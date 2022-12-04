Social Media Reacts: OU commit Jackson Arnold slays the Dragons in Guyer’s win over Southlake Carroll

1
John Williams
·5 min read

On a day when one Oklahoma quarterback made it known he was entering the transfer portal, a future Sooners quarterback put on a show in the Texas High School State quarterfinals.

Jackson Arnold was absolutely dominant in Denton Guyer’s 45-21 win over Southlake Carroll. Guyer got out to a quick 21-7 lead in the first quarter and was up 31-14 at halftime. Arnold and the offense continued to put points on the board, but it was Oklahoma target Peyton Bowen and the defense that held the Dragons to just seven second-half points to secure the win.

In the win, Arnold threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns and added 149 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

After coming up short in the state championship a year ago, Jackson Arnold and Guyer have been on a mission in the 6A-2 state tournament. The Wildcats are outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 24.5 points per game. Their closest game during their playoff run was an 18-point win over Byron Nelson a week ago, and they’re averaging 52.5 points per game in the playoffs.

It’s an incredible run that has a chance to end with Guyer as state champs. Next up is 12-2 DeSoto, whose losses came to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, and 13-0 Duncanville.

Social media was abuzz with Jackson Arnold’s incredible performance, and here are some of the best reactions.

Absolutely Dominating Texas' top talent

As impressive with his legs as he is with his arm

Another angle of the long TD run

Impressive every week

Dual Threat

A game for most QBs

Locked In

Dropping Dimes

There's only 1

Leaving Everyone Speechless

Another Dime

That dude

Straight Baller

Here what Coach Heim had to say about Jackson Arnold

Dominant Win over a Great Program

And he's gonna be a Sooner

Might Just Be

Slaying Dragons

Rising to the Occasion

[listicle id=76660]

[listicle id=76087]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories