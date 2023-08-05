Social media reacts to Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten

The Big Ten will be expanding in 2024. The conference was already adding USC and UCLA for next season but they won’t be the only new entries. They will now be joined by the University of Oregon and the University of Washington.

The University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett, and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued a joint statement regarding the news on Friday afternoon.

“Today marks an exciting moment in history for the Big Ten Conference and the University of Nebraska. The landscape of college athletics continues to quickly evolve and adding Oregon and Washington further establishes the Big Ten as the preeminent conference in the country. These are two great institutions with highly recognizable brands that expands the Conference footprint to the Pacific Northwest. Nebraska has a large alumni base on the West Coast and the new additions will allow our fans in another region of the country to watch the Huskers compete on a more regular basis. Adding two highly respected universities to the Big Ten will also create exciting new opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to partner with world-class colleagues in research and academics. We welcome Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to competing and collaborating with them in the future.”

Find social media reactions to the expansion of the Big Ten Conference below.

Nebraska's statement

Statement from University of Nebraska leadership on Big Ten expansion. pic.twitter.com/kkOL2vBY4I — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) August 4, 2023

The new conference map

This is B1G. 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/rrBWAWF6xZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 4, 2023

Oregon's history

Not many better than Oregon since 2000. 💥 pic.twitter.com/zGAkxVD9Hm — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 4, 2023

Washington's history

That's 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙩 of tradition. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FWE0heZCUa — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 4, 2023

Pac 12 statement

Big 12 conference expands too

Big 12 Conference Adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah pic.twitter.com/Or4ypfW7d8 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 5, 2023

TV Networks call the shots

The line from today I can't stop thinking about isn't surprising, but resonates and confirms how we got here. Was from a high-level source at a Big Ten school, about the league's lead media partner and its role in the latest expansion. "They are running the conference." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 4, 2023

Does conference history mean nothing

The most significant day in college athletics history. The Conference of Champions essentially goes away, buried under the altar of commerce. From Jackie Robinson to John Wooden to Reggie Bush to Bill Walsh. One less major conference, a century of tradition. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) August 5, 2023

TV networks don't like the truth

The TV networks do not like it when you suggest they have anything to do with college sports realignment. They do not like it at all. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 4, 2023

College football is uniquely American

College football is uniquely American. It’s always changed, through rules or conferences or rivalries, since it’s inception. It’s an American fascination and it’s latest changes are based in the American Dream: A pursuit of more money. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) August 5, 2023

Even Barbenheimer gets in on the action

The Big Ten The Big Ten

taking UCLA taking Oregon

& USC from & Washington

the Pac-12 from the Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/NX0KULFm3R — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 4, 2023

The future of football

The future of college football pic.twitter.com/ShyW9Xo91E — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) August 4, 2023

The jokes never stop

Iowa's playbook

USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington. Welcome to the B1G! As a gift, here’s Iowas offensive playbook. pic.twitter.com/YOSJOvZ6Cz — Herbie Hype (@HerbieHype) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire