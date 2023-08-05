Social media reacts to Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

The Big Ten will be expanding in 2024. The conference was already adding USC and UCLA for next season but they won’t be the only new entries. They will now be joined by the University of Oregon and the University of Washington.

The University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, Chancellor Dr. Rodney Bennett, and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued a joint statement regarding the news on Friday afternoon.

“Today marks an exciting moment in history for the Big Ten Conference and the University of Nebraska. The landscape of college athletics continues to quickly evolve and adding Oregon and Washington further establishes the Big Ten as the preeminent conference in the country.

These are two great institutions with highly recognizable brands that expands the Conference footprint to the Pacific Northwest. Nebraska has a large alumni base on the West Coast and the new additions will allow our fans in another region of the country to watch the Huskers compete on a more regular basis.

Adding two highly respected universities to the Big Ten will also create exciting new opportunities for our faculty, staff and students to partner with world-class colleagues in research and academics. We welcome Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to competing and collaborating with them in the future.”

Find social media reactions to the expansion of the Big Ten Conference below.

Nebraska's statement

The new conference map

Oregon's history

Washington's history

Pac 12 statement

Big 12 conference expands too

TV Networks call the shots

Does conference history mean nothing

TV networks don't like the truth

College football is uniquely American

Even Barbenheimer gets in on the action

The future of football

The jokes never stop

Iowa's playbook

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire