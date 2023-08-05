Social media reacts to Oregon, Washington joining the Big Ten

It’s official, folks. The Big Ten is back at it again with expansion.

The next two dominoes fell on Friday as Oregon and Washington departed the Pac-12 after receiving unanimous votes from the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors as new conference additions. The Ducks and Huskies will join in the 2024-25 academic and athletics calendar year as the Big Ten continues its west coast expansion.

It is a monumental week for the Big Ten, possibly even more than past big expansion announcements. This move, in conjunction with grabbing USC and UCLA last summer, proves that the Big Ten is determined to field a national superconference. Power Five doesn’t exist anymore.

As the Big 12 angled to make some power moves and chip away at the Pac-12’s foundation, the Big Ten only felt it was right to swoop in and snag the conference’s two biggest brands. It doesn’t matter what happens to everyone else, the Big Ten wants to compete with the superpowers down south in the SEC.

Naturally, this is a very divisive time for many college football fans. In the span of a couple of years, the game has completely strayed away from hundreds of years of tradition for money. We truly are entering a new world of college sports.

Despite some sadness involved with seeing the sport we all love kind of die, social media still did its thing. There were some great responses on Twitter—X, what are we calling it now?—amidst the madness. Here are the best social media reactions!

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

It's Official!

Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have voted to accept University of Oregon and the University of Washington to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, per multiple sources pic.twitter.com/9UwF128mkI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 5, 2023

The Big... Many?

I’m not calling it the Big Ten anymore. We need a new conference name. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) August 4, 2023

A New Take on the Rivalry Game

Let's get it done!

Rutgers played its first college football game (the first ever played!) in 1869. Oregon played its first football game in 1894. Rutgers and Oregon have never played each other in the 128 years both have had football teams. Rutgers and Oregon are now in the same conference. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 5, 2023

We love an early morning kickoff!

Oregon and Washington students waking up at 6am for their 9am kickoff in East Lansing. pic.twitter.com/Kco83RBEBq — Blake (@KappBV) August 4, 2023

Where is stick?

USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington. Welcome to the B1G! As a gift, here’s Iowas offensive playbook. pic.twitter.com/YOSJOvZ6Cz — Herbie Hype (@HerbieHype) August 4, 2023

Is there a Ralph's around here?

THE PAC-FOUR HORSEMEN

Pac-4 should just roll with it pic.twitter.com/Pvm53QssZ4 — Fernie B. (@ferndog03) August 5, 2023

It's been a heck of a ride

Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and Cal right now. pic.twitter.com/NDbxvqpjii — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 4, 2023

Not a bad idea!

The NEW Big Ten (B18 for short). West:

Illinois

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oregon

UCLA

USC

Washington

Wisconsin East:

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan St

Northwestern

Ohio St

Penn St

Purdue

Rutgers Conference championship game in the Rose Bowl. See you in 2024. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 4, 2023

Fun set of stadiums (besides Rutgers)

BIG TEN STADIUMS 🏟️

All at matching scale, sorted by size Is it 2024 yet?!?

I'm excited for these road trips! Here are all 18 @bigten stadiums. It's fun to compare the impact that seats vs. bleachers makes in how big their overall footprints are when set to matching scale here: pic.twitter.com/xJ55EZ5FlR — Tony Altimore (@TJAltimore) August 5, 2023

Road Trip!

brb going on a quick road trip around the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/XRCSWlZtFG — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) August 5, 2023

One down, one to go 🎯 pic.twitter.com/llRtKNcDSh — Barstool Big Ten (@BarstoolB1G) August 4, 2023

The perfect bridge team

The Big Ten needs to connect its geography and add a program that’s actually won a football national championship since 2015? I’ve got just the thing. pic.twitter.com/SVgwdMcfZ9 — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) August 4, 2023

WOAH!

crazy idea here: – add stanford & cal to get to 20

– divide the new league into two ‘conferences’

– one can be the “big ten” and the other can be the … “pac ten”

– the two conferences can play for a championship in the rose bowl??? — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) August 4, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire