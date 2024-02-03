Social media reacts to Penn State’s upset win at Indiana

When Penn State beats Indiana in basketball, the Big Ten social media circles will come alive. Following a stunning performance in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon, Penn State Twitter was beaming with joy while the Indiana faithful were lighting their torches to burn the program down. Such is life in the year 2024 when Penn State comes from behind to run Indiana off its own court for the first time since 2014.

Penn State was led by Ace Baldwin Jr. to an 85-71 victory at Indiana. It was the first win for the Nittany Lions in Bloomington since 2014 and was the second straight road win in Big Ten play for the program this week. In fact, Penn State was winless on the road this season prior to this week, and now they have recorded back-to-back road wins against Rutgers and Indiana. Have things turned a corner for the program?

Here is a look at some of the best social media reactions to Penn State’s upset in Bloomington.

That's a lot of points!

Penn State scored 62 points in the final 25 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qp9WR6bz9A — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 3, 2024

Let them hear ya!

It's been a while since we experienced this kind of win

ROAD KILL 😤 Nittany Lions earn their first win in Assembly Hall since 2014!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ye98IlnqIh — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 3, 2024

It was worth the wait!

Wow. Penn State 85 Indiana 71 final in Bloomington, where PSU men’s basketball hadn’t won in 10 years. Great week for Mike Rhoades. — Steve E. Snyder (@sesnyderleb) February 3, 2024

After having no road wins this season, Penn State has now won back-to-back road games this week!

BACK 2 BACK ROAD DUBS 🕺🗣️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/vt2KCxuOtN — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 3, 2024

Best win of the year for Mike Rhoades?

Quite a win for Mike Rhoades and Penn State basketball. Shot lights out, spread the ball around without Kanye Clary and shut down Assembly Hall in the second half. Two in a row in the road. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) February 3, 2024

Penn State wants UConn! (OK, maybe not)

Ah yes, getting boatraced at home by Penn State, as happens to every powerhouse college basketball program. — Ryan Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) February 3, 2024

This doesn't happen very often...

#IUBB loses to Penn State, 85-71. That’s IU’s largest home loss ever to PSU, their third straight loss vs PSU, and their first loss to PSU in B’ton since 2014. — IU Basketball Trivia (@IUBBTrivia) February 3, 2024

Soak in those Indiana tears

Final: Penn State 85, Indiana 71 Worst loss of the Woodson era. PSU has a roster built last spring by first-year coach Mike Rhoades from the portal. Not the kind of game Indiana should be losing in year three of Woodson's tenure. Hoosiers are 13-9, 5-6 in the Big Ten. #iubb — Inside the Hall (@insidethehall) February 3, 2024

The Indiana media is about to rip the Hoosiers to shreds

IU basketball stinks and Mike Woodson is sensitive and pointing fingers and after this 85-71 loss at home to a 10-11 Penn State team I'm just done.#columncoming — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 3, 2024

Indiana media is not happy about the result

Indiana Basketball hits bottom in soft and dumb loss to Penn State! NCAA… https://t.co/vZPDB5MsIq via @YouTube — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) February 3, 2024

By now you should know that you should never know what to expect!

This Penn State basketball team is somehow more Penn State basketbally than ever. — P01135809 (@mbowser06) February 3, 2024

This is what all of the hype was about!

Ace Baldwin quickly becoming a Penn State basketball player I'd die for. — Darian Somers (@StuffSomersSays) February 3, 2024

Maybe things are starting to come together?

This is the best basketball Penn State has played all year. Less hero ball. Moving the ball well on offense. Defense much improved the last week or two. #WeAre — Bell (@YNWABell) February 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire