Social media reacts to Oregon QB Bo Nix’s 3rd place finish in the 2023 Heisman race

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race has officially come to a close, and LSU Tigers’ QB Jayden Daniels is your winner, receiving a large portion of the first-place votes.

Behind him, Oreogn Ducks’ QB Bo Nix finished in 3rd place, in front of Marvin Harrison Jr. and behind Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr..

While Nix had an incredible season for the Ducks, breaking multiple school records and leading the team to the Pac-12 Championship Game, the team was unable to get it done on the biggest stage, which ultimately cost him the award. In the end, though, Nix will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Oregon history, and one of only four Ducks to make it to New York City as a Heisman finalist.

That fact was not lost on Duck fans Saturday night. Here’s how they reacted to the outcome of the award on social media:

Results: 1. LSU's Jayden Daniels (2,029 total points, 503 first place votes)

2. UW's Michael Penix Jr. (1,701 total points, 292 first place votes)

3. Oregon's Bo Nix (885 total points, 51 first place votes)

4. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. (352 points, 20 first place votes) — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 10, 2023

Oregon Ducks' QB Bo Nix finished 3rd in the voting, behind Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 10, 2023

Normal shoe size, find a new slant pic.twitter.com/IiW5jN6FRz — Ashtyn Butuso (@lil_buts) December 10, 2023

Should have been camden lewis — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 10, 2023

So happy for Jayden Daniels 👏🏼💛 — emilyetaylor (@emilyetaylor23) December 10, 2023

Bo Nix had a special year people. 4,145 passing yards and 40 TDs with 6 more rushing TDs as well. This Duck could fly like an eagle and run like a Tiger. Whether it was 400 yard passing games or over coming adversity, Bo knows college football and we loved watching him play it. pic.twitter.com/OZz59aV4pI — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2023

Jayden Daniels is YOUR 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner🏆 He becomes the 2nd QB from LSU to win in the last 5 Years (Joe Burrow 2019)https://t.co/HSe2zUSZSg pic.twitter.com/zt4HugnaVH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2023

If you’re a Duck or Dawg fan upset about Daniels winning… stop being stupid — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) December 10, 2023

All three QBs getting clips in of beating Oregon. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 10, 2023

Nix still a legend 🥹☝🏻💪🏼🔥 — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) December 10, 2023

"Bo Nix the babysitter gives out way too much ice cream, I can tell you that much. " — Dan Lanning. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 10, 2023

JAYDEN DANIELS WINS THE HEISMAN 🏆 He joins Joe Burrow as the only LSU QBs to win the award ELITE COMPANY pic.twitter.com/CAPweCoJFp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023

Selfishly wanted Bo because he was 💰all yr Penix was the one who overall should’ve won. Yet they give it to JD who didn’t do a single meaningful thing all year. Every important moment was a loss. Penix went 13-0. Played hurt. Won the Pac. CFB voters are an absolute farce. https://t.co/kfqJh5d2iX — 🦆The Progrum Podcast 🎙️ aka The Progrum Guy 🦆 (@godux1987) December 10, 2023

Imagine telling someone after the ASU loss that don’t worry, Oregons gonna have Bo Nix as a QB but he’ll lose the Heisman to Jayden Daniels who is playing for Brian Kelly at LSU — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 10, 2023

I remember Bo on Campus with an Oregon backpack. I remember his signing. His first game. I think of the guts it took to come across the country to a strange place. I'll remember a leader, an example, a player who made me proud. Bo's our quarterback and my pride isn't determined… pic.twitter.com/CXSWKV5tW1 — GOᖇᗪOᑎ @ᗷᗩᗪGOᖇᗪIE1 (@badgordie1) December 10, 2023

Kinda insane that 2019 Oregon Football team only lost to its future 11 win season QB and a future Heisman QB — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 10, 2023

Bo will always be #1 to me 💚🦆 #GoDucks — Jackson Powers-Johnson (@BigJax58) December 10, 2023

Here is how I voted for the 2023 Heisman Trophy

1) Michael Penix Jr.

2) Jayden Daniels

3) Bo Nix Been a great season so far…Hopefully the best is yet to come! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 10, 2023

Bo Heisman 🎥

So thankful he made that leap of faith to Oregon! pic.twitter.com/JTq1OBVKGZ — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) December 10, 2023

Damn it’s going to be crazy when @_dillongabriel_ wins the Heisman next year — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) December 10, 2023

This doesn't change anything for me. Bo will go down as one of my favorite Oregon quarterbacks ever. pic.twitter.com/uGlGudesFE — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) December 10, 2023

Prediction: Dillon Gabriel will be a Heisman Finalist next year. — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 10, 2023

A third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting is nothing for Bo Nix to hang his head about. Take a look at some of the elite players who have finished 3rd in the voting over the years. https://t.co/ytnEhiOwO1 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 10, 2023

