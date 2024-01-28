Social media reacts as Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins power Iowa basketball past Michigan
The Iowa Hawkeyes arrived at the Crisler Center looking for a win to put a stop to their two-game losing streak and to inject some life back into their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Mission accomplished.
Thanks to a big second half from junior forward Payton Sandfort and the Hawkeyes, Iowa got an 88-78 win over Michigan that it desperately needed to collect.
Sandfort scored a career-high tying 26 points, including 21 after halftime. He also knocked down a career-tying six 3-pointers on the day, shooting 6-of-8 beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, senior guard Tony Perkins was fabulous as well, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. It was a milestone night for Perkins as he crossed the 1,000 career points threshold.
Freshman forward Owen Freeman rounded out the Hawkeyes’ double-figure scorers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The frosh from Moline, Ill., also pulled down nine rebounds to just miss out on the double-double.
Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) shot 53.4% from the floor as a team and 50% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes limited Michigan (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) to 28.1% field goal shooting in the second half to turn a 44-42 halftime deficit into a much-needed victory. Iowa outscored Michigan in the second half 46-34.
After back-to-back frustrating losses, Hawkeye social media was able to take another victory lap early Saturday evening.
The Iowa basketball experience has begun
the pace of this game is already frantic
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 27, 2024
Owen Freeman stuff
What a sequence for Owen Freeman. Blocked a dunk on the defensive end, calls for the ball in the paint, spin and two hand dunk of his own.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 27, 2024
Wanna see why @IowaHoops' Owen Freeman has won so many B1G freshman of the week awards?
Check out these highlights. ⤵️
📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/5nHy0ZO2Xr
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 27, 2024
Would absolutely hate to spoil this
The loudest cheer of the day so far comes when new Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is introduced.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 27, 2024
Welcome @UMichFootball’s @Coach_SMoore!
Sherrone Moore acknowledged the Michigan crowd at a break during the @umichbball game! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7jrYAlixOk
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2024
The Caitlin Clark effect
Caitlin Clark jerseys inside Crisler Arena for an Iowa – Michigan men's basketball game
— Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) January 27, 2024
You don't say
Not that this is new, but Iowa's defense has been pretty poor.
— Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 27, 2024
Maybe get a stop. Idk.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 27, 2024
All going according to plan
Got them right where we want them. Crisler is asleep. Come out and run your stuff. Michigan is 🗑️
— On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) January 27, 2024
Out of the halftime gates like a heat-seeking missile
great start to the half
— Barry in Iowa (@BarryinIowa) January 27, 2024
LETS GOOOOOO
— Ali (@alisonh2006) January 27, 2024
B1G start. Let's go!
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 27, 2024
Alrighty then Hawks.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 27, 2024
More of THIS please
Okay, Iowa, I like how this second half is going. Keep it up.
— Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) January 27, 2024
Hot Start in Half 2 🔥#Hawkeyes
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 27, 2024
History for Tony Perkins
That's 1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points for Tony Perkins. 🙌@Saucy___T x @IowaHoops
📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/899fhZyv7L
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 27, 2024
1K in Black & Gold.
The 52nd player to reach this milestone for the #Hawkeyes.@Saucy___T 💥 pic.twitter.com/KcAK4dS56d
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 27, 2024
Here goes Payton Sandfort
Sandfort…oh my!
— 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓭™ (@hawkeyeinmd) January 27, 2024
TWO ZERO
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 27, 2024
Payton is HUNTING 😤
— Ali (@alisonh2006) January 27, 2024
Payton Sandfort really showing up tonight
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 27, 2024
Had to have it
Payton Sandfort is on fire today. 🔥@payton_20_ x @IowaHoops
📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/xz30HmHmmr
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 27, 2024
What a bounce back performance from Payton Sandfort tonight. Needed it
— I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) January 27, 2024
Sandfort!!
— Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) January 27, 2024
Credit given where credit's due
Payton Sandfort really stepped up today
— Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 28, 2024
Big response game from Payton. That's leadership.
— Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 28, 2024
How about one more for good measure
DAGGER
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 28, 2024
Pay. Ton.
— Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 28, 2024
Payton Sandfort has been ballin’ tonight. Took a lot of public criticism for not being great down the stretch against Maryland.
Took accountability. Vowed to be better. And has been.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 28, 2024
Enjoy the day
Enjoy your day, Payton Sandfort! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8UZ0gu5KLZ
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 28, 2024
Win column!
No beer!!! Hawks win!!! 💛🖤💛🖤💛
— Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) January 28, 2024
HOOPS!!!!!@IowaWBB @IowaHoops
NO BEER!!!!
— Hawkeye Elvis (@HawkeyeElvis) January 28, 2024
Send that tweet, Jon
Iowa Basketball. The Family Business.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2024
That was fun. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/dbhLQg1qnO
— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 28, 2024
