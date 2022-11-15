Social media reacts to Penn State’s basketball win over Butler

Penn State improved to 3-0 on Monday night with a hard-fought victory over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Jalen Pickett turned in a career kind of night with just the second triple-double in Penn State program history, and that led to plenty of electricity in the crowd and on the internet.

Penn State men’s basketball has always had a devoted following that live through every game, and if this start to the season is any indication, they could be in for a very enjoyable ride as the season continues forward. After picking up a single top-25 point in the latest AP poll, the Nittany Lions handled their biggest test so far in the early goings of the season by overcoming a strong defensive effort from Butler from the Big East. Unlike their first two opponents, Butler was able to throw a counterpunch at the Nittany Lions on the court and took a lead late in the first half, but Penn State stormed back to take a lead into halftime and then take care of things in the second half.

here’s how Twitter reacted to the win.

Butler head coach Thad Matta praises Nittany Lions

Butler head coach Thad Matta, who’s been to two Final Fours, on Penn State: “Penn State’s got a heck of a basketball team.” pic.twitter.com/861viTzmzK — Spencer Ripchik (@RipchikSpencer) November 15, 2022

Jalen Pickett establishing his legacy in Happy Valley?

I don't know how he will be regarded from a career standpoint because he's only going to spend two years at Penn State, but Jalen Pickett is one of the best men's college basketball players to ever play for the Nittany Lions. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) November 15, 2022

Micah Shrewsberry has Penn State going in righ direction

Quick aside from the recruiting front — that’s one hell of a win for Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State basketball program. Butler has pieces. Nittany Lions showing they can hang against a solid Big East team. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) November 15, 2022

Top 25 ranking incoming?

It’s November and Penn State basketball has a very real chance at being ranked. — Darian Somers (@StuffSomersSays) November 15, 2022

A reminder they did pick up one point in this week’s AP Top 25.

Yes, it’s true. One AP Top 25 voter had Penn State men’s basketball on his ballot this week. https://t.co/yTCFfcrp4f — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) November 15, 2022

Penn State GRITTY Lions?

The fun has already begun

Penn State basketball is going to be fun this season — Marty (@msj41817) November 15, 2022

A win that demands a sly smirk

🐾 The Nittany Lions fought for the dub tonight! @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/QIcgFB0Wqp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 15, 2022

