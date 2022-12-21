Social media reacts to the passing of Franco Harris

Andrew Harbaugh
Penn State and the football community lost a living legend on Wednesday morning when it was announced former running back Franco Harris passed away at the age of 72, the Associated Press reported.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame member got national attention as a Penn State running back from 1969 to 1971. He would be one of the premier member for Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions at a crucial time in the program’s history. His career in State College would eventually earn him the chance to enter the NFL where he was a first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972. He would go on to win four Super Bowls with them and would retire in 1984 in an arms reach of Jim Brown’s all-time rushing record.

As you would expect, social media was full of well wishes and great thoughts on Harris being shared. Here is a collection of just a handful of the thousands that have been shared.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

