Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s B1G win over Ohio State

Well, that was fun and perhaps unexpected! Penn State snapped a five-game losing streak in a fun way by coming from behind by double-digits to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play on Saturday. Penn State celebrated an 83-80 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center thanks to another solid outing from Kanye Clary, major contributions off the bench, and a clutch shot from Ace Baldwin Jr.

The win evened Penn State’s overall record to 5-5 and Big Ten record to 1-1 after losing a Big Ten opener at Maryland earlier in the week.undefinedPenn

Here is a look at some of the best social media reactions to Penn State’s comeback win against Ohio State found on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yes sir, never a doubt!

NEVER COUNT THE LIONS OUT 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/F8rqzuHtN0 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 10, 2023

Yep, that just happened!

Penn State made it happen. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3TEKzsKo5C — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 10, 2023

Start spreading the word!

How James Franklin may have reacted...

The second half is like that sometimes.

Second-half Penn State basketball pic.twitter.com/EE5sDvijSf — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) December 10, 2023

Are you sure about that?

No universe where Penn state wins this basketball game pic.twitter.com/Fvg6IkIQmL — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) December 10, 2023

Are you being pulled back in?

Life of a Penn State Basketball fan pic.twitter.com/HmqCaNbnSz — Mike McHugh (@MikePennState) December 10, 2023

A reversal of fortunes between football and basketball?

I have no idea how Penn State basketball manages to upset Ohio State all the time, but I don’t mind it https://t.co/Obgc51t1Ms — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) December 10, 2023

Ohio State hates the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State basketball arena is like Kryptonite to Ohio State — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) December 10, 2023

Check out THIS stat...

#OhioState's basketball just accomplished something that hasn't happened often & it's not good. Buckeyes not only blew an 18-point lead to #PennState, but it's just the 2nd time in the last 82 games OSU lost a game after leading at halftime dating in the last 10 years (80-2)! — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 10, 2023

