Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s upset over Illinois

Andrew Harbaugh
Earlier this week Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said that Penn State had a good basketball team. They backed that statement up on Saturday.

Illinois was ranked 17th in the country and was coming off a big win against number two Texas in Madison Square Garden earlier in the week. Penn State was a major underdog but none of that mattered as they beat the Illini on the road.

Penn State is now 7-3 on the year and has a big conference road win for the tournament selection committee to look back on in case they are on the bubble. This could make a major difference.

Obviously when a major upset happens, social media can get a bit crazy and for a program historically seen as a joke to pull this off it made it very entertaining. Here is a taste of what social media was buzzing about after Penn State’s win.

