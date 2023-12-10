Advertisement
Breaking News:

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman after accounting for 4,946 total yards and 50 TDs

Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s B1G win over Ohio State

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Well, that was fun and perhaps unexpected! Penn State snapped a five-game losing streak in a fun way by coming from behind by double-digits to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play on Saturday. Penn State celebrated an 83-80 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center thanks to another solid outing from Kanye Clary, major contributions off the bench, and a clutch shot from Ace Baldwin Jr.

The win evened Penn State’s overall record to 5-5 and Big Ten record to 1-1 after losing a  Big Ten opener at Maryland earlier in the week.undefinedPenn

Here is a look at some of the best social media reactions to Penn State’s comeback win against Ohio State found on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Yes sir, never a doubt!

Yep, that just happened!

Start spreading the word!

How James Franklin may have reacted...

The second half is like that sometimes.

Are you sure about that?

Are you being pulled back in?

A reversal of fortunes between football and basketball?

Ohio State hates the Bryce Jordan Center.

Check out THIS stat...

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire