Social media reacts to Penn State’s smashing of Spartans

Penn State had been in the line of social media fire for its play in the past month, but the Nittany Lions provided no or few reasons for criticism in a regular-season finale blowout and shutout of Michigan State. Penn State dominated the Spartans, 42-0, to retain possession of the Land-Grant Trophy for a second straight season and, more importantly, keep its hopes for a New Years Six bowl bid alive and in the hands of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The coming weeks should be interesting for Penn State as it sorts through its offensive coordinator position on the coaching staff, braces for potential roster news with potential opt-outs for the bowl season and intentions to declare early for the draft or enter the transfer portal. But none of that was being discussed during Penn State’s shutout of Michigan State.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions on social media from Friday night’s Penn State victory over Michigan State.

Leaving no doubt in Detroit

It was all No. 11 Penn State tonight in Detroit. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/e5IxBLXDde — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 25, 2023

Welcome home, Land-Grant Trophy!

YOUR PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS HAVE WON ME AGAIN AND I AM HEADED BACK TO STATE COLLEGE PENNSYLVANIA — Land-Grant Trophy (@LandGrantTrophy) November 25, 2023

Let the celebration begin!

The Land-Grant Trophy, in all its glory, is headed to the Penn State locker room pic.twitter.com/3cySbVqg9k — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) November 25, 2023

And it will be staying there until at least 2025

This beauty is staying in Happy Valley 😍 pic.twitter.com/qy0bSvrjsn — Penn State Alumni (@PennStateAlums) November 25, 2023

Third time's a charm

#PennState is on the verge of posting its third shutout this season. That hasn't happened since the 1978 Lions blanked Ohio State, TCU and Kentucky. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 25, 2023

Even Temple gets their name in the end zone in Philly

Penn State doesn’t even have Lions painted in its own endzones, this is next-level hospitality https://t.co/xq1VEMYUDq — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) November 25, 2023

If everybody could do it, everybody would do it

Nice fake tush push to add to the arsenal from Penn State RB lines up slightly back and the play essentially becomes power without a puller pic.twitter.com/ZeNwW7rRFO — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 25, 2023

Kaytron Allen had himself a night

Keep eating, Kaytron. 🍽️ 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/rDMenyoIbN — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 25, 2023

Beaver Stadium West?

This place has emptied and it is now mostly Penn State fans left as the lead has grown to 35 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ILgDo2tYCu — Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) November 25, 2023

Hoping we see this group for one more game

I really don’t think we will grasp how elite this defense was for a really long time. We witnessed an all-time great Penn State defense. Bummer it didn’t result in more. — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) November 25, 2023

