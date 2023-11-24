Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 69-45 win over TCU Horned Frogs

The Oklahoma Sooners closed the regular season with a huge win over TCU to move to 10-2 on the season. Their 69 points were the second-highest total for the Sooners this season behind only their week one win over Arkansas State.

This game had a little bit of everything. There were explosive offensive plays, some big defensive plays, big individual performances, and some moments where it looked like the game was going to get a little close for comfort.

But at the end of it, the Sooners came away with a 24-point win, the fourth time this season they’ve won by 24 or more.

On senior day, guys like Dillon Gabriel and Drake Stoops showed out in their final game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Sooners now wait for the Big 12 weekend to play out to see if they’ll be playing a week from now or waiting on their bowl selection.

In a game that reflected a lot of the Oklahoma Sooners season, here’s social media reacted to the Sooners 69-45 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Crazy Game

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED pic.twitter.com/g5o5ma8noQ — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 24, 2023

Dillon Gabriel had a day

Dillon Gabriel is an assassin, man. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) November 24, 2023

Bye, Bye Big 12

Don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya 🖕🏼 https://t.co/KgZE208b4Y — Paige Jordan 🩷 (@PaigeJordannn17) November 24, 2023

Thanks for the Memories

Taylor Swift's "We are never ever getting back together" playing here before #Sooners take on TCU in OU's final Big 12 regular-season game. — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) November 24, 2023

There's Only 1 Drake Stoops

Gonna miss this guy. STOOOOOPS! pic.twitter.com/kejkIJ2vXQ — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) November 24, 2023

Playmakers just make Plays

End zone view of Bowman's pick six. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gbKRpyPuVN — 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) November 24, 2023

Big Improvement

10 wins, looking for 11! #BOOMER — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 24, 2023

A lot to work on

#Sooners are going to get out of here with a win, but I can’t imagine Brent Venables will be too happy postgame with the defense’s performance. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2023

Thank You Isaiah

Isaiah Coe soaking in his final home game pic.twitter.com/smAA6X1E9c — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 24, 2023

A work in progress

Captain Obvious here: Defense still has a long way to go. 45 points is USC level bad. Better this year, but still way too many mistakes/busts. — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) November 24, 2023

And he showed out

Fitting End to Big 12 play

It was only fitting that in the Sooners final home Big 12 game that the defense gave up 45 and Oklahoma earned a 24-point win. Get ready for more 30-17 nailbiters in the SEC. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) November 24, 2023

It's been 25 years since a Stoops has impacted a game

Those Stoops boys need to hurry up and start having kids. The next 18+ years is going to be tough. We need a Stoops cousin or something. — Greatest Softball Team Ever HR Tracker (@HRtrackerSports) November 24, 2023

Peyton Bowen really good

22 need way more snaps — Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) November 24, 2023

A lot to be proud of

Last year this program was reeling and we went 6-6. In year 2, BV led us to a 10-2 regular season record with a win over Texas and we were single digits away from an undefeated regular season. Incredibly proud of this team. So excited about the future. BOOMER! — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) November 24, 2023

You hate to see it

Just one year after making the National Championship game, TCU will not qualify for a Bowl Game pic.twitter.com/S6D3xqzLE4 — Barstool Big12 (@BarstoolBig12) November 24, 2023

They about that life

Deserving Moment

OU calls a timeout to take Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops and Austin Stogner out of the game. They get a standing ovation. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2023

He was pretty good at it a year ago

I would like to see Peyton Bowen given an opportunity to return a punt. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 24, 2023

It just means more

SEC bound. Nice — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 24, 2023

It was a tough scene

Tough battle between worst performance of the day: Broadcast Crew vs. OU defense. Take your pick — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) November 24, 2023

Scorigami!!!

Oklahoma beats TCU 69 to 45 SCORIGAMI! SCORE HAS NEVER HAPPENED! — College Football Scorigami (@CFBScorigami_) November 24, 2023

Revenge Game

Dillon Gabriel may not remember what they did to him last year, but he avenged it anyway. — Mark (@markaduck) November 24, 2023

Drake Stoops had a huge season

Drake Stoops finished with 12 catches for 125 yards and a 1 TD. If he’s not on all the All-Big 12 First Team, we riot at the Big 12 offices. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) November 24, 2023

Feed Gavin

Gavin Sawchuk rushing stats over the last 4 games: OSU: 13 ATT, 111 YDS 1 TD

WVU: 22 ATT, 135 YDS

BYU: 14 ATT, 107 YDS 1 TD Today: 22 ATT, 130 YDS 3 TDs (with 5:55 left in the 4th quarter) — Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) November 24, 2023

Jayden Gibson is HIM

Jayden Gibson pointing to the crowd while walking into the end zone and dragging a defender was laugh-out-loud funny. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2023

Nice Second season for Brent Venables

Brent Venables has more wins than any of the 10 coaches ahead of him save one, and that 1 coach, he beat head to head. #Sooners https://t.co/4zs5SnvUqN — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) November 24, 2023

They have a chance...

From Brent Venables in June (#Sooners finished regular season 10-2): https://t.co/23FjHZPDlj — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) November 24, 2023

