Social media reacts as Payton Sandfort, Tony Perkins power Iowa basketball past Michigan

Josh Helmer
·5 min read

The Iowa Hawkeyes arrived at the Crisler Center looking for a win to put a stop to their two-game losing streak and to inject some life back into their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Mission accomplished.

Thanks to a big second half from junior forward Payton Sandfort and the Hawkeyes, Iowa got an 88-78 win over Michigan that it desperately needed to collect.

Sandfort scored a career-high tying 26 points, including 21 after halftime. He also knocked down a career-tying six 3-pointers on the day, shooting 6-of-8 beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, senior guard Tony Perkins was fabulous as well, scoring 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting. It was a milestone night for Perkins as he crossed the 1,000 career points threshold.

Freshman forward Owen Freeman rounded out the Hawkeyes’ double-figure scorers with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The frosh from Moline, Ill., also pulled down nine rebounds to just miss out on the double-double.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) shot 53.4% from the floor as a team and 50% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes limited Michigan (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) to 28.1% field goal shooting in the second half to turn a 44-42 halftime deficit into a much-needed victory. Iowa outscored Michigan in the second half 46-34.

After back-to-back frustrating losses, Hawkeye social media was able to take another victory lap early Saturday evening.

The Iowa basketball experience has begun

Owen Freeman stuff

 

Would absolutely hate to spoil this

The Caitlin Clark effect

You don't say

All going according to plan

Out of the halftime gates like a heat-seeking missile

More of THIS please

History for Tony Perkins

Here goes Payton Sandfort

Had to have it

Credit given where credit's due

How about one more for good measure

Enjoy the day

Win column!

Send that tweet, Jon

