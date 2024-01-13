Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to the Kansas Jayhawks

It was an all too familiar feeling as the second half played out and the Oklahoma Sooners finished on the wrong end of another game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Kansas Jayhawks made the right adjustments to take the Sooners out of their game in the second half. Turnovers killed Oklahoma’s efforts once again and they couldn’t shoot themselves back into the game when it came to crunch time.

Still, this is just Oklahoma’s third loss on the season. They’ve lost to two top-10 opponents and a TCU team that was able to hang with Kansas to a two-point loss just a week ago.

Oklahoma is a good team, but they’ll have to figure out how to get some wins on the road in a Big 12 conference that isn’t going to give the Sooners anything.

After being down by just one at halftime, this loss is a tough one. However, there’s a lot of basketball left to be played down this season to put Oklahoma in a favorable position to make the NCAA tournament with a top-eight seed in March Madness.

Here’s a look at how social media reacted to the Sooners’ loss to Kansas.

The streak continues

Oklahoma going to go my whole life without winning a single game at Allen Fieldhouse — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) January 13, 2024

It was something

Refs sure do have a quick whistle up in Lawrence today — Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) January 13, 2024

But not in Oklahoma's Favor

Kevin McCullar: 11 free throws attempts Oklahoma (as a team): 11 free throw attempts — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) January 13, 2024

No easy days in the Big 12

It’s whatever. Most teams in the country would go 0-2 this week. 13-3 with a nice W vs ISU and zero bad losses. Just don’t lose a dumb one vs WVU — Greg (@OUhoopsFanGreg) January 13, 2024

Hunter Dickinson is pretty good

Really competitive game, but right here is the edge. This is the kind of disruption a guy like Dickinson can create. pic.twitter.com/47GQ6IVklv — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) January 13, 2024

Turnovers strike again

OU MBB is going to be good, but they’re not there yet. Too many TOs and wasted possessions. They need to get this addressed quickly or the Big XII is gonna give them a rough exit out of the conference. #Boomer — Cornell Woolridge (renaissancexm on BlueSky)🦄 (@RenaissanceXM) January 13, 2024

Need to go at least 3-1

Oklahoma’s next four games: – vs West Virginia

– at Cincinnati

– vs Texas

– vs Texas Tech Four very winnable games – we’ll know a lot about where this team stands in a couple of weeks Of course, in the Big 12, they’re all losable too #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 13, 2024

Started strong, and then

Pretty damn good half of college basketball. Avoided a couple big knockout blows. Javian McCollum leads OU with 12. I'm going to go smoke a cigarette. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 13, 2024

On to better places

Cannot get outta this crap conference quick enough! — BURLY B⭕️⭕️MER ☝🏼 (@burlyboomer1) January 13, 2024

Can't get behind big

This team isn't a good enough three-point shooting team to try and shoot themselves back into the game. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 13, 2024

Thanks for the reminder?

S-E-C chants have broken out in Allen Fieldhouse. I still fail to understand how that’s an insult. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 13, 2024

Good Perspective

They’re literally 13-3 with losses to No. 3 and No. 7 on the road. Let’s have some perspective. https://t.co/00sNs7aooM — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 13, 2024

Elite Meme

Turnovers a common theme

Also while the fouls have sucked, turnovers and runs of missed shots lost you this game. — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) January 13, 2024

A lot of Ball still left to be played

The most overreacting part of the fan base is out and about in Twitter due to #Sooners loss @ #3 KU today. “Team is mid” “This team is bad like the football team and can’t win against good teams” Just a few of the crazy things I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/NVYVvwg3BJ — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) January 13, 2024

Listen to the man himSelf

Bill Self says that was the best the #Jayhawks have played since the UConn game. "OU is good. They have a good team. I thought we played good in the first half and we were up 1."#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) January 13, 2024

Sooners have a good coach, just be patient

OU hasn’t won in Lawrence since ‘93 but this is somehow the last straw for Moser 💀 — Reag (@TheReaGun) January 13, 2024

Tough loss, but this team still has something

I can see the trolls and geniuses are out. OU is no good because they played 3 games against Top 25 type opponents to start the year with 2 on the road. They were not favored in the 2 road games. They start 1-2. They could very well win go 7-1 or 6-2 over the next 8. — Tbomb73 (@tbomb73) January 13, 2024

We're all sad

