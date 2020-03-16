Social media reacts to Oregon alum DeForest Buckner traded to the Colts

It's been quite the day for former Oregon Ducks.

Shortly after defensive lineman Arik Armstead got a 5-year contract worth up to $85 million to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, his Oregon teammate DeForest Buckner got traded to the Indianapolis Colts. With the trade, Buckner will be the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind Aaron Donald from the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange for the reigning Bill Walsh award winner, the Colts gave up the 13th-overall selection in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

The Niners drafted Buckner with the seventh-overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. He finished this past year with 7.5 sacks in the regular season, and 1.5 sacks in the Super Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buckner thanked the 49ers organization on Instagram.

The move had a mostly positive reception on social media for both sides.

With the 49ers entering a rough cap situation, many felt the move was a home run for San Francisco despite how excellent Buckner was for the team in recent games.

Story continues

#49ers going to turn No. 13 into Henry Ruggs/Jerry Jeudy/CeeDee Lamb.



SF gets Buckner's GIANT deal off the books and clears cap room immediately.



They can trade 31 for multiple picks in later rounds.



Lynch, Marathe and Co. just nailed it. Absolutely nailed it.











— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 16, 2020

So, now that it's all out, the 49ers had two apparent choices:



DeFo + some undefined comp/trade compensation



OR



Armstead + the 13th overall pick + ~12m in cap relief from Buckner.



I mean, yeah. That's a pretty solid outcome for the 49ers.















— Oscar Aparicio (@BetterRivals) March 16, 2020

If we can start looking at deals from a big-picture view, the 49ers picked DeForest Buckner in the first round (7th), got four years of strong production out of him, and flipped him for a first-round pick (13th).



That's excellent long-term business



— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 16, 2020

Some weren't so sure the gap between Buckner and Armstead wasn't significant enough to not pay Buckner.

The 49ers lose the player their coaches voted MVP and the Dline is why they went to the SB and paid Armstead and kept Dee Ford. The odds are not in their favor to get close to Buckner with pick 13. https://t.co/QRedDIrL0X — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) March 16, 2020

Armstead over Buckner???? — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 16, 2020

Niners basically chose Armstead over Buckner. I don't like it. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) March 16, 2020

Some were just sad to see him go in general.

DeForest Buckner has been my favorite 49er since he was drafted. Awesome player, great person. Deserves every bit of the $$$ he'll get in Indy.



Bittersweet as a fan to see him go. Colts got a hell of a player.



— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 16, 2020

People looking at it from the Colts' point of view also dug the move to help them compete in the AFC.

DeForest Buckner or a DT with 13th overall pick?

Not even close. Take the proven player - who turns 26 tomorrow - over potential and don't look back.

— Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 16, 2020

Colts get it---you cannot beat Mahomes without inside pressure--its never about coverage, its always about getting into the "paint" this move is all about Mahomes. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 16, 2020

The #Colts got 3.5 sacks out of their 3 technique last year. Buckner has 19.5 sacks in the past two years to the 49ers. A top need checked off for the #Colts. — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) March 16, 2020

Those reviewing his film were impressed to say the least.

DeForest Buckner's power and flexibility are... wow. I'm two games in and he's simply outstanding.. pic.twitter.com/rQVWjlYEE1 — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 16, 2020

My typical film rooms have around 8-12 clips in them...



I'm 2.5 games into Buckner's film and I have already cut up 10 clips lmao. This dude is unreal



— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 16, 2020

Teammate Fred Warner was sad to see him go.

😔😔😔 this one hurts but couldn't be happier for someone I look up to for being the pro/person he is, gotta take care of the fam! All love brodie🤞🏾 https://t.co/mrWDO6S75o — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) March 16, 2020

Some were sad to see the duo of Duck teammates broken up.

The Oregon Duck brotherhood of Buckner and Armstead broken up. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) March 16, 2020

Social media reacts to Oregon alum DeForest Buckner traded to the Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest