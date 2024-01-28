Social media reacts as Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins power Iowa basketball past Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes arrived at the Crisler Center looking for a win to put a stop to their two-game losing streak and to inject some life back into their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Mission accomplished.

Thanks to a big second half from junior forward Payton Sandfort and the Hawkeyes, Iowa got an 88-78 win over Michigan that it desperately needed to collect.

Sandfort scored a career-high tying 26 points, including 21 after halftime. He also knocked down a career-tying six 3-pointers on the day, shooting 6-of-8 beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, senior guard Tony Perkins was fabulous as well, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. It was a milestone night for Perkins as he crossed the 1,000 career points threshold.

Freshman forward Owen Freeman rounded out the Hawkeyes’ double-figure scorers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The frosh from Moline, Ill., also pulled down nine rebounds to just miss out on the double-double.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) shot 53.4% from the floor as a team and 50% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes limited Michigan (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) to 28.1% field goal shooting in the second half to turn a 44-42 halftime deficit into a much-needed victory. Iowa outscored Michigan in the second half 46-34.

After back-to-back frustrating losses, Hawkeye social media was able to take another victory lap early Saturday evening.

The Iowa basketball experience has begun

the pace of this game is already frantic — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) January 27, 2024

Owen Freeman stuff

What a sequence for Owen Freeman. Blocked a dunk on the defensive end, calls for the ball in the paint, spin and two hand dunk of his own. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 27, 2024

Wanna see why @IowaHoops' Owen Freeman has won so many B1G freshman of the week awards? Check out these highlights. ⤵️ 📺: FS1/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/5nHy0ZO2Xr — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 27, 2024

Would absolutely hate to spoil this

The loudest cheer of the day so far comes when new Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is introduced. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 27, 2024

Welcome @UMichFootball’s @Coach_SMoore! Sherrone Moore acknowledged the Michigan crowd at a break during the @umichbball game! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7jrYAlixOk — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2024

The Caitlin Clark effect

Caitlin Clark jerseys inside Crisler Arena for an Iowa – Michigan men's basketball game — Justin VanLaere ▶ (@storminspank) January 27, 2024

You don't say

Not that this is new, but Iowa's defense has been pretty poor. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 27, 2024

Maybe get a stop. Idk. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 27, 2024

All going according to plan

Got them right where we want them. Crisler is asleep. Come out and run your stuff. Michigan is 🗑️ — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) January 27, 2024

Out of the halftime gates like a heat-seeking missile

great start to the half — Barry in Iowa (@BarryinIowa) January 27, 2024

LETS GOOOOOO — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 27, 2024

B1G start. Let's go! — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 27, 2024

Alrighty then Hawks. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 27, 2024

More of THIS please

Okay, Iowa, I like how this second half is going. Keep it up. — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) January 27, 2024

History for Tony Perkins

1K in Black & Gold. The 52nd player to reach this milestone for the #Hawkeyes.@Saucy___T 💥 pic.twitter.com/KcAK4dS56d — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 27, 2024

Here goes Payton Sandfort

TWO ZERO — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 27, 2024

Payton is HUNTING 😤 — Ali (@alisonh2006) January 27, 2024

Payton Sandfort really showing up tonight — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 27, 2024

Had to have it

What a bounce back performance from Payton Sandfort tonight. Needed it — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) January 27, 2024

Sandfort!! — Lisa Dondlinger (@LisaDondlinger) January 27, 2024

Credit given where credit's due

Payton Sandfort really stepped up today — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 28, 2024

Big response game from Payton. That's leadership. — Quadrant 1 Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) January 28, 2024

How about one more for good measure

DAGGER — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) January 28, 2024

Pay. Ton. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 28, 2024

Payton Sandfort has been ballin’ tonight. Took a lot of public criticism for not being great down the stretch against Maryland. Took accountability. Vowed to be better. And has been. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 28, 2024

Enjoy the day

Enjoy your day, Payton Sandfort! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8UZ0gu5KLZ — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) January 28, 2024

Win column!

No beer!!! Hawks win!!! 💛🖤💛🖤💛 — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (Taylor's Version) (@05HAWKI) January 28, 2024

Send that tweet, Jon

Iowa Basketball. The Family Business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2024

