Social media reacts to the Oregon Ducks' win over No. 5 Michigan, Payton Pritchard's heroics

Dylan Mickanen

What a game.

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks escaped Ann Arbor, MI with a 71-70 OT victory over No. 5 Michigan. The Ducks took command of the game right away but Michigan came back in the second half to force overtime. Then the Ducks outlasted the Wolverines to leave with a ranked win.

You can read our instant analysis here.

Now let's see how social media reacted.

The Ducks couldn't miss in the first half

In the first half, the Ducks shot 50 percent from behind the arc, led my senior transfer Anthony Mathis who hit four of his own.

His hot shooting caught the attention of Mark Titus.

The second half was more competitive. 

In the second half, Michigan came back to take the lead. Then the game went back and forth including ANOTHER three from Mathis.

Some online felt the officiating favored the Wolverines, including NBC Sports college basketball writer Rob Dauster.

Not to be outdone by his West Linn teammate, Payton Pritchard took over down the stretch.

In regulation's final moments, Mathis had a look to win the game but the shot was slightly late.

Some reacted prematurely.

If only it had been a second sooner.

Overtime

Then in OT, Pritchard continued where he left off in regulation.

 

The Ducks needed just one final stop. They got it.

Then twitter went wild. This time for real.

National media writers took notice too.

The Ducks will continue their season at home against Montana on Wednesday, December 18th. 

