Social media reacts to Oregon Ducks brutal loss to Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Championship Game

It wasn’t the outcome that the Oregon Ducks were hoping for, but it was one incredibly thrilling finale to the Pac-12 Conference as a whole.

The No. 3 Washington Huskies beat the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game, 34-31, clinching their spot in the College Football Playoff and completing a perfect 13-0 season.

It started out rough for the Ducks, falling behind 20-3 in the first half. However, Bo Nix led the team to 21-unanswered points to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter. From there, though, Michael Penix and the Huskies took control of the game and went on to win. Oregon scored a late touchdown on a bomb from Bo Nix to Traeshon Holden, but they were unable to stop the Huskies on the other end.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Duck fans on social media, who were down pretty bad in the first half, saw some major hope in the third quarter, and then ultimately crushed.

Here are some of the top reactions on social media from the game:

Oregon secondary can't handle Washington. 1 CB is not enough. Same issue as 2022. — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 2, 2023

Hot damn, Washington. Best you've looked since, uh, the first half of the first Oregon game. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 2, 2023

Dan “Mario” Lanning — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 2, 2023

Washington's offense with all its receivers finally healthy can be a thing of beauty. This is the team we saw in the first half of the season. Still a lot of game to go. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023

Washington clearly heard all the talk about how it couldn’t beat Oregon again — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) December 2, 2023

Ok, Oregon is in the danger zone. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023

15 plays for 3 points, yeah they’ll fit right in next year. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023

I think Jordan James needs some Carries. His running style matches up better with what Washington is running defensively — Paul (@TheCorpatty) December 2, 2023

Cam heisman campaign back in full force — PUDDLES (@scoduckz) December 2, 2023

I have no clue what happens to the offense without Franklin. Hopefully the injury isn’t too bad and he can get back on the field. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023

this is gold, jerry https://t.co/TB7omvg4uo — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 2, 2023

We (Oregon) playing soft rite now. Gotta get more physical — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) December 2, 2023

I blame this guy, he sold our plays to Washington pic.twitter.com/i3YTrtkrww — Quack12 Podcast (@quack12podcast) December 2, 2023

Three-and-out for Oregon in what I felt was a must-score drive. Washington is going to get the ball back with five minutes to try and score again. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023

Washington’s defense is just playing so much faster than Oregon offense tonight. They are tackling much better. Just kicking our ass. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023

Penix is hitting guys 40 yards down field off his back foot. Nix is struggling to hit anyone in stride in the flat. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023

Ducks picked a really bad time to play, easily , their worst game of the year. Just out of sync. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 2, 2023

This is a dismal start for The Dux. Not so bad for Jayden Daniels – currently a -190 favorite to win the Heisman. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 2, 2023

1:39, 1 timeout for Bo Nix. Would be a pretty good time for a Heisman moment. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

Big play from Tez Johnson puts him over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career! 👏#GoDucks x @tezMania15 pic.twitter.com/KdMWgSfaTb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2023

Wow, what a TD catch from Terrance Ferguson. That was spectacular. TD Ducks. Chance to make it 20-10 at the half. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

That was the best catch of Ferguson's career, no doubt. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

Dan Lanning halftime radio: "We got to come out and execute; we got to get in a rhythm." — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) December 2, 2023

Good news: the Ducks just played (easily) their worst half of the year and are only down 10 Bad news: unless the Ducks lay the wood on Penix, I just do not know they can stop UW’s offense — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) December 2, 2023

Worst half of football we’ve played all year and we are down 10 with the ball. This is a winnable game . — QB11 (@Qb11Sd) December 2, 2023

The last time last Oregon trailed at the half this season… Was against Washington. The Ducks trailed by 4 in that one. — Brett Austin Taylor (@Brett_Taylor94) December 2, 2023

The Ducks are going to win this game — JR (@pdxbrocialite) December 2, 2023

Ferguson recovering from the full double knee blowout during the last game to come back and make that catch… incredible stuff — kwade (@KwadeSays) December 2, 2023

This is a game between two coaches who fully trust their rosters and let their guys make plays. It's truly a joy to watch. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023

Yea, getting Jordan James more involved in this game was the right call. He has been an absolute spark on this drive. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

MY HEART CANNOT HANDLE THIS BUT WE ARE IN IT — Locked on Ducks (@LockedOnDucks) December 2, 2023

Anyone care for a game? We got one. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023

A pair of just incredibly big-time throws by Bo Nix to put the Ducks on the doorstep. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 2, 2023

"Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide" is currently playing in Allegiant Stadium. The Ducks certainly hear it. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

We’ve got a game in Vegas. Really impressive drive by Bo Nix and the Ducks. How will Washington answer? — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2023

Fantastic play by Bo Nix under pressure. That was *chef’s kiss.* — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) December 2, 2023

Oh wow, so if you go for it on fourth down, you might actually GET it, and GOOD things might happen?? — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 2, 2023

Terrance Ferguson looked like he was about to spin the ball after that one. Caught himself at the last second 🤣 — Miles Dwyer (@dwyermiles15) December 2, 2023

Lanning is never going to stop going for it on fourth down, and it's going to drive the anti-analytics crowd insane. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023

What a THROW from Bo Nix @BarstoolDucks pic.twitter.com/jRQ28MWdYZ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 2, 2023

As a Huskies fan I hate how much I like Dan Lanning — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 2, 2023

And … second half of season Penix makes an appearance. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 2, 2023

This game was all Washington for the majority of the first half. Now it's all Oregon. Ducks pick off Penix and have the rock down three with 7:22 remaining in the third quarter. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 2, 2023

Ducks sack Turnover on downs. Nikko Reed came off the edge from the far side of the field. Incredible play. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

NIKKO REED. Huge play to get the ball back to the Ducks!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TJJhHsv5kj — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 2, 2023

I love you, Duck fans! Whatever good luck charm you have, whip it out, cause it's closing time! — Addicted To Quack (@AddictedToQuack) December 2, 2023

Oregon OL taking over is the difference https://t.co/5SzdipUoNJ — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) December 2, 2023

Might be my favorite gif ever https://t.co/f2Qlj7qrRk — Dustin Hurst ⚠️⚠️⚠️ (@HurstforIdaho) December 2, 2023

Oregons defensive zone pressures have been the difference in the 2nd 1/2 Washington offenses has to be diligent in the run — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 2, 2023

When I think of the Pac 12, I think of strong QB play. Clever coaching. Close games. This is a fitting finale. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 2, 2023

Michael Penix Jr.’s fumble was called back pic.twitter.com/ktfzCHJTVC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023

If we are being real, both Washington and Oregon should be in the playoff. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 2, 2023

This game is everything you'd want it to be — except for the last Pac-12 game. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 2, 2023

That fumble on Penix is gonna be the new “Dyer was down” — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) December 2, 2023

UNREAL 😱 THE DUCKS AREN'T DONE YET‼️ pic.twitter.com/XqAmrdukpP — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023

Bo Nix played his absolute heart out. pic.twitter.com/vZX25c25AX — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) December 2, 2023

Maybe I’m missing something but I don’t know why Oregon went for that onside kick when they had 3 timeouts. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 2, 2023

The Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/2i40lNwjPC — The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast (@SolidVerbal) December 2, 2023

Dan Lanning has coached three massive games against Washington. The Huskies are only up nine points in those three games. But that's miles away come Jan. 1. — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 2, 2023

Tough one for the Ducks. Felt like they really had a chance to win it all this year, if not at least make it to the CFP. Played one of their worst games of the year on the biggest stage. That one is going to sting for a while. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

Washington won at the line of scrimmage. That’s the difference in these games. Congrats to them.

Three straight losses to UW by 3 points. Have to spend the offseason figuring out how to beat them. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire