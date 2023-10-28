Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s win over Indiana

Social media had no shortage of thoughts to share while watching the Penn State game this weekend. Penn State’s struggling offensive performance, head coach James Franklin, and quarterback Drew Allar have been easy targets since the loss at Ohio State last weekend, and none of them did much to change the emotions for the majority of the afternoon in a home win over Indiana.

But at least this one ended with a win.

Despite coming out on top of the Hoosiers in a 33-24 game, social media vented some frustrations about the current look of Penn State football. But to be fair, being tied with the worst team in the Big Ten with just under three minutes to play does not typically silence the critics.

Here is a look at some of the social media highlights from Penn State’s victory over Indiana in Week 9.

The pregame vibes seemed fine

Kaden Saunders hands the flag to his father, an Army vet, on Military Appreciation Day

Why do we do this to ourselves?

Indiana's first score stunned the Beaver Stadium crowd quickly

Theo Johnson gets Penn State on the scoreboard

Yeah, that was a common feeling among those watching

Here's how Indiana scored its third touchdown of the game

Watching Penn State's offense at times felt like a chore

All that talk about going deep finally paying off?

Going deep for the game-winning score

Reminder: Penn State's last 2 starting QBs went on to play in the NFL

Drew Allar breaks down the game-winning TD

