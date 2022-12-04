Social Media Reacts: OU commit Jackson Arnold slays the Dragons in Guyer’s win over Southlake Carroll

On a day when one Oklahoma quarterback made it known he was entering the transfer portal, a future Sooners quarterback put on a show in the Texas High School State quarterfinals.

Jackson Arnold was absolutely dominant in Denton Guyer’s 45-21 win over Southlake Carroll. Guyer got out to a quick 21-7 lead in the first quarter and was up 31-14 at halftime. Arnold and the offense continued to put points on the board, but it was Oklahoma target Peyton Bowen and the defense that held the Dragons to just seven second-half points to secure the win.

In the win, Arnold threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns and added 149 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

After coming up short in the state championship a year ago, Jackson Arnold and Guyer have been on a mission in the 6A-2 state tournament. The Wildcats are outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 24.5 points per game. Their closest game during their playoff run was an 18-point win over Byron Nelson a week ago, and they’re averaging 52.5 points per game in the playoffs.

It’s an incredible run that has a chance to end with Guyer as state champs. Next up is 12-2 DeSoto, whose losses came to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, and 13-0 Duncanville.

Social media was abuzz with Jackson Arnold’s incredible performance, and here are some of the best reactions.

Absolutely Dominating Texas' top talent

Jackson Arnold is either 1a or 1b for top QB in this class — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) December 3, 2022

As impressive with his legs as he is with his arm

Long TD run by Jackson Arnold gives Denton Guyer a 7-0 lead over Carroll.#txhsfb @dctf @SportsDayHS pic.twitter.com/ujBPZCNgG0 — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) December 3, 2022

Another angle of the long TD run

Story continues

5 plays 75 yards. 48 yard TD run by Jackson Arnold and Guyer leads it 7-0 pic.twitter.com/lTN7XAFofg — +++ (@dfwtx17) December 3, 2022

Impressive every week

I shouldn’t be surprised anymore at the things Jackson Arnold does. But it’s almost as if he one-ups himself every week. https://t.co/mxHqD5w7Hn — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) December 3, 2022

Dual Threat

Jackson Arnold is the best QB in Texas by a comfortable margin. He might well be the best QB in America. He’s put up a rushing line today (22-131-4) that RBs would kill for. Denton Guyer is a wrecking crew. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) December 3, 2022

A game for most QBs

Huge first half for 5-star Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold. Completed 15 of 18 passes for 211 yards and a TD to go with 17 carries for 110 yards and 3 TDs. Denton Guyer 31 Southlake Carroll 14 | Halftime — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 3, 2022

Locked In

@_JacksonArnold_ is the best HS QB I’ve seen in 40-yrs in the business – a direct quote from a close pal from Texas who is leaving the Denton Guyer win sending them to state semis next week. Also told me he’s “100% sure” he will not budge from commitment to #Sooners. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 3, 2022

Dropping Dimes

There's only 1

.@_JacksonArnold_ is HIM!!

303 yards passing

149 yards rushing

6 Total TD (2 passing, 4 rushing)

Congrats to QB1 and Denton Guyer on their win today. These guys are State Title Bound! pic.twitter.com/mSbUTgfTIs — Two Plane Sports (@TwoPlaneSports) December 3, 2022

Leaving Everyone Speechless

Jackson. Arnold. 😮 — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 3, 2022

Another Dime

That dude

Holy dot Jackson Arnold — Grimlock (@GrimlockOU) December 3, 2022

Straight Baller

Jackson Arnold caps off a 99 yard drive for Guyer and the Wildcats are pummeling the Carroll Dragons, 28-7 with 8:23 remaining in the 2nd quarter. Arnold has 3 Rush TD & 1 pass TD. Kid is a flat out baller. pic.twitter.com/CRowBW7Pvk — +++ (@dfwtx17) December 3, 2022

Here what Coach Heim had to say about Jackson Arnold

The Denton Guyer Wildcats advance to the UIL 6A-II state semifinal round!@DentonGuyer_FB 45, Southlake Carroll 21.@mycoskie spoke with @ReedHeim and @_JacksonArnold_ after the game. Guyer faces DeSoto next week. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/bWcDjvRA8O — CW33 TV (@CW33) December 3, 2022

Dominant Win over a Great Program

What Denton Guyer is doing to Southlake Carrol right now is impressive. Southlake’s been a North Texas power for much of the last two decades. 5 state championships and 2 runner-ups since 2002. 2022: 13-0

2021: 14-1

2020: 12-2 pic.twitter.com/AioGb7sXgv — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) December 3, 2022

And he's gonna be a Sooner

Jackson Arnold is about to put whole College Football world on notice next season! — J.T. Wood (@JTWood92570334) December 3, 2022

Might Just Be

Jackson Arnold is the best QB in the loaded 23’ class and it isn’t close. The kid destroys it in the best HS football stage of the nation — CrimsonBloods (@CrimsonBloodsOU) December 4, 2022

Slaying Dragons

@_JacksonArnold_ is killing it right now. — CΛM ⛧ ⭕️🙌🏼 (@CamtheSTONKman) December 3, 2022

Rising to the Occasion

Jackson Arnold and Denton Guyer are averaging more points per game in the Texas 6A playoffs (52.5 ppg) than they did during the regular season (45.3 ppg). — John Williams (@john9williams) December 4, 2022

[listicle id=76660]

[listicle id=76087]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire