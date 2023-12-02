Advertisement

Social media reacts to Oregon Ducks brutal loss to Washington Huskies in Pac-12 Championship Game

Zachary Neel
·9 min read
It wasn’t the outcome that the Oregon Ducks were hoping for, but it was one incredibly thrilling finale to the Pac-12 Conference as a whole.

The No. 3 Washington Huskies beat the No. 5 Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game, 34-31, clinching their spot in the College Football Playoff and completing a perfect 13-0 season.

It started out rough for the Ducks, falling behind 20-3 in the first half. However, Bo Nix led the team to 21-unanswered points to take a 24-20 lead in the third quarter. From there, though, Michael Penix and the Huskies took control of the game and went on to win. Oregon scored a late touchdown on a bomb from Bo Nix to Traeshon Holden, but they were unable to stop the Huskies on the other end.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Duck fans on social media, who were down pretty bad in the first half, saw some major hope in the third quarter, and then ultimately crushed.

Here are some of the top reactions on social media from the game:

