diaz left for Duke. The takeaway should be that, once again, this Penn State offense hasn't shown up. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 30, 2023

Dramatic, or true?

James Franklin has reached his ceiling at Penn State. The man can’t win a big game to save his life. Complacency is his downfall. pic.twitter.com/s9O5MMa94M — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) December 30, 2023

A way too common theme

Unfortunately Ole Miss is a nightmare matchup for Penn State: they’re a good team. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 30, 2023

At least we can all remember this play

One of the cleanest looking Penn State plays all year, when they really needed it too

pic.twitter.com/EETpiF1Rbo — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) December 30, 2023

