Advertisement

Social media reacts to Penn State’s smashing of Spartans

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

Penn State had been in the line of social media fire for its play in the past month, but the Nittany Lions provided no or few reasons for criticism in a regular-season finale blowout and shutout of Michigan State. Penn State dominated the Spartans, 42-0, to retain possession of the Land-Grant Trophy for a second straight season and, more importantly, keep its hopes for a New Years Six bowl bid alive and in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The coming weeks should be interesting for Penn State as it sorts through its offensive coordinator position on the coaching staff, braces for potential roster news with potential opt-outs for the bowl season and intentions to declare early for the draft or enter the transfer portal. But none of that was being discussed during Penn State’s shutout of Michigan State.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions on social media from Friday night’s Penn State victory over Michigan State.

Leaving no doubt in Detroit

Welcome home, Land-Grant Trophy!

Let the celebration begin!

And it will be staying there until at least 2025

Third time's a charm

Even Temple gets their name in the end zone in Philly

If everybody could do it, everybody would do it

Kaytron Allen had himself a night

Beaver Stadium West?

Hoping we see this group for one more game

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire