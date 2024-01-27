Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Texas Tech

It’s never good when you go 0-2 in a week in the Big 12. Especially when you’re a top-15 team, and both games were at home.

In this most recent loss, the Oklahoma Sooners struggled at the free throw line. The Sooners shot just 62.5% from the line in a game they lost by one.

Oklahoma shot well from the floor, hitting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from three. Good teams are able to execute the little things, and unfortunately, this week, Oklahoma hasn’t looked like a good basketball team.

The Sooners have a two-game winning streak against West Virginia and Cincinnati sandwiched between a pair of two-game losing streaks. They’re currently 3-4 in the Big 12 and still in a strong position to make the NCAA tournament. However, they have some questions to answer in the second half of these games after Texas outscored them by 16 on Tuesday and they let this one slip away.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Sooners loss to Texas Tech.

Gotta hit free throws

Texas Tech: 14-17 (84.2%) Free Throws Oklahoma: 15-24 (62.5%) Free Throws That’s the game. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) January 27, 2024

Had so many chances

Sooners let that one slip away. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 27, 2024

Terrible finish for Oklahoma

Alright. Hand up. I’m slowly losing faith in this OU hoops team. They desperately need a win. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 27, 2024

Terrible ending

Absolute EMBARRASSMENT to lose these games how they did. Fucking ridiculous — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) January 27, 2024

Pretenders?

This team is not nearly as good as we’ve been led to believe. It’s much improved, but you can’t lose home games in the Big 12 back to back. Is what it is — Timothy Bailey (@RealTimBailey) January 27, 2024

Only way to put it

That’s a bad loss. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 27, 2024

Seems to be a pattern forming

Typical OU Basketball good crowd and lose. Start out every season strong and choke in conference play. — Don Burda (@DonBurda1) January 27, 2024

Not sure how else to feel

OU hoops drops another game… Starting to feel like “here we go again” — Sooner Recruiting (@OU_RecruitingHQ) January 27, 2024

Can't lose like that

FINAL | No. 11 Oklahoma (15-5, 3-4) loses a heartbreaker to No. 20 Texas Tech 85-84 in Norman#Sooners had a big lead late, but let it slip away for yet another absolutely crushing home loss Next up: Kansas State on Tuesday night in Manhattan — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 27, 2024

So weird

Oklahoma came into today 2nd in the Big 12 in FT percentage. Vs Texas Tech they shot 62% and missed 9 attempts. 🤮 — The Main Line Podcast (@TheMainLinePod) January 27, 2024

Inexcusable

OU 13-22 from the FT line while TT is 13-15 as TT leads 82-79 with 27.8 left to play and OU’s ball — James Hale (@jhale24) January 27, 2024

Should have never needed the game-tying shot

Gut. Punch. Texas Tech 85, #Sooners 84 final. *Rivaldo Soares 19 pts, 10 rebs.

*Los Uzan can't hit the game-tying shot in final secs.#OU (15-5, 3-4) at KSU on Tues. — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 27, 2024

Pain

Sooner Nation showed out

Crowd is crushing it today! Coming through on the broadcast. This is a college basketball environment right here. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 27, 2024

Wasted Opportunity

Could have gone 2-0 this week with 2 great crowds to really ignite the program and failed miserably. I have nothing good to say right now. Zero positives. None. — Greg (@OUhoopsFanGreg) January 27, 2024

Free Throws made the difference

Porter needs to make them all hit 100 FTs before they leave the building. pic.twitter.com/eH8xbm6SaU — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) January 27, 2024

Hasn't mattered

Second game in a row opposing HC gives props to Moser/#OU environment to begin postgame press conference. But… second straight #Sooners loss. Texas Tech 85, OU 84. pic.twitter.com/wkwu19cL1d — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) January 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire