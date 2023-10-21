Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s loss at Ohio State

Kevin McGuire
Well, here we are again. Another promising Penn State season with high hopes of taking the next step lost a wheel on the pothole that is the Ohio State game. Penn State’s latest shortcoming against Ohio State put on display once again just how far Penn State is to taking down the Buckeyes on its quest to take the next level to be a top Big Ten and College Football Playoff contender.

As Penn State’s offense was struggling in all facets of its game against the Buckeyes, social media was weighing in on the fate of the Nittany Lions. The defense received plenty of deserved praise for its effort against Ohio State, but the offense drew the ire of college football Twitter all afternoon, especially in the second half.

Here is a look at some of the social media reactions to Penn State’s 20-12 loss at Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

James Franklin heading to his next recruiting visit

Kyle McCord had some tough moments against the Penn State defense for a while

Pick your poison?

This decision was highly scrutinized in the second quarter

On 3rd and 1, Penn State attempted a pass and then kept a heavy package on the field to line up for a potential 4th down attempt from their own 45-yard line. But Penn State burned a timeout and punted the ball away.

Kalen King's big defensive holding penalty

This wiped off a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown at a key point in the game.

A wild swing of emotions

I took to Twitter to share what you were missing on Threads.

Penn State was called for four penalties in the first half

Penn State's defense was cooking in the third quarter

This special teams mistake by Ohio State gave Penn State life going to the fourth quarter

This was great for fans of Big Ten defense

Feels like a wasted opportunity for Penn State

The defense is great. The offense is... not.

Now this is just rude

At least it looked respectable to those who didn't watch?

It would have been nice

The inevitable James Franklin stats continue to support the narrative

It all comes back to haunt you in a game like this

A closing thought and reality check for Penn State

Laughter is the best medicine

Still a lot on the line for Penn State

