Social media reacts to Oregon, Washington joining the Big Ten

Jacob Keppen
·4 min read

It’s official, folks. The Big Ten is back at it again with expansion.

The next two dominoes fell on Friday as Oregon and Washington departed the Pac-12 after receiving unanimous votes from the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors as new conference additions. The Ducks and Huskies will join in the 2024-25 academic and athletics calendar year as the Big Ten continues its west coast expansion.

It is a monumental week for the Big Ten, possibly even more than past big expansion announcements. This move, in conjunction with grabbing USC and UCLA last summer, proves that the Big Ten is determined to field a national superconference. Power Five doesn’t exist anymore.

As the Big 12 angled to make some power moves and chip away at the Pac-12’s foundation, the Big Ten only felt it was right to swoop in and snag the conference’s two biggest brands. It doesn’t matter what happens to everyone else, the Big Ten wants to compete with the superpowers down south in the SEC.

Naturally, this is a very divisive time for many college football fans. In the span of a couple of years, the game has completely strayed away from hundreds of years of tradition for money. We truly are entering a new world of college sports.

Despite some sadness involved with seeing the sport we all love kind of die, social media still did its thing. There were some great responses on Twitter—X, what are we calling it now?—amidst the madness. Here are the best social media reactions!

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

It's Official!

The Big... Many?

A New Take on the Rivalry Game

Let's get it done!

We love an early morning kickoff!

Where is stick?

Is there a Ralph's around here?

THE PAC-FOUR HORSEMEN

It's been a heck of a ride

Not a bad idea!

Fun set of stadiums (besides Rutgers)

Road Trip!

(Goldberg Voice) YOU'RE NEXT!

The perfect bridge team

WOAH!

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire