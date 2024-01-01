Social media reacts to one final Brian Ferentz-led shutout loss in Citrus Bowl vs. Tennessee

The Brian Ferentz farewell tour has officially reached its final stop.

It was a final performance rivaling the greatest farewell concerts from musical artists, on par with the final performance by Elton John this year and more cinematic than The Last Waltz by The Band. Ferentz was at his peak powers for one last go-around, never missing a single step in his last dance.

His offense cycled through all of the greatest hits to ring in the new year. The vaunted rushing attack was outmatched by the stacked boxes they were facing. The run game was almost completely negated by the Tennessee defense who didn’t have to worry about the Hawkeyes’ passing attack.

And then Deacon Hill… sweet, sweet Deacon Hill. This was like watching Freddie Mercury in his prime, a young Jimi Hendrix on the guitar, Neil Peart on his 360 drum kit. Hill was truly magical, with a regular interception, a fumble near his own goal line that resulted in a touchdown, and a pick-six to cap it all off in the fourth quarter.

It was the third game THIS SEASON in which the Hawkeyes were shut out. I don’t know if I have to say more than that. A truly unprecedented feat by Brian Ferentz, whose offense just barely squeaked over 170 total yards. Would it shock anybody that new quarterback Marco Lainez provided a little spark at the end of the game just to add a little extra frustration?

Drink it in Hawkeye fans, performances like this only happen every so often. Here are the final, frustrating social media reactions for the 2023 Iowa football season.

We can just end it here

Iowa has 1,212 more yards punting than gained on offense this season with one half to go. No other FBS team has more punt yards than yards on offense — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 1, 2024

Playing all the greatest hits

What a fitting end to the Brian Ferentz era. Lack of imagination. No adjustments. Just bad players left out to dry running straightforward, obvious plays. — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 1, 2024

May I please have some points sir?

Iowa has 81 total yards, Deacon Hill is 4 of 11 for 29 yards. Tennessee leads 14-0. Nobody has seen an Iowa TD for the last 133:22 of game action.

Nobody has seen an Iowa TD pass in the last 190:20 of game action. pic.twitter.com/YoNYYFfG4Q — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) January 1, 2024

Bookmarking now

GUARANTEE that KF says drops, field position, and not getting off the field defensively were the issues today. Nothing about bad offense or QB play. — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) January 1, 2024

Heck of a situation

Incredibly ballsy to commit to Iowa as a QB. There’s a 20% chance you’ll start for 3 years and never be benched despite your struggles – and there’s an 80% chance you’ll never see the field despite the starter struggling — Slater (@SlaterKinnick_) January 1, 2024

I can think of a few more

I’m running out of words to describe how frustrated I am right now — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 1, 2024

That was so long ago...

Iowa has not produced an offensive touchdown against a ranked opponent since October 1, 2022 when Luke Lachey caught a fourth quarter touchdown against Michigan. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 1, 2024

Desperately needed that

So thankful we allowed Brian Ferentz to stick around and help the fellas prep for this bowl game. How could we have ever prepared without him? — Iowa-Cub (@Iowa_Cub) January 1, 2024

(Bangs head against stove)

0 points again. Our Head Coach thinks Iowa is close on offense. Doesn't truly think anything is wrong with the scheme. Just injuries — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) January 1, 2024

I think I can do it!

The job application for Iowa’s offensive coordinator position. pic.twitter.com/VwM8FelF8D — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2024

There it is

In five plays, Marco Lainez is now Iowa's leading rusher for the game. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 1, 2024

I mean... hey

I love the Iowa fan reaction like yeah our QB can scramble now and then they’re like we had him on the bench this entire time??!!! — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 1, 2024

This is sad

Look at me. I am the Iowa defense now pic.twitter.com/Kd5sibDraJ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

Poor man

This LSU fan is at the Cheez-It Bowl. We think they may have gotten Orlando and Tampa mixed up or they just really wanted to see Iowa play. pic.twitter.com/6Unpws7SJc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 1, 2024

The most excitement in this game

The Cheez•It has emerged pic.twitter.com/4sD90qytx9 — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 1, 2024

Honestly, I thought the total would be higher

This assumes Iowa isn’t going to score 134-points to finally give Brian Ferentz his 25ppg average 🤨 https://t.co/LNkz2ccs7f — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2024

I honestly don't either

Losing to this Iowa team should have counted as two losses. I have no idea how it won 10 games. pic.twitter.com/4MNhx549nD — Big T (@ConnerHKnapp) January 1, 2024

Yeah I don't think anybody wants to run this style of play buddy...

A warning for Iowa fans thinking about running this style of play back next season: There are SEVEN teams currently higher rated than them in the SP+ who will be in the Big Ten next season (Ohio St, Michigan, Penn St, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, and Maryland). — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) January 1, 2024

Yikes

Iowa has been outscored 92-0 against ranked opponents this year — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) January 1, 2024

Just read this entire thread

Everyone share your favorite Brian Ferentz memory as we do the in memoriam here. Mine is when he needed twenty yards to beat Minnesota this year but went twenty yards backward instead and they lost. #ByeBrian — hawkize (@stillnothawkize) January 1, 2024

Good times

10 straight quarters without a touchdown Haven’t scored a touchdown against a ranked opponent since October 2022 Happy trails Brian Ferentz — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) January 1, 2024

Yup

And this version of Tennessee is not the ranked team. https://t.co/GJC6ZlNmo4 — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) January 1, 2024

One last tiiiime

