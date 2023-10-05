Social media reacts to Oregon’s Big Ten schedule release for 2024 and beyond

Thursday brought a bit of news that fans of the Oregon Ducks and every other team in the Big Ten have been waiting on for quite some time.

The Big Ten schedule of opponents for each team have been released for the next five years. While we don’t know the order or dates in which each matchup will take place, we do now have an idea of which teams each school will face, and where.

For the Oregon Ducks, there are some incredible matchups on the docket, including hosting Ohio State at Autzen in 2024, and then traving to both Michigan and Wisconsin as well.

As you would expect, fans and media members had a great time on social media reacting to the schedule of opponents released on Thursday. Here are some of the top reactions:

The 2025 season will be quite the travel year for Duck fans. Oregon plays at Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers along with Washington that year. — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) October 5, 2023

The Big House, going to Wisky, and the Buckeyes are coming to Eugene https://t.co/bepSnDrbpM — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) October 5, 2023

Michigan will definitely be making up for last year and this year's joke schedules. Texas

USC

Oregon

@ Ohio State

@ Washington https://t.co/HdRgpgw25X — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 5, 2023

Some notable 2024 matchups: USC at Michigan

Oregon at Michigan

Penn State at USC

Washington at Penn State

Ohio State at Oregon — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 5, 2023

Michigan has a GAUNTLET https://t.co/i3yp5VRA3P — Mike Black (@MichaelBlack_FB) October 5, 2023

The last time Oregon traveled t to Ann Arbor, Geoff was in at RT for both a fake and real Statue of Liberty https://t.co/KyKYJ9oRPF — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) October 5, 2023

Gonna be wild facing Jonathan Smith coached teams in back to back years @ Autzen https://t.co/HxAlAaoYMn — kwade (@KwadeSays) October 5, 2023

Pac-12 never set divisionless schedule so no exact comparison. But if realignment didn't occur in 2024 Oregon was once to play vs Arizona St, Stanford, Utah, Washington & at Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, USC, Washington St.

In B1G: vs Illinois, Maryland, Michigan St, Ohio State,… — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) October 5, 2023

Midwest Duck-verse is about to go crazy 😈 https://t.co/Jyt9w1czTx — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) October 5, 2023

Protected conference games in the new B1G are… Illinois-Northwestern

Illinois-Purdue

Indiana-Purdue

Iowa-Minnesota

Iowa-Nebraska

Iowa-Wisconsin

Maryland-Rutgers

Michigan-Michigan State

Michigan-Ohio State

Minnesota-Wisconsin

Oregon-Washington

UCLA-USC — Cyrus Smith (@CoolCyWrites) October 5, 2023

I asked Big Ten COO Kerry Kenny about future kickoff times. Kerry said that the Big Ten will NOT have 9am local games on the West Coast, although USC/UCLA/Oregon/Washington may play in games that kick off at 11am CT or noon ET on the road: https://t.co/kCxEvMjtAv — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 5, 2023

Oregon's best conference schedule since the final year of the Pac-12 https://t.co/xoquGFd4wl — The I-5 Corridor (@thei5corridor) October 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire