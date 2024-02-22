Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s upset of No. 12 Illinois

Penn State shocked many in the college basketball world with its effort on Wednesday night against no. 12 Illinois. A frenzied Rec Hall crowd was on hand to witness Penn State dictate the tempo for much of the evening and come from behind by as many as 14 points to spring an upset of the heavily favored Illini, leading to a court storming of the hallowed grounds of Rec Hall.

There is just something about these old venues that brings out the best in Penn State with wins this season in Rec Hall and The Palestra in Philadelphia, both in front of whiteout crowds hoping for a turning of the corner for the program moving forward.

Penn State’s win on Wednesday night was a big one as it elevated Penn State out of the bottom four seeds in the Big Ten basketball tournament seeding for the moment. Could this be a win that springs Penn State on the right momentum heading into the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in a couple of weeks? We’ll see if the momentum can carry over, but this was an important one for Mike Rhoades and his crew.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions found on social media during and after Penn State’s big win in Rec Hall.

The final moments

We need more Rec Hall in our lives

Prior to tonight, Penn State men’s basketball’s last game inside Rec Hall was 2015. Rec Hall’s capacity is 6,846. I think all 6,846 people stormed the court tonight. This scene is what college basketball is about. pic.twitter.com/hCTqQwi8vd — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 22, 2024

Nick Kern says he is a dog. No arguments here!

"I'm a dog, that's all I gotta say. I'm a dog." Quite a night for Penn State's Nick Kern in their upset victory over No. 12 Illinois ⬇️@TheBigTickettt x @PennStateMBB x @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Wx5UWpkWKR — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 22, 2024

A hidden message to former Nittany Lion Andrew Funk

Andrew Funk reacts

Well, technically it was, but we won't rain on this parade!

Don’t call it a return, call it a 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆. 💥#WeAre pic.twitter.com/xLo4YSKeiJ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 22, 2024

The fans storm Rec Hall!

Another top-15 win at home this season for Penn State

DOWN GOES NO. 12 🚨@PennStateMBB comes back from down 14 to beat Illinois in their second Top 15 victory at home. pic.twitter.com/Fg4YtUcGnP — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 22, 2024

What a scene!

Oh my. Penn State upsets No. 12 Illinois at Rec Hall. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/SWugEA0Q4J — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) February 22, 2024

Never tell me the odds

BEDLAM IN STATE COLLEGE!

BEDLAM IN STATE COLLEGE! Penn State rallies to shock Illinois by one. A signature victory for Mike Rhoades. An unfathomable collapse for the Illini. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2024

Let's not forget this pivotal play

PENN STATE MAKES IT A 2-POINT GAME WITH JUST UNDER 30 SECONDS TO PLAY!@PennStateMBB x @B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/L8ajIr74xW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 22, 2024

A good debate

What are Penn State fans more obsessed with… Back up quarterbacks Or An arena from 1929 — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) February 22, 2024

Until we meet again, Rec Hall

Rec Hall is a magical place — Roar Lions Roar (@RLRblog) February 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire