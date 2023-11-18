Social media reacts to Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers
A week after being eliminated from the Big Ten championship hunt and in the same week it made a change at offensive coordinator, Penn State’s offense was the subject of plenty more criticism during Saturday’s win over Rutgers. Yes, despite coming away with a 27-6 victory over the Scarlet Knights to remain in the hunt for a New Years Six bowl game, Penn State and head coach James Franklin were still taking shots online.
It was a slow start for the offense, which did not help the cause. But things eventually got a little better as the game went on and the running game and defense took over. Still, the masses had things to say on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Here is a look at some of the top social media reactions to Penn State’s performance against Rutgers.
Beau Pribula steals a touchdown from Nick Singleton
🙌 @PennStateFball's backup Beau Pribula runs it in himself 💨 pic.twitter.com/1nQ5WAiZNU
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023
Sing it one more time in Beaver Stadium
One last time in Beaver Stadium for 2023! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/RbjnIcl255
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 18, 2023
Is this accurate?
Penn State Football: The greatest CFB program to never make the 4-team playoff… smh…
— Matthew Michael (@TweeterlessMatt) November 18, 2023
Well, in a season of disappointment for #PennState football, at least one thing remains true…
Rutgers football: https://t.co/z8GESp5t22 pic.twitter.com/pGFreCGEmw
— Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) November 18, 2023
Don't say things you can't take back
Being a Penn State football fan has turned into annual purgatory. I would rather be a fan of Illinois or Iowa than this hell.
— Sully (@sullymygoodname) November 18, 2023
Penn State -20.5, never a doubt, right?
Another frustrating game against a lesser opponent, and another miraculous cover. The story of the 2023 Penn State football season
— Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) November 18, 2023
Whatever it takes!
Penn State runs a peewee football level offense and still covered against Rutgers pic.twitter.com/SAH2YKyfIq
— Barely Weigl (@CTWeigs) November 18, 2023
This is a fact
Chop Robinson is so good at the game of football
— Championship season (@PennStateFannn) November 18, 2023
Maybe catch up on some sleep next time
If there is a more boring football team to watch than Penn State I haven’t seen em…& I pray I’ll never have to pic.twitter.com/hI8zw333Bj
— SeminOLD School (@SeminOLDschool) November 18, 2023
The broadcast team wasn't drawing much better feedback
I mean this with all due respect… is this Meyer’s and Smith’s first time in the booth and first time watching Penn State this year?
— The Caleb And Phil Football Podcast (@CPFBPodcast) November 18, 2023