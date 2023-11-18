Social media reacts to Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers

A week after being eliminated from the Big Ten championship hunt and in the same week it made a change at offensive coordinator, Penn State’s offense was the subject of plenty more criticism during Saturday’s win over Rutgers. Yes, despite coming away with a 27-6 victory over the Scarlet Knights to remain in the hunt for a New Years Six bowl game, Penn State and head coach James Franklin were still taking shots online.

It was a slow start for the offense, which did not help the cause. But things eventually got a little better as the game went on and the running game and defense took over. Still, the masses had things to say on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here is a look at some of the top social media reactions to Penn State’s performance against Rutgers.

Beau Pribula steals a touchdown from Nick Singleton

🙌 @PennStateFball's backup Beau Pribula runs it in himself 💨 pic.twitter.com/1nQ5WAiZNU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Sing it one more time in Beaver Stadium

Is this accurate?

Penn State Football: The greatest CFB program to never make the 4-team playoff… smh… — Matthew Michael (@TweeterlessMatt) November 18, 2023

Don't say things you can't take back

Being a Penn State football fan has turned into annual purgatory. I would rather be a fan of Illinois or Iowa than this hell. — Sully (@sullymygoodname) November 18, 2023

Penn State -20.5, never a doubt, right?

Another frustrating game against a lesser opponent, and another miraculous cover. The story of the 2023 Penn State football season — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) November 18, 2023

Whatever it takes!

Penn State runs a peewee football level offense and still covered against Rutgers pic.twitter.com/SAH2YKyfIq — Barely Weigl (@CTWeigs) November 18, 2023

This is a fact

Chop Robinson is so good at the game of football — Championship season (@PennStateFannn) November 18, 2023

Maybe catch up on some sleep next time

If there is a more boring football team to watch than Penn State I haven’t seen em…& I pray I’ll never have to pic.twitter.com/hI8zw333Bj — SeminOLD School (@SeminOLDschool) November 18, 2023

The broadcast team wasn't drawing much better feedback

I mean this with all due respect… is this Meyer’s and Smith’s first time in the booth and first time watching Penn State this year? — The Caleb And Phil Football Podcast (@CPFBPodcast) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire