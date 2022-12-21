Social media reacts to the passing of Franco Harris

Penn State and the football community lost a living legend on Wednesday morning when it was announced former running back Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72, the Associated Press reported.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame member got national attention as a Penn State running back from 1969 to 1971. He would be one of the premier member for Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions at a crucial time in the program’s history. His career in State College would eventually earn him the chance to enter the NFL where he was a first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972. He would go on to win four Super Bowls with them and would retire in 1984 in an arms reach of Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record.

As you would expect, social media was full of well wishes and great thoughts on Harris being shared. Here is a collection of just a handful of the thousands that have been shared.

Mike Greenberg, ESPN

Franco Harris was so much more than just one play. He was one of the great backs of his time, or any time, and the heartbeat of the offense of those legendary #Steelers teams. He was also as classy a gentleman as you could ever hope to meet. RIP Franco, thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/415S2ZcjFn — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 21, 2022

Janelle Hall, WTAE

Just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to retire Franco Harris’ #32 jersey, @WTAE sources confirm the stunning and tragic news that Franco has died. His death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Franco Harris was 72 years old. pic.twitter.com/qorEV8gxXa — Janelle Hall (@JanelleHallWTAE) December 21, 2022

Collin Dunlap, The Fan Morning Show

WTAE is reporting Franco Harris has died.

Absolutely incredible. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) December 21, 2022

Michael Lombardi, Former NFL Front Office Member

Sad news of the passing of Franco Harris at the age of 72. Too young. He leaves behind some incredible memories, and may he forever RIP. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) December 21, 2022

Daniel Valente, The Score

One of the greatest ever to wear the black and gold for the Steelers, RIP Franco Harris. Right before the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, too. So sad, the world lost a legend today. https://t.co/96ZkpFen3Q — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 21, 2022

Paul Zeise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Man the Franco Harris news is just another sobering reminder of how precious and short life is. A couple days before he was gonna be celebrated for one of the greatest plays in sports history and he is gone. It almost seems cruel — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) December 21, 2022

Ramon Foster, Former Steeler

Damon Amendolara, CBS Sports

Crushing news about Franco Harris. Just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He’s literally the image on the patch the Steelers will wear this weekend. He literally changed the course of NFL history. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/lEx8BDL1gw — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) December 21, 2022

Dorin Dickerson, The Fan

Oh my god. Rip Franco Harris — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) December 21, 2022

Tyler Feldman, KVUE

The timing is quite unbelievable. Franco Harris didn’t need to celebrate the Immaculate Reception for a 50th straight year though because he lived it. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TyzeGEUGNO — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 21, 2022

Today Show, NBC

Franco Harris, a Hall of Fame running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers known one of the most famous plays in American football history, has died at age 72. pic.twitter.com/ZsMIrX4Mw7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 21, 2022

Adam Schefter, ESPN

Franco Harris’ tragic death comes two days before the 50th anniversary of The Immaculate Reception and just days before the Steelers retire his No. 32 jersey on Saturday. https://t.co/u8gQhIIU5S — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2022

Field Yates, ESPN

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris, author of the “Immaculate Reception” – one of the greatest plays in NFL history – has passed away at the age of 72. A 4-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame player and revered individual by so many. RIP.pic.twitter.com/hUERPwHVwo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2022

Kyle Brandt, NFL Network

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire