Social media reacts to Oregon alum DeForest Buckner traded to the Colts

Dylan Mickanen
NBC Sports Northwest

It's been quite the day for former Oregon Ducks.

Shortly after defensive lineman Arik Armstead got a 5-year contract worth up to $85 million to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, his Oregon teammate DeForest Buckner got traded to the Indianapolis Colts. With the trade, Buckner will be the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange for the reigning Bill Walsh award winner, the Colts gave up the 13th-overall selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. 

The Niners drafted Buckner with the seventh-overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished this past year with 7.5 sacks in the regular season, and 1.5 sacks in the Super Bowl.

Buckner thanked the 49ers organization on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I want to thank the 49ers Organization for taking a chance on me 4 years ago. You've given me the opportunity to live my dream and start my own legacy. It's been one hell of a journey, from 2-14 my rookie year to the Super Bowl this past season. Looking back on everything, I can proudly say that every time I stepped on the field I gave it everything I had. Win or Lose I was always proud to wear the Red and Gold. I've built so many lifelong relationships with coaches, teammates, staff members, and fans in the Bay Area. I just want to thank you all for helping me grow as a man, friend, and teammate. The Faithful will always have a special place in my heart. Colts Nation, I can't wait to get this thing rollin! I'm bringing everything I got to Indy!!

A post shared by DeForest Buckner (@dbuck_99) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

The move had a mostly positive reception on social media for both sides.

With the 49ers entering a rough cap situation, many felt the move was a home run for San Francisco despite how excellent Buckner was for the team in recent games. 

Some weren't so sure the gap between Buckner and Armstead wasn't significant enough to not pay Buckner.

Some were just sad to see him go in general. 

People looking at it from the Colts' point of view also dug the move to help them compete in the AFC.

Those reviewing his film were impressed to say the least.

Teammate Fred Warner was sad to see him go.

Some were sad to see the duo of Duck teammates broken up.

