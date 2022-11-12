Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 23-20 loss to West Virginia

In the early going, the Oklahoma Sooners’ defense was doing some good things, even forcing West Virginia into a quarterback change. Once the Mountaineers went to Garrett Greene, it was a different ball game.

Greene was the catalyst in the Mountaineers’ first win over the Oklahoma Sooners since joining the Big 12. He helped lead West Virginia on game-tying and game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers’ defense held Oklahoma scoreless in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win.

The passing game was conservative and inconsistent all afternoon, wasting a huge day from Eric Gray and the Oklahoma Sooners offensive line.

Danny Stutsman had a big game with 14 total tackles, including nine solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception. But he and the defense couldn’t make the necessary stops late to get the ball back for a struggling Oklahoma offense.

As the Oklahoma Sooners fell to 5-5 with their 23-20 loss to West Virginia, here’s how social media reacted.

Miscues hurt the team yet again

Brent Venables: We weren't very good at the wrong times. I'm very disappointed for our guys. … the mistakes that we made today, again, this game will punish you. False starts, holding, taking sacks at wrong time, dropped balls, offensive PIs … #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 12, 2022

The Cold Hard Truth

Rock bottom for Oklahoma West Virginia is a really bad football team, last place in the Big 12, and had never beaten OU since they joined the conference And they used their backup quarterback#Sooners just aren't a good football team right now in any area — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 12, 2022

Yikes

#Sooners are officially the worst team in the Big 12. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 12, 2022

Going to Greene the decision of the day

Imagine it… finally beating Oklahoma with the one QB that HCNB has absolutely refused to use. #hailWV #themostwestvirginiathingsever — Tabbatha (@Tabbatha80) November 12, 2022

There's still optimism

Regardless of how much we are struggling right now I know that Brent Venables and his staff will have this program back on tracks in a year or two. I truly believe that. I ride with team 128 til the wheels fall off. Trust the process. Yeah it sucks right now but give it time. — CΛM (5-5) (@CamtheSTONKman) November 12, 2022

We're not having a good time

Has OU become bowl eligible yet? pic.twitter.com/TzSJrJFppW — Sidelines – USC (@SSN_USC) November 12, 2022

Always

still boomer sooner pic.twitter.com/NfuM5VZylw — Devin Newsom (@DevinNewsom) November 12, 2022

Oof

Teams currently eligible for a bowl game: UConn Teams that currently are not: Oklahoma

Virginia Tech

Miami

Texas Tech

Wisconsin

Nebraska

BYU

Auburn — Subscribe to Extra Points (@MattBrownEP) November 12, 2022

Patience

The Sooner yall realize that this is indicative of Riley than it is of Brent Venables the better. Temper your expectations. Trust the process. — The Prairie Report “Grass News” (@PrairieReportOU) November 12, 2022

Pretty much hit the nail on the head

Can't put my finger on what the problem is… pic.twitter.com/cY3gcUfUzs — D Langton (@darrell_lupton) November 12, 2022

Still has his fingerprints on this team

Once proud Oklahoma falls to lowly 4-6 West Virginia, 23-20. Somehow, this is Lincoln Riley’s fault. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Garrett Greene channeled Pat White?

QBs in #WVU history with 100+ yards and 2+ TDs rushing, with 100+ yards and TD+ passing Major Harris

Pat White (x4)

Garrett Greene — Chris Anderson (@CMAnderson247) November 12, 2022

History Making

EERS! WEST VIRGINIA BEATS OKLAHOMA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN MORGANTOWN AND FIRST TIME IN A CONFERENCE GAME — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

Missed Tackle at the Worst Time

Greene is putting the program on his back today #WVUvsOU this is the fuckin mindset. The fuckin fight that ⁦@WVUfootball⁩ is known for.

Need this win. It’s Oklahoma. Need to close. pic.twitter.com/H4ENjwQBfh — CFB (@cfb_takes1) November 12, 2022

Really tough loss

DaShaun White on Justin Broiles: "Really emotional. He’s kind of the heartbeat of this team. To see him go down, it took me a while to snap out of it. He’s the heartbeat of this team. Everybody loves him. Seeing him down was kind of rough. Hoping for the best." — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 12, 2022

It's disappointing

Congratulations to the Oklahoma Sooners you are officially at the bottom of the Big 12! Could not be more disappointed in you. — Steve H ☝🏽 (@SoonerSteve1) November 12, 2022

Killers

9️⃣ drives without points

2️⃣ missed field goals

4️⃣/5️⃣ fourth downs for WVU

1️⃣/1️⃣1️⃣ third downs for OU Just an embarrassment of a day — Ryan Lewis (@RyanLewis_TFB) November 12, 2022

Oh no

The Brent Venables and Charlie Strong comparisons are really starting to show. ✅ Former DC from Championship Program

✅ “Culture Rebuild”

✅ “Wait until he gets his players” — 49-⭕️ (@Doc_Texas) November 12, 2022

Wasted performance

Eric Gray ran for 211 yards and Oklahoma's going to lose this game. — John Williams (@john9williams) November 12, 2022

Not sure why they stopped blitzing

Good things happen to Oklahoma when they bring pressure. Bad things happen when they don’t. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 12, 2022

Gotta get pissed about it at some point

Brent Venables after OU lost 23-20 to West Virginia to fall to 5-5: "They're young guys and they're hurting right now. They're really, really hurting. At some point and time, we've got to be pissed as well and do something about it. All of us. It ain't okay."#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 12, 2022

We haven't experienced this in a while

I’ve never felt this way about OU football in my life. 💔😞😭 (PS, for everyone wanting to come here and mention the 90s; save it. Living through that doesn’t mean others can’t be extremely discouraged right now. It doesn’t mean others can’t be MAD.) — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) November 12, 2022

Yeah, what he said

That was one of the most infuriating and mystifying OU football games I’ve ever watched. — Gunny of Stutsman’s Army (@Eskimokie36) November 12, 2022

Got a long way to go

And we officially have bad — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 12, 2022

They didn't want it bad enough today

At what point do you sit here and say "I'm better than this dude" and just go make a play. Oklahoma has a lot of dudes that don't wanna have that mindset right now. — Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) November 12, 2022

It's facts

“I thought Oklahoma beat Oklahoma today.” – BV Mentioned players are emotionally hurting but need them to get “pissed” as well. — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) November 12, 2022

Can't Get Any Lower

It’s a new low — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) November 12, 2022

