Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s road win at Illinois

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

Penn State’s defense was on fire against Illinois in its Big Ten opener on Saturday. But the struggles of the offense are what drew plenty of criticism and comments from the world of social media, as is typically the case, even though Penn State came away with a 30-13 victory.

I was busy sharing my thoughts about the game and instant reactions on Threads (feel free to join me there next week), but the social media network formerly known as Twitter, now known as X, remains the most popular place to gauge the pulse of the college football world. And because of that,. I had a tab in my browser open during the game to see what the masses were saying.

And there was plenty to be said throughout the game, especially when things looked rather bleak with the offense. Here is a good sample of comments and reactions from social media during Penn State’s road win at Illinois in Week 3.

Penn State felt ready for the first road game of the season.

Look good, play good?

Defenses set the tone early on.

Yeah, Drew Allar missed this one early on.

The halftime adjustments on offense seemed non existent.

Can this team beat Ohio State or Michigan?

Not a big day for the wide receivers

This tweet would have been funnier of Ricky Rahne's new team wasn't winning its game

Ricky Rahne’s Old Dominion was leading Wake Forest 24-10 at the time of this post.

This feels like a fair assessment of Penn State's Week 3 performance

Still a long way to go this season

It was that kind of afternoon watching the Penn State offense

Thank goodness for the defense!

Now it is time to look ahead to Iowa...

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire