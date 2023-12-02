Social media reacts to Oregon Ducks brutal loss to Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Championship Game
It wasn’t the outcome that the Oregon Ducks were hoping for, but it was one incredibly thrilling finale to the Pac-12 Conference as a whole.
The No. 3 Washington Huskies beat the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game, 34-31, clinching their spot in the College Football Playoff and completing a perfect 13-0 season.
It started out rough for the Ducks, falling behind 20-3 in the first half. However, Bo Nix led the team to 21-unanswered points to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter. From there, though, Michael Penix and the Huskies took control of the game and went on to win. Oregon scored a late touchdown on a bomb from Bo Nix to Traeshon Holden, but they were unable to stop the Huskies on the other end.
It was a roller coaster of emotions for Duck fans on social media, who were down pretty bad in the first half, saw some major hope in the third quarter, and then ultimately crushed.
Here are some of the top reactions on social media from the game:
Oregon secondary can't handle Washington. 1 CB is not enough. Same issue as 2022.
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 2, 2023
— Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) December 2, 2023
Hot damn, Washington. Best you've looked since, uh, the first half of the first Oregon game.
— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 2, 2023
Dan “Mario” Lanning
— kwade (@KwadeSays) December 2, 2023
Washington's offense with all its receivers finally healthy can be a thing of beauty.
This is the team we saw in the first half of the season.
Still a lot of game to go.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023
Washington clearly heard all the talk about how it couldn’t beat Oregon again
— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 2, 2023
Ok, Oregon is in the danger zone.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023
15 plays for 3 points, yeah they’ll fit right in next year.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023
I think Jordan James needs some Carries. His running style matches up better with what Washington is running defensively
— Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 2, 2023
Cam heisman campaign back in full force
— PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 2, 2023
viva. pic.twitter.com/dSuSMl27sL
— The Duck (@TheOregonDuck) December 1, 2023
I have no clue what happens to the offense without Franklin. Hopefully the injury isn’t too bad and he can get back on the field.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023
this is gold, jerry https://t.co/TB7omvg4uo
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 2, 2023
We (Oregon) playing soft rite now. Gotta get more physical
— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) December 2, 2023
I blame this guy, he sold our plays to Washington pic.twitter.com/i3YTrtkrww
— Quack12 Podcast (@quack12podcast) December 2, 2023
— Quack12 Podcast (@quack12podcast) December 2, 2023
Three-and-out for Oregon in what I felt was a must-score drive. Washington is going to get the ball back with five minutes to try and score again.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023
Washington’s defense is just playing so much faster than Oregon offense tonight. They are tackling much better. Just kicking our ass.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023
Penix is hitting guys 40 yards down field off his back foot. Nix is struggling to hit anyone in stride in the flat.
— Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023
Ducks picked a really bad time to play, easily , their worst game of the year. Just out of sync.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 2, 2023
This is a dismal start for The Dux. Not so bad for Jayden Daniels – currently a -190 favorite to win the Heisman.
— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 2, 2023
1:39, 1 timeout for Bo Nix. Would be a pretty good time for a Heisman moment.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
Big play from Tez Johnson puts him over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career! 👏#GoDucks x @tezMania15 pic.twitter.com/KdMWgSfaTb
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2023
Wow, what a TD catch from Terrance Ferguson. That was spectacular.
TD Ducks. Chance to make it 20-10 at the half.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
That was the best catch of Ferguson's career, no doubt.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
What a play from T-Ferg 🤯@BoNix10 ➡️ @Tf3four
📺 ABC#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/0RwcP5gb4N
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2023
Dan Lanning halftime radio: "We got to come out and execute; we got to get in a rhythm."
— James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 2, 2023
THIS ONE-HAND SNAG 😱
WHAT A GRAB‼️ #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/LYLQptEieg
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2023
Good news: the Ducks just played (easily) their worst half of the year and are only down 10
Bad news: unless the Ducks lay the wood on Penix, I just do not know they can stop UW’s offense
— Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) December 2, 2023
Worst half of football we’ve played all year and we are down 10 with the ball. This is a winnable game .
— QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 2, 2023
The last time last Oregon trailed at the half this season…
Was against Washington. The Ducks trailed by 4 in that one.
— Brett Austin Taylor (@Brett_Taylor94) December 2, 2023
The Ducks are going to win this game
— JR (@pdxbrocialite) December 2, 2023
Ferguson recovering from the full double knee blowout during the last game to come back and make that catch… incredible stuff
— kwade (@KwadeSays) December 2, 2023
This is a game between two coaches who fully trust their rosters and let their guys make plays. It's truly a joy to watch.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023
Yea, getting Jordan James more involved in this game was the right call. He has been an absolute spark on this drive.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
MY HEART CANNOT HANDLE THIS BUT WE ARE IN IT
— Locked on Ducks (@LockedOnDucks) December 2, 2023
Anyone care for a game? We got one.
— Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023
A pair of just incredibly big-time throws by Bo Nix to put the Ducks on the doorstep.
— Bill Oram (@billoram) December 2, 2023
"Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide" is currently playing in Allegiant Stadium.
The Ducks certainly hear it.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
We’ve got a game in Vegas. Really impressive drive by Bo Nix and the Ducks. How will Washington answer?
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2023
Fantastic play by Bo Nix under pressure. That was *chef’s kiss.*
— Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) December 2, 2023
Oh wow, so if you go for it on fourth down, you might actually GET it, and GOOD things might happen??
— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 2, 2023
Terrance Ferguson looked like he was about to spin the ball after that one. Caught himself at the last second 🤣
— Miles Dwyer (@dwyermiles15) December 2, 2023
Lanning is never going to stop going for it on fourth down, and it's going to drive the anti-analytics crowd insane.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023
What a THROW from Bo Nix @BarstoolDucks pic.twitter.com/jRQ28MWdYZ
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 2, 2023
As a Huskies fan I hate how much I like Dan Lanning
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 2, 2023
And … second half of season Penix makes an appearance.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023
This game was all Washington for the majority of the first half.
Now it's all Oregon.
Ducks pick off Penix and have the rock down three with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter.
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023
*LSU fans liked that*
— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2023
Ducks sack Turnover on downs. Nikko Reed came off the edge from the far side of the field. Incredible play.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
NIKKO REED.
Huge play to get the ball back to the Ducks!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TJJhHsv5kj
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2023
I love you, Duck fans! Whatever good luck charm you have, whip it out, cause it's closing time!
— Addicted To Quack (@AddictedToQuack) December 2, 2023
One last time. pic.twitter.com/LfJcufMB1V
— Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) December 2, 2023
Oregon OL taking over is the difference https://t.co/5SzdipUoNJ
— Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) December 2, 2023
OREGON TAKES THE LEAD!pic.twitter.com/kWEdoRn8F8
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 2, 2023
Might be my favorite gif ever https://t.co/f2Qlj7qrRk
— Dustin Hurst ⚠️⚠️⚠️ (@HurstforIdaho) December 2, 2023
Oregons defensive zone pressures have been the difference in the 2nd 1/2
Washington offenses has to be diligent in the run
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 2, 2023
When I think of the Pac 12, I think of strong QB play. Clever coaching. Close games. This is a fitting finale.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 2, 2023
Michael Penix Jr.’s fumble was called back pic.twitter.com/ktfzCHJTVC
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023
If we are being real, both Washington and Oregon should be in the playoff.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023
This game is everything you'd want it to be — except for the last Pac-12 game.
— Bill Oram (@billoram) December 2, 2023
— Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) December 2, 2023
That fumble on Penix is gonna be the new “Dyer was down”
— Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) December 2, 2023
UNREAL 😱
THE DUCKS AREN'T DONE YET‼️ pic.twitter.com/XqAmrdukpP
— ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023
Bo Nix played his absolute heart out. pic.twitter.com/vZX25c25AX
— College Football Alerts (@CFBAlerts_) December 2, 2023
Maybe I’m missing something but I don’t know why Oregon went for that onside kick when they had 3 timeouts.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 2, 2023
The Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/2i40lNwjPC
— The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 2, 2023
Dan Lanning has coached three massive games against Washington. The Huskies are only up nine points in those three games.
But that's miles away come Jan. 1.
— Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023
Tough one for the Ducks. Felt like they really had a chance to win it all this year, if not at least make it to the CFP.
Played one of their worst games of the year on the biggest stage. That one is going to sting for a while.
— Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023
Washington won at the line of scrimmage. That’s the difference in these games. Congrats to them.
Three straight losses to UW by 3 points. Have to spend the offseason figuring out how to beat them.
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023