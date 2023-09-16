Social media reacts to Penn State’s road win at Illinois

Penn State’s defense was on fire against Illinois in its Big Ten opener on Saturday. But the struggles of the offense are what drew plenty of criticism and comments from the world of social media, as is typically the case, even though Penn State came away with a 30-13 victory.

I was busy sharing my thoughts about the game and instant reactions on Threads (feel free to join me there next week), but the social media network formerly known as Twitter, now known as X, remains the most popular place to gauge the pulse of the college football world. And because of that,. I had a tab in my browser open during the game to see what the masses were saying.

And there was plenty to be said throughout the game, especially when things looked rather bleak with the offense. Here is a good sample of comments and reactions from social media during Penn State’s road win at Illinois in Week 3.

Penn State felt ready for the first road game of the season.

Look good, play good?

Defenses set the tone early on.

Kind of expected a defensive game early on for Penn State-Illinois. Exactly what we have at the moment. Both teams left huge opportunities out there on offense on good drives. — Nick Kosko (@nickkosko59) September 16, 2023

Yeah, Drew Allar missed this one early on.

Drew Allar looking the other way with a wide open receiver. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/vxxy4Ek40b — Chris(to🅿️her) Larsen 🙈 🙉 🙊 (@ESPNChrisLarsen) September 16, 2023

The halftime adjustments on offense seemed non existent.

Offense comes out of halftime and looks completely out of sorts on all three drives. Offensive line has been getting worked. — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) September 16, 2023

Can this team beat Ohio State or Michigan?

Well today certainly answers the question on if they can beat Michigan and Ohio State. The answer: not even close. #PennState — Philly Sports Fanatic (@thunderducks26) September 16, 2023

Not a big day for the wide receivers

Penn State Wide Receiver catch a pass challenge. Level: impossible. — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) September 16, 2023

This tweet would have been funnier of Ricky Rahne's new team wasn't winning its game

Is Ricky Rhanne calling plays for Penn State today? — James McDougal (@j_mcdougs) September 16, 2023

Ricky Rahne’s Old Dominion was leading Wake Forest 24-10 at the time of this post.

This feels like a fair assessment of Penn State's Week 3 performance

Penn State has been impressively unimpressive today. — Saturday Showdown (@CFB_SatShowdown) September 16, 2023

Still a long way to go this season

Drew Allar hasn’t put up Heisman numbers today but I’m confident if they keep winning and Penn State keeps moving up in the rankings by the end of the year he’ll be in the Heisman conversation. — Jacob Ashman (@jashman99) September 16, 2023

It was that kind of afternoon watching the Penn State offense

Thank goodness for the defense!

The Nittany Lions defense did it all today 🔒 Watch @PennStateFball's 4 INTs and 1 forced fumble vs Illinois ⬇️😤 pic.twitter.com/1TLocIvk0Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Now it is time to look ahead to Iowa...

Iowa stands zero chance btw against this penn state defense. Might be a 35-0 final. — Charles Buzeleski (@cabuzeleski) September 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire