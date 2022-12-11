Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s upset over Illinois

Earlier this week Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said that Penn State had a good basketball team. They backed that statement up on Saturday.

Illinois was ranked 17th in the country and was coming off a big win against number two Texas in Madison Square Garden earlier in the week. Penn State was a major underdog but none of that mattered as they beat the Illini on the road.

Penn State is now 7-3 on the year and has a big conference road win for the tournament selection committee to look back on in case they are on the bubble. This could make a major difference.

Obviously when a major upset happens, social media can get a bit crazy and for a program historically seen as a joke to pull this off it made it very entertaining. Here is a taste of what social media was buzzing about after Penn State’s win.

Big Ten Network

It was just a really close game. But then Andrew Funk hit a trio of big shots. 💥@andrewfunk11 x @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/8gpxq2RqkD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 10, 2022

Penn State Basketball

On The Clock Basketball

Jalen Pickett is a super-talented player. At 6'4 he plays a downhill & powerful style of basketball that is a matchup nightmare. He has a super polished game & a great leader of this Penn State team that is able to start 5 guards due to the versatility he brings to their squad. pic.twitter.com/xFM4op8UUA — On The Clock (@OnThe_ClockBB) December 11, 2022

David Jones, Penn Live

Story continues

Penn State’s 74-59 win @ #17 Illinois was first ever 15+ road win vs ranked B1G opponent in PSU’s 30+ seasons in the conference. — David Jones (@djoneshoop) December 11, 2022

Matt Harris, RockNation

Illinois lost by 15 to Penn State. What happened. Oh. I see. A Pickett was involved. pic.twitter.com/rJEXDjYZ92 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) December 10, 2022

CBS Sports College Basketball

Penn State's upset over No. 17 Illinois is its first defeat over a top-20 Big Ten team on the road since Feb. 4, 2020 when the Nittany Lions won 75-70 at then-No. 16 Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/TEPUPx9aOk — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 10, 2022

Daniel Gallen, 247Sports

Jalen Pickett & Andrew Funk score 20, Seth Lundy drops 16 & Myles Dread posts 15 as Penn State upsets No. 17 Illinois, 74-59, in Champaign. the Nittany Lions are 7-3 overall & 1-1 in the Big Ten after snapping a two-game losing streak. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) December 10, 2022

Brad Evans, SiriusXM

Penn State is a downright gritty team. Impressed with their off-ball action and Pickett's ability to run point at the forward position. Illinois three-point D getting exposed. You give Nittany Lions open looks from outside, they knock down shots. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) December 10, 2022

32 Analytics

Jalen Pickett helped Penn State win on the road vs Illinois today. 🚨 Entering today, Pickett’s player season grade of 91.77 ranked 7th in the country. 📈👀@PennStateMBB @JalenPickett7 https://t.co/PNWI3dUWCM pic.twitter.com/H9LFMFZVPH — 32 Analytics (@32_Analytics) December 10, 2022

Jon Rothstein, FanDuel

On Tuesday, Illinois beat Texas at Madison Square Garden. Today, it lost to Penn State by 15 at home. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire