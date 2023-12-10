Advertisement
Social media reacts to Oregon QB Bo Nix’s 3rd place finish in the 2023 Heisman race

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race has officially come to a close, and LSU Tigers’ QB Jayden Daniels is your winner, receiving a large portion of the first-place votes.

Behind him, Oreogn Ducks’ QB Bo Nix finished in 3rd place, in front of Marvin Harrison Jr. and behind Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr..

While Nix had an incredible season for the Ducks, breaking multiple school records and leading the team to the Pac-12 Championship Game, the team was unable to get it done on the biggest stage, which ultimately cost him the award. In the end, though, Nix will go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Oregon history, and one of only four Ducks to make it to New York City as a Heisman finalist.

That fact was not lost on Duck fans Saturday night. Here’s how they reacted to the outcome of the award on social media:

