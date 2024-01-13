Advertisement

Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to the Kansas Jayhawks

John Williams
·5 min read

It was an all too familiar feeling as the second half played out and the Oklahoma Sooners finished on the wrong end of another game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas Jayhawks made the right adjustments to take the Sooners out of their game in the second half. Turnovers killed Oklahoma’s efforts once again and they couldn’t shoot themselves back into the game when it came to crunch time.

Still, this is just Oklahoma’s third loss on the season. They’ve lost to two top-10 opponents and a TCU team that was able to hang with Kansas to a two-point loss just a week ago.

Oklahoma is a good team, but they’ll have to figure out how to get some wins on the road in a Big 12 conference that isn’t going to give the Sooners anything.

After being down by just one at halftime, this loss is a tough one. However, there’s a lot of basketball left to be played down this season to put Oklahoma in a favorable position to make the NCAA tournament with a top-eight seed in March Madness.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the Sooners’ loss to Kansas.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire