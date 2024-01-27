Advertisement

Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Texas Tech

John Williams
It’s never good when you go 0-2 in a week in the Big 12. Especially when you’re a top-15 team, and both games were at home.

In this most recent loss, the Oklahoma Sooners struggled at the free throw line. The Sooners shot just 62.5% from the line in a game they lost by one.

Oklahoma shot well from the floor, hitting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from three. Good teams are able to execute the little things, and unfortunately, this week, Oklahoma hasn’t looked like a good basketball team.

The Sooners have a two-game winning streak against West Virginia and Cincinnati sandwiched between a pair of two-game losing streaks. They’re currently 3-4 in the Big 12 and still in a strong position to make the NCAA tournament. However, they have some questions to answer in the second half of these games after Texas outscored them by 16 on Tuesday and they let this one slip away.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Sooners loss to Texas Tech.

Gotta hit free throws

Had so many chances

Terrible finish for Oklahoma

Terrible ending

Pretenders?

Only way to put it

Seems to be a pattern forming

Not sure how else to feel

Can't lose like that

So weird

Inexcusable

Should have never needed the game-tying shot

Pain

Sooner Nation showed out

Wasted Opportunity

Free Throws made the difference

Hasn't mattered

