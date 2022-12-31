Social Media Reacts: Penn State news and moments from Rose Bowl week

The week surrounding the Rose Bowl is always a special one and for Penn State, it is no different. The team and media alike got to enjoy all the festivities that cap off with the annual Rose Bowl parade before the game.

Prior to that though you have plenty of other events that make for fun tuning into such as team arrivals, a legendary prime rib, and more.

James Franklin and this year’s Penn State team were not even supposed to be ranked, let alone enjoying the Rose Bow and all the trimmings that come along with it.

However when you get adequate play out of your quarterback, freshmen step up, especially on offense, and a new defensive coordinator turns a defense into a turnover-generating machine then special things can happen.

Namely, a Rose Bowl week to remember.

Penn State Social Media

it’s all in the details 🌹 pic.twitter.com/JWRtpxMaui — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) December 31, 2022

Kyle Andrews, Centre Daily Times

Penn State’s Rose Bowl win was in the white uniforms on Jan. 2, 1995. Can the Nittany Lions do the same thing 28 years later? https://t.co/7bwT0cu1L1 — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) December 31, 2022

Alex Rocco, Penn State Media

Penn State has arrived at Rose Bowl media day pic.twitter.com/mgSQbCdECH — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) December 31, 2022

Brian Tripp, Penn State Athletics

Kamran Nia, Sporting Tribune

The Penn State Nittany Lions are visiting Lawry’s The Prime Rib for the Beef Bowl. The team will enjoy a fancy dinner a few days before playing in the Rose Bowl. pic.twitter.com/qUe9yV12Ap — Kamran Nia (@kamran_nia) December 31, 2022

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian

Welcome to Penn State Rose Bowl practice… Keyvone Lee is back in action pic.twitter.com/BotJAPsMdC — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) December 29, 2022

Allie Berube, ABC27

Disneyland welcomes Penn State football to the Rose Bowl in stylehttps://t.co/xEJkomcKl0 pic.twitter.com/muyLMyFOc9 — Allie Berube (@allieberube) December 29, 2022

Penn State Social Media

#TBT: Saquon in the 2017 Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/laGFeMZFFQ — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) December 22, 2022

Penn State Social Media

#TBT: Ki-Jana Carter in the 1995 Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/FKD1ex8tTH — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) December 29, 2022

Daily Collegian

Honorary “First Cut” PJ Mustipher gifts fellow defensive lineman Amin Vanover with the first piece of prime rib at the 66th annual Lawry’s Beef Bowl. pic.twitter.com/uyoZfc6rwS — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 31, 2022

