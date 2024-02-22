Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s upset of No. 12 Illinois

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

Penn State shocked many in the college basketball world with its effort on Wednesday night against no. 12 Illinois. A frenzied Rec Hall crowd was on hand to witness Penn State dictate the tempo for much of the evening and come from behind by as many as 14 points to spring an upset of the heavily favored Illini, leading to a court storming of the hallowed grounds of Rec Hall.

There is just something about these old venues that brings out the best in Penn State with wins this season in Rec Hall and The Palestra in Philadelphia, both in front of whiteout crowds hoping for a turning of the corner for the program moving forward.

Penn State’s win on Wednesday night was a big one as it elevated Penn State out of the bottom four seeds in the Big Ten basketball tournament seeding for the moment. Could this be a win that springs Penn State on the right momentum heading into the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in a couple of weeks? We’ll see if the momentum can carry over, but this was an important one for Mike Rhoades and his crew.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions found on social media during and after Penn State’s big win in Rec Hall.

The final moments

We need more Rec Hall in our lives

Nick Kern says he is a dog. No arguments here!

A hidden message to former Nittany Lion Andrew Funk

Andrew Funk reacts

Well, technically it was, but we won't rain on this parade!

The fans storm Rec Hall!

Another top-15 win at home this season for Penn State

What a scene!

Never tell me the odds

BEDLAM IN STATE COLLEGE!

Let's not forget this pivotal play

A good debate

Until we meet again, Rec Hall

