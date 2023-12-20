Social Media Reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 2024 signing class
The Oklahoma Sooners had zero worries on the first day of the early signing period. They received National Letters of Intent from each of the 27 players who were committed to the program entering December.
While several big-time programs across the country were dealing with losses, it was all smiles in Norman as they put the finishing touches on what Brent Venables called the best recruiting class in his first three cycles in Norman.
The signatures of five-star prospects headlined the day David Stone and Taylor Tatum, but the class as a whole will infuse a lot of talent into Norman.
With the Sooners heading to the SEC in 2024, it was imperative that they improve their offensive and defensive lines. With blue chip prospects on both sides of the ball, it’s fair to call 2024 a success.
As we revel in the Sooners’ success in the 2024 early signing period, let’s check in to see how social media reacted.
Great day for Sooner Nation
I’m gonna get flagged as a bot today I fear. Too many “Boomer Sooner!”s
— Mark (@markaduck) December 20, 2023
Proud Dad Moment
Teared up for the first time during the recruiting process watching this video . I love you and I’m proud of you son! #Boomer #Sooner @MOCBlackshirts https://t.co/TbB1dL8dB8
— Mrpowersjr (@mrpowersjr) December 20, 2023
Proud Mom Moment
Love having front row seats watching parts of your dreams and goals coming into fruition. We’re all sooooo very proud of you bud and also very happy and excited for you. B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER‼️ https://t.co/PaVZhoSpdt pic.twitter.com/cnBJV07ItX
— Teine (@teinetupuola) December 20, 2023
Skip Johnson one of the unsung heroes
Brent Venables can’t say Taylor Tatum’s name yet, but did acknowledge that he “really appreciated” Skip Johnson and the #Sooners baseball staff for their aid in James Nesta’s recruitment.
Of Nesta, Venables said, “He’ll smack you like a rattlesnake.”
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 20, 2023
Brent Venables is very complimentary of Skip Johnson and the OU Baseball program in helping land two-sport stars Taylor Tatum and James Nesta:
“Another fist bump to Skip Johnson and his staff for help facilitating (Tatum’s) recruitment.” #Sooners
— Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 20, 2023
This picture is everything
B🅾️🅾️M ER%10000! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/b1reVSxhks
— x (@xavierrobinson0) December 20, 2023
Who's going to doubt he exceeds expectations?
My mom always told me pressure can only do one of two things.. bust pipes or make diamonds.
The expectations for myself far exceed anyone owns. I’m going to shine bright cause a diamond is the toughest Stone! https://t.co/FPPhbvCweF pic.twitter.com/BWMd0NY0pu
— David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) December 20, 2023
BowU
Eli “HaHa” Bowen @EliBowen12 Season is here!! What a Blessing to have officially apart of the Sooner Family!, go get that Rock!! Boomer https://t.co/3JXrmoNCeh
— Coach Valai (@JayValai) December 20, 2023
Sooners got them a great one
On my way H⭕️ME 📍👀 pic.twitter.com/VFq4AZ4ZTO
— Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) December 20, 2023
Perfect Day
27 of 27. #BOOMER pic.twitter.com/RtVYY8g37A
— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) December 20, 2023
Who's the 28th man?
Venables says they anticipate 27-28 guys to sign by the end of things (26 signed right now). He also says they expect to land 10 guys from the portal (5 committed currently). #Sooners
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 20, 2023
Their time to shine
Fax Machines today: pic.twitter.com/XWrsFnhUMF
— Mark (@markaduck) December 20, 2023
A beast in the trenches
Let’s get it rolling 😁 #BoomSooner pic.twitter.com/42RAT6etH9
— Eddy Pierre- Louis (@eddypierreloui5) December 20, 2023
Jay Valai did work
Welcome home the first Commit of 24k @newcombe_jj !! JJ’s Passion, Energy, Conviction, are all in the Blood!!! Time to get it!!!
Boomer https://t.co/qoxyKkbRCg
— Coach Valai (@JayValai) December 20, 2023
Blessed you're a Sooner
Blessed all thanks to the man above LOCKED IN 10000% @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/IKm3swMuOR
— Mykel Patterson-McDonald (@KelGonGetLive) December 20, 2023
We do too coach
Venables: “I really love the defensive line.”
Goes onto list David Stone, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, Wyatt Gilmore and Jayden Jackson. #Sooners
— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 20, 2023
Kid is going to be a beast
Brent Venables speaks on RB Xavier Robinson coming from Carl Albert: "A winning tough-minded environment that's about accountability and discipline. There's a standard." @CAHS_FOOTBALL17
— James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) December 20, 2023
Made for Big-Time football
Venables said that if you ran into Eddy Pierre-Louis, you’d think he was a multi-year NFL veteran. Credits #Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh for his work recruiting Pierre-Louis and others.
“Bill did a wonderful job of putting this group of linemen together.”
— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 20, 2023
Lots of Local Flavor
Congratulations @DevonJordan21! @OU_Football is getting a good one. #UnionFB #Allmylife pic.twitter.com/tod8lrLtOb
— Union Football (@UnionFootball) December 20, 2023
Welcome Home Mate
I’m the first to sign and the first to move in I will be at Oklahoma 4th jan!!!
Leave in 8 days for the ua all American game #BoomerSooner
— Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) December 20, 2023
Elite RB class
Highly touted Longview (Texas) 4-star running back Taylor Tatum has officially signed with Oklahoma. The wait is over. 27 signees in for #Sooners
Tatum along with classmate James Nesta will both play football and baseball in Norman
— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 20, 2023
Trust the vision
Say what you want about Venables “no visit policy” but he had only one decommit this recruiting cycle and it was after losing an OC and at a stacked position.
— jagercrombie (@Jertriot) December 20, 2023
Mizwho?
The loudest fan base on this app will sign a class outside of the Top 20 today.
Twitter is the best.
— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 20, 2023
Todd Bates is Him
Aged like fine wine. https://t.co/1MCQJdjbHd
— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 20, 2023
Crushing It
Brent Venables has been at Oklahoma for three seasons.
He’s had three straight top 10 recruiting classes and signed 5 5-star prospects the last two cycles.
My man getting the ingredients, now watch Brent cook.. pic.twitter.com/UCYDbwceed
— Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 20, 2023
Thought there wasn't any better place to recruit to?
Since this tweet, USC has:
Lost Taylor Tatum to OU
Had 6 decommits this class
Went 7-5 with a heisman winner
And had their 5⭐️ QB enter the portal along with 16 other players
Y’all suck at Chess 🤭 https://t.co/HUcfF6dsT5
— ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) December 20, 2023
The lie detector confirmed that was a lie
Ppl were actually saying Venables no visit policy after committing was gonna backfire & not work and now we’re reaping the rewards of less drama come early signing day with some of our best Classes ever. 😁pic.twitter.com/9NnuSVOcX6
— Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) December 20, 2023
Builder of Men
Coach Venables gives his pitch to the SEC channel on why they should play football at OU… 👀
“Probably the greatest responsibility of a Coach is the development of young men.”
BV is da man‼️ #OUDNA
— Red Dirt Media (@RedDirtMediaCo) December 20, 2023
High Praise from Coach Stoops
He is the standard!!! https://t.co/065ub8fzsS
— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 20, 2023