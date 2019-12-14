Social media reacts to the Oregon Ducks' win over No. 5 Michigan, Payton Pritchard's heroics

What a game.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks escaped Ann Arbor, MI with a 71-70 OT victory over No. 5 Michigan. The Ducks took command of the game right away but Michigan came back in the second half to force overtime. Then the Ducks outlasted the Wolverines to leave with a ranked win.

Statement win.



Ducks get it done on the road in OT against No. 5 Michigan.#GoDucks | #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/tVtwWKyze0



— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

You can read our instant analysis here.

Now let's see how social media reacted.

The Ducks couldn't miss in the first half

In the first half, the Ducks shot 50 percent from behind the arc, led my senior transfer Anthony Mathis who hit four of his own.

Shot clock winding down. No problem for @mathis290.



He's hit 3 from outside to lead the way with 9 points and 4 boards as UO holds a 22-9 lead with 7:59 left in 1H.



Watch on CBS.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/s2UhgJ7MJi







— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

.@mathis290 ➡️ on 🔥.



Four made 3s in the first half to give him 12 points. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/E334Ku5R6U



— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

His hot shooting caught the attention of Mark Titus.

I'm in love with Anthony Mathis's jumpshot and I don't care who knows it. — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) December 14, 2019

The second half was more competitive.

In the second half, Michigan came back to take the lead. Then the game went back and forth including ANOTHER three from Mathis.

Another one. @mathis290 hits his 6️⃣th three of the game to give the Ducks a 54-53 lead with 5:00 to go! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/B7rOTiKWF1 — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

Some online felt the officiating favored the Wolverines, including NBC Sports college basketball writer Rob Dauster.

The officials in this Michigan-Oregon game have made three absolutely baffling calls in the second half. The "foul" on Zavier Simpson, the pass that was "tipped" by Oregon and that "travel" on Chandler Lawson. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 14, 2019

Not to be outdone by his West Linn teammate, Payton Pritchard took over down the stretch.

.@fastpp3 delivering down the stretch.



He's got the last six Oregon points as the Ducks lead 60-59 with a minute left. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1bsdm7xCcH



— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

"Talk about a will to win." pic.twitter.com/QddPIPUTxT — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 14, 2019

In regulation's final moments, Mathis had a look to win the game but the shot was slightly late.

WE ARE HEADED TO OVERTIME! Anthony Mathis' game-winning long ball was wiped away after further review showed the ball did not leave his hand before the final buzzer.@OregonMBB | @umichbball pic.twitter.com/cKsjODRsTs — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 14, 2019

Some reacted prematurely.

ANTHONY MATHIS IS A BAD BAD MAN #GODUCKS — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) December 14, 2019

MATHIS — Nick Poust (@thenatural007) December 14, 2019

If only it had been a second sooner.

I just gotta say that Anthony Mathis' shot at the end of regulation was cold blooded and one of the sickest shots I've ever seen. On the road to ice the game from 30 feet at the buzzer. Too bad it was .5 seconds too late. — Patrick Frost (@OregonBraves) December 14, 2019

I know that didn't count, but that was a coooooold-blooded shot from Mathis 😯 — Cody Karlin (@covika) December 14, 2019

Overtime

Then in OT, Pritchard continued where he left off in regulation.

Taking over. @fastpp3 gets the layup and the foul to give him 23 points for the game and give Oregon a 71-68 lead with 47 seconds to go. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NFrSRjkCmf — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

News flash Pritchard is a problem! — I Smell Roses! (@Mike72042842) December 14, 2019

PAYTON PRITCHARD FROM OREGON A WALKING BUCKET RN! — Robbie (@R_Morgg) December 14, 2019

The Ducks needed just one final stop. They got it.

One stop.



Ducks get it done on the final possession for the first nonconference road top-10 win in school history. #GoDucks #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/Y7ncWGUME0



— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) December 14, 2019

Then twitter went wild. This time for real.

Huge win!! Payton is a Savage. 🐥🏀 — Tim Marlowe (@YSUcoachMarlowe) December 14, 2019

National media writers took notice too.

Payton Pritchard is an All-American and Oregon now has a serious resume.



Ducks have wins at Michigan, Memphis (with James Wiseman), Seton Hall, and Houston.



One heck of a college basketball game.







— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 14, 2019

FINAL: No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 in OT.



Fun game.



Payton Pritchard finished with 23 points. The Ducks now have four wins over top-35 KenPom teams - specifically Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston.







— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 14, 2019

No. 10 @OregonMBB survives at No. 5 Michigan, topping the Wolverines 71-70 in overtime.



It's the Ducks' first road win vs an AP Poll top-5 team since 1976.



Payton Pritchard: 23 points (19 in the 2nd half/OT) pic.twitter.com/v7u0zqjxDw







— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2019

The Ducks will continue their season at home against Montana on Wednesday, December 18th.

