Social Media Reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 2024 signing class

The Oklahoma Sooners had zero worries on the first day of the early signing period. They received National Letters of Intent from each of the 27 players who were committed to the program entering December.

While several big-time programs across the country were dealing with losses, it was all smiles in Norman as they put the finishing touches on what Brent Venables called the best recruiting class in his first three cycles in Norman.

The signatures of five-star prospects headlined the day David Stone and Taylor Tatum, but the class as a whole will infuse a lot of talent into Norman.

With the Sooners heading to the SEC in 2024, it was imperative that they improve their offensive and defensive lines. With blue chip prospects on both sides of the ball, it’s fair to call 2024 a success.

As we revel in the Sooners’ success in the 2024 early signing period, let’s check in to see how social media reacted.

Great day for Sooner Nation

I’m gonna get flagged as a bot today I fear. Too many “Boomer Sooner!”s — Mark (@markaduck) December 20, 2023

Proud Dad Moment

Teared up for the first time during the recruiting process watching this video . I love you and I’m proud of you son! #Boomer #Sooner @MOCBlackshirts https://t.co/TbB1dL8dB8 — Mrpowersjr (@mrpowersjr) December 20, 2023

Proud Mom Moment

Love having front row seats watching parts of your dreams and goals coming into fruition. We’re all sooooo very proud of you bud and also very happy and excited for you. B🅾️🅾️MER S🅾️🅾️NER‼️ https://t.co/PaVZhoSpdt pic.twitter.com/cnBJV07ItX — Teine (@teinetupuola) December 20, 2023

Skip Johnson one of the unsung heroes

Brent Venables can’t say Taylor Tatum’s name yet, but did acknowledge that he “really appreciated” Skip Johnson and the #Sooners baseball staff for their aid in James Nesta’s recruitment. Of Nesta, Venables said, “He’ll smack you like a rattlesnake.” — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 20, 2023

Brent Venables is very complimentary of Skip Johnson and the OU Baseball program in helping land two-sport stars Taylor Tatum and James Nesta: “Another fist bump to Skip Johnson and his staff for help facilitating (Tatum’s) recruitment.” #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 20, 2023

This picture is everything

Who's going to doubt he exceeds expectations?

My mom always told me pressure can only do one of two things.. bust pipes or make diamonds. The expectations for myself far exceed anyone owns. I’m going to shine bright cause a diamond is the toughest Stone! https://t.co/FPPhbvCweF pic.twitter.com/BWMd0NY0pu — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) December 20, 2023

BowU

Eli “HaHa” Bowen @EliBowen12 Season is here!! What a Blessing to have officially apart of the Sooner Family!, go get that Rock!! Boomer https://t.co/3JXrmoNCeh — Coach Valai (@JayValai) December 20, 2023

Sooners got them a great one

On my way H⭕️ME 📍👀 pic.twitter.com/VFq4AZ4ZTO — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) December 20, 2023

Perfect Day

Who's the 28th man?

Venables says they anticipate 27-28 guys to sign by the end of things (26 signed right now). He also says they expect to land 10 guys from the portal (5 committed currently). #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 20, 2023

Their time to shine

A beast in the trenches

Jay Valai did work

Welcome home the first Commit of 24k @newcombe_jj !! JJ’s Passion, Energy, Conviction, are all in the Blood!!! Time to get it!!!

Boomer https://t.co/qoxyKkbRCg — Coach Valai (@JayValai) December 20, 2023

Blessed you're a Sooner

Blessed all thanks to the man above LOCKED IN 10000% @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/IKm3swMuOR — Mykel Patterson-McDonald (@KelGonGetLive) December 20, 2023

We do too coach

Venables: “I really love the defensive line.” Goes onto list David Stone, Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith, Wyatt Gilmore and Jayden Jackson. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 20, 2023

Kid is going to be a beast

Brent Venables speaks on RB Xavier Robinson coming from Carl Albert: "A winning tough-minded environment that's about accountability and discipline. There's a standard." @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) December 20, 2023

Made for Big-Time football

Venables said that if you ran into Eddy Pierre-Louis, you’d think he was a multi-year NFL veteran. Credits #Sooners offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh for his work recruiting Pierre-Louis and others. “Bill did a wonderful job of putting this group of linemen together.” — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 20, 2023

Lots of Local Flavor

Welcome Home Mate

I’m the first to sign and the first to move in I will be at Oklahoma 4th jan!!! Leave in 8 days for the ua all American game #BoomerSooner — Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) December 20, 2023

Elite RB class

Highly touted Longview (Texas) 4-star running back Taylor Tatum has officially signed with Oklahoma. The wait is over. 27 signees in for #Sooners Tatum along with classmate James Nesta will both play football and baseball in Norman — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 20, 2023

Trust the vision

Say what you want about Venables “no visit policy” but he had only one decommit this recruiting cycle and it was after losing an OC and at a stacked position. — jagercrombie (@Jertriot) December 20, 2023

Mizwho?

The loudest fan base on this app will sign a class outside of the Top 20 today. Twitter is the best. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) December 20, 2023

Todd Bates is Him

Aged like fine wine. https://t.co/1MCQJdjbHd — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) December 20, 2023

Crushing It

Brent Venables has been at Oklahoma for three seasons. He’s had three straight top 10 recruiting classes and signed 5 5-star prospects the last two cycles. My man getting the ingredients, now watch Brent cook.. pic.twitter.com/UCYDbwceed — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 20, 2023

Thought there wasn't any better place to recruit to?

Since this tweet, USC has: Lost Taylor Tatum to OU Had 6 decommits this class Went 7-5 with a heisman winner And had their 5⭐️ QB enter the portal along with 16 other players Y’all suck at Chess 🤭 https://t.co/HUcfF6dsT5 — ᴊᴀᴇ (@OkieFBfan) December 20, 2023

The lie detector confirmed that was a lie

Ppl were actually saying Venables no visit policy after committing was gonna backfire & not work and now we’re reaping the rewards of less drama come early signing day with some of our best Classes ever. 😁pic.twitter.com/9NnuSVOcX6 — Blessed_Daily (@BlueBloodOU) December 20, 2023

Builder of Men

Coach Venables gives his pitch to the SEC channel on why they should play football at OU… 👀 “Probably the greatest responsibility of a Coach is the development of young men.” BV is da man‼️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/pxgkmpXkU3 — Red Dirt Media (@RedDirtMediaCo) December 20, 2023

High Praise from Coach Stoops

He is the standard!!! https://t.co/065ub8fzsS — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire