Social media reacts to Penn State’s win over Indiana

Social media had no shortage of thoughts to share while watching the Penn State game this weekend. Penn State’s struggling offensive performance, head coach James Franklin, and quarterback Drew Allar have been easy targets since the loss at Ohio State last weekend, and none of them did much to change the emotions for the majority of the afternoon in a home win over Indiana.

But at least this one ended with a win.

Despite coming out on top of the Hoosiers in a 33-24 game, social media vented some frustrations about the current look of Penn State football. But to be fair, being tied with the worst team in the Big Ten with just under three minutes to play does not typically silence the critics.

Here is a look at some of the social media highlights from Penn State’s victory over Indiana in Week 9.

The pregame vibes seemed fine

Kaden Saunders hands the flag to his father, an Army vet, on Military Appreciation Day

Why do we do this to ourselves?

It is football torture watching Penn State’s offense on Saturdays and then the Steelers on Sundays. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 28, 2023

Indiana's first score stunned the Beaver Stadium crowd quickly

90 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR INDIANA. pic.twitter.com/n5ySSFXal3 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Theo Johnson gets Penn State on the scoreboard

Just a little bit open on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/NLFl6kNyFR — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Yeah, that was a common feeling among those watching

I’ve seen a lot of halves of football, and boy that sure was one #PennState — Eric Balcik (@EricBalcik) October 28, 2023

Here's how Indiana scored its third touchdown of the game

Watching Penn State's offense at times felt like a chore

Penn State looks ROUGH. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 28, 2023

All that talk about going deep finally paying off?

Thank you, Drew Allar!! Finally throwing downfield! 57 yard TD! Maybe his first INT and this unreasonably close game against a 2-5 IU football team was the wake up call he needed. Let’s go! #WeAre #PennState — Taylor Talks Comics👨🏻‍💻 ☕️ (@TMtalkscomics) October 28, 2023

Going deep for the game-winning score

CHUCK IT DEEP PENN STATE pic.twitter.com/LmPUhCseDf — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 28, 2023

Reminder: Penn State's last 2 starting QBs went on to play in the NFL

Drew Allar should leave Penn State if he wants to be a pro — Benji (@B_Shmoney) October 28, 2023

Drew Allar breaks down the game-winning TD

"Teammates had my back all day, offense and defense… there's no one else I'd rather be playing with than all these guys." 🗣️ Drew Allar spoke with @tiffblackmon after @PennStateFball's win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/ntrr91Xboy — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

