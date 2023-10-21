Social media reacts to Penn State’s loss at Ohio State

Well, here we are again. Another promising Penn State season with high hopes of taking the next step lost a wheel on the pothole that is the Ohio State game. Penn State’s latest shortcoming against Ohio State put on display once again just how far Penn State is to taking down the Buckeyes on its quest to take the next level to be a top Big Ten and College Football Playoff contender.

As Penn State’s offense was struggling in all facets of its game against the Buckeyes, social media was weighing in on the fate of the Nittany Lions. The defense received plenty of deserved praise for its effort against Ohio State, but the offense drew the ire of college football Twitter all afternoon, especially in the second half.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s 20-12 loss at Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

James Franklin heading to his next recruiting visit

No, this is not how James Franklin arrived today pic.twitter.com/o6J2kUjFI3 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 21, 2023

Kyle McCord had some tough moments against the Penn State defense for a while

Kyle McCord against Penn State pic.twitter.com/42KfpgaIQR — MattBeGreat (@mattbegreatyt) October 21, 2023

Pick your poison?

Making me bet either on a load bearing James Franklin or Ryan Day without a reason to run the ball is some evil, evil business — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 21, 2023

This decision was highly scrutinized in the second quarter

3rd-and-1 at midfield, Penn State… throws and punts?? — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 21, 2023

On 3rd and 1, Penn State attempted a pass and then kept a heavy package on the field to line up for a potential 4th down attempt from their own 45-yard line. But Penn State burned a timeout and punted the ball away.

Kalen King's big defensive holding penalty

This wiped off a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown at a key point in the game.

The defensive holding penalty on Kalen King that cost Penn State a defensive touchdown. Good call? pic.twitter.com/2pSHUUvfyT — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) October 21, 2023

A wild swing of emotions

I took to Twitter to share what you were missing on Threads.

Penn State was called for four penalties in the first half

Big Ten officials as soon as a Penn State player moves: pic.twitter.com/ju0kR6Lbb5 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) October 21, 2023

Penn State's defense was cooking in the third quarter

This special teams mistake by Ohio State gave Penn State life going to the fourth quarter

Special teams have been an issue for the #Buckeyes this season. That comes back to haunt Ohio State before the end of the 3rd quarter. Here's a look at how Jesse Mirco's punt bounced off CB Lorenzo Styles Jr. Penn State recovered at its own 48-yard line. pic.twitter.com/qk2EZN6ow8 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 21, 2023

This was great for fans of Big Ten defense

The offense in The defense in

Penn State & Penn State &

Ohio State Ohio State pic.twitter.com/uUHutKa9PC — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 21, 2023

Feels like a wasted opportunity for Penn State

Penn State’s best defense since the late 90’s is wasted because the offense can’t complete a few forward passes — 🅱️Man🐉 (@Bryan_Footy) October 21, 2023

The defense is great. The offense is... not.

I can't say enough about the game Penn State's defense is playing. The QB play for PSU (and the clunky play calling) have held them back.

But the defense came to WIN. — Benjamin (@TheBenjaminGuy) October 21, 2023

Now this is just rude

Penn State is Iowa with a finished basement. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 21, 2023

At least it looked respectable to those who didn't watch?

"Penn State lost by one score to Ohio State" is mathematically true but emotionally false — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 21, 2023

It would have been nice

James Franklin spent all his time against inferior opponents trying to run up the score and cover numbers…might have wanted to place a bit more emphasis on the vertical passing game — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 21, 2023

The inevitable James Franklin stats continue to support the narrative

James Franklin's record straight up at Penn State: • 1-9 vs. Ohio State

• 0-10 on the road vs. top-10 teams

• 3-16 vs. top-10 teams pic.twitter.com/jMaSjX3ncB — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 21, 2023

It all comes back to haunt you in a game like this

Kalen King penalty calling back a TD…Daequan Hardy failing to field a punt…Diaz no longer doubling Harrison…Yurcich passing on 3rd & 1, running on 3rd & 5…Franklin punting on 4th & 1. Many opportunities to make plays. Betting on James Franklin is a ME problem! — harry maYES (@harrymayesTU) October 21, 2023

A closing thought and reality check for Penn State

Penn State is going to continue to be nationally relevant because losing these games doesn't mean it's going to start losing to the bottom 2/3rds of the Big Ten – that said, games like this continue to highlight an innate top to bottom difference between Penn State and the Top 5% — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 21, 2023

Laughter is the best medicine

My spirit animal https://t.co/7KjedfcZEH — Evil James Franklin (@JamesFrankwin) October 21, 2023

Still a lot on the line for Penn State

The Michigan game is huge for James Franklin. No shame in stacking Ls in the Shoe and the Big House, but 0-3 at home against them since COVID would be a tough look. The potential 11-1 tiebreaker also appears to be trending in PSU’s favor. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) October 21, 2023

