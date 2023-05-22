Social media reacts to Packers landing the 2025 NFL draft

News that the Green Bay Packers would host the 2025 NFL draft sparked a lot of excitement on social media, as you might imagine, as well as a few people wondering how the smallest city in pro sports can support such a massive event.

Here are some of the initial reactions on Twitter.

Packers COO Ed Policy on Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft: “This will be the largest event Green Bay has ever hosted.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

It’s so cool that Packers fans are finally going to get to see them draft a defensive lineman in person. 😊 https://t.co/lejHwlogVI — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 22, 2023

every stock owner showing other NFL fans the titletown district during the 2025 draft pic.twitter.com/pN9M2rMB7Q — CheeseheadTV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) May 22, 2023

What would be really fun is if they got 32 bikes for the first round and have each pick ride onto the stage after they were called. — Scott Eberhardy (@scotteber) May 22, 2023

First Simone Biles. Then US News. Now the NFL draft?



Good things apparently do come in threes. https://t.co/JbIyrD0P2P — AsGoesWisconsin (@AsGoesWisconsin) May 22, 2023

I feel like people wouldn’t be talking about not wanting to go to Green Bay for the draft if they knew that 3 blocks from Lambeau Field you can get a beer that literally comes with a pickle spear in it. — Rem The Jewels (@Rsprake1) May 22, 2023

If Jordan Love doesn't work out the #Packers fans at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay are going to be wild. — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) May 22, 2023

i'm 100% serious, the Green Bay people should reach out to the La Crosse people. no city in this state knows how to go overcapacity for big events like La Crosse — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) May 22, 2023

I was glad to offer my support for bringing the NFL Draft to Wisconsin.



Cheeseheads, the NFL Draft is coming to Titletown in 2025. You bet I’m jazzed! https://t.co/xa1Zj8naQd — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 22, 2023

Mark Murphy will retire on July 13th, 2025. This will be a hell of a feather in his cap on the way out the door. https://t.co/aoVmG5rCGD — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) May 22, 2023

Welcome to the NFL Draft 🧀 pic.twitter.com/0Ke5z2wN4c — Mauro Jiménez (@maurojimenez87) May 22, 2023

Really cool that Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see how GB hosts an event that was attended by 300,000 this year ... about three times the size of Green Bay's population itself. https://t.co/bjycCHybhf — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) May 22, 2023

I’m a self-admitted cheese snob. In honor of Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft, here’s my top-5 list of cheeses:



1.Wisconsin 17-year Aged Extra Sharp Cheddar

2.Saint Agur - blue cheese

3.Brie de Melun

4.Burrata do Andria

5.Parmigiano Reggiano https://t.co/CieV1Zs0vS — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 22, 2023

