Social media reacts to Penn State basketball’s B1G win over Ohio State
Well, that was fun and perhaps unexpected! Penn State snapped a five-game losing streak in a fun way by coming from behind by double-digits to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play on Saturday. Penn State celebrated an 83-80 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center thanks to another solid outing from Kanye Clary, major contributions off the bench, and a clutch shot from Ace Baldwin Jr.
The win evened Penn State’s overall record to 5-5 and Big Ten record to 1-1 after losing a Big Ten opener at Maryland earlier in the week.undefinedPenn
Here is a look at some of the best social media reactions to Penn State’s comeback win against Ohio State found on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Yes sir, never a doubt!
NEVER COUNT THE LIONS OUT 😤#WeAre pic.twitter.com/F8rqzuHtN0
— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 10, 2023
Yep, that just happened!
Penn State made it happen. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3TEKzsKo5C
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 10, 2023
Start spreading the word!
Penn State Basketball…#WeAre pic.twitter.com/T1PuFJYXf3
— Basic Blues Nation (@BasicBlues) December 10, 2023
How James Franklin may have reacted...
PENN STATE BASKETBALL !!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5uMqUROQAE
— mercedes 🤍 (@mercedeslilyaf) December 10, 2023
The second half is like that sometimes.
Second-half Penn State basketball pic.twitter.com/EE5sDvijSf
— Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) December 10, 2023
Are you sure about that?
No universe where Penn state wins this basketball game pic.twitter.com/Fvg6IkIQmL
— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) December 10, 2023
Are you being pulled back in?
Life of a Penn State Basketball fan pic.twitter.com/HmqCaNbnSz
— Mike McHugh (@MikePennState) December 10, 2023
A reversal of fortunes between football and basketball?
I have no idea how Penn State basketball manages to upset Ohio State all the time, but I don’t mind it https://t.co/Obgc51t1Ms
— Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) December 10, 2023
Ohio State hates the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State basketball arena is like Kryptonite to Ohio State
— Brian Barney (@bbarney22) December 10, 2023
Check out THIS stat...
#OhioState's basketball just accomplished something that hasn't happened often & it's not good.
Buckeyes not only blew an 18-point lead to #PennState, but it's just the 2nd time in the last 82 games OSU lost a game after leading at halftime dating in the last 10 years (80-2)!
— John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 10, 2023