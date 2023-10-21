Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners narrow victory over the UCF Knights

It took a complete effort for four quarter from the Oklahoma Sooners to hang on and survive a scare from the UCF Knights.

The Big 12 newcomer had an opportunity to tie the game at the end, but Oklahoma stopped the 2-point attempt to hang on for the win.

Coming out of the bye week, the Sooners took the best the Knights had to offer and still came out on top. It wasn’t the cleanest game for the first-place team in the Big 12, but they were able to move to 7-0 on the season.

There’s a lot to clean up for the Sooners, who struggled on offense during the third quarter. Oklahoma still couldn’t figure out their running game until the fourth quarter despite UCF coming into the game with one of the worst run defenses in the country.

As we enjoy this latest win, here’s a look at some of the best reactions on social media.

Wise words from Gerald McCoy

WE ARE NOW THE HUNTED AND IF THEY COME OUT PLAYING AND DONT TREAT EVERYBODY LIKE THEY ARE THE DEFENDING CHAMPS THEY WILL HAVE A RUDE AWAKENING AND MESS UP A SHOT AT SOMETHING SPECIAL. — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) October 21, 2023

Take the Win and Run

Sloppy performance. Missed chances. Missed field goals. At the end of the day, OU found a way and that’s what good teams do. 7-0. Exhale — Two Plane Sports (@TwoPlaneSports) October 21, 2023

The Life of OU Football

Win or lose #Sooners are going to catch a LOT of hell (and understandably so) after the fun they had post-Texas. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) October 21, 2023

No truer statement

A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. A win is a win. BOOMER! — OU Tierani (@tierani_kristen) October 21, 2023

Gavin Sawchuk finished strong

No way Gavin Sawchuk just checked with the sideline mid-run to see if he should score And then subsequently scored Outrageous play 😂 — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 21, 2023

We've got that going for us

Gus Malzahn on OU: "I think that's one of the better defenses in the country. I know that's the best we've faced." — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 21, 2023

Celebrated too early

Welp… So close! https://t.co/TDeD5DivWm — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) October 21, 2023

It wasn't their cleanest game

Drag me all you want for this but OU played very poorly today. https://t.co/MZUEuRmN1L — Mark (@markaduck) October 21, 2023

Winning ugly is still winning

Let’s be real. That game stunk. It was gross. Yucky. Sloppy. But we won. That’s a loss last year. Gotta get better and refocus this week. 7-0. Boomer — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) October 21, 2023

Bold Words from Gus Malzahn

Malzahn: "That team will be in the (national title) conversation at the end of the season. We'll see." #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 21, 2023

The parallels continue

Remember that 2000 OU National Championship team, had an absolute dog fight with Texas A&M in the reg season! 35-31 comeback 4th qtr win! I ain’t saying, I’m just saying!! 🤷‍♂️ — Terry (@terry_ruck) October 21, 2023

Just win baby

1. Oklahoma is 7-0. 2. USC, Alabama, Oregon and Texas are not. 3. These are facts, and they are not in dispute. https://t.co/N6h8izpMsu — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 21, 2023

Sawchuk and Major came through when it mattered most

It won't get the recognition, but sawchuck stepped up OU's final 2 drives — ATLsooner 🎃 (@ATLsooner85) October 21, 2023

Only the beginning for Cayden Green

True freshmen offensive lineman starting on a top 10 blue blood football team…GOD IS GOOD! – Jer 29:11 pic.twitter.com/d2DkXQo8Ti — Reginald Green (@Reginal56487545) October 21, 2023

Sooners Legend Taking it In Stride

Tough Team

That's the first time this season that the Oklahoma Sooners didn't cover the spread. But… They are now 2-0 in one-score games. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) October 21, 2023

A lot of room to grow

I know the initial reaction is gonna be to kill this staff and team. Remember this is the anomaly to date, let em grow and learn. This is still a young staff as it’s constructed, give em room to operate. — Kory (@Kory_TTS) October 21, 2023

Billy Bowman reacts

thank you for your support sooner nation!! 1-0 ⭕️ — ² killbill (@Billy2Bowman) October 21, 2023

Facts

UCF never beat Oklahoma in the entire history of the Big 12 conference. — 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) October 21, 2023

Not their best performance

This team is not the same one we have seen all season. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) October 21, 2023

A lot of Teach Tape

Brent Venables: “I love going in on Monday after a win and getting to yell at guys, and we got a lot of yelling to do.” #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 21, 2023

They don't ask how, they ask how many

Sometimes you win ugly. Very ugly.

BUT IT’S A WIN BABY!#Boomer — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 21, 2023

A little perspective on the defense

#Sooners held UCF 120 yards under their season AVG. Of the 397 they gave up? More than 33% of it came on TWO plays. There were mistakes and better teams could have taken more advantage but it wasn't the awful defensive performance some will try and paint it as. O? Fair game. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) October 21, 2023

Nic Anderson has been incredible

41% of Dillon Gabriel's Passing TDs this season have been on 58% of Nic Anderson's receptions. — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) October 21, 2023

Situational Awareness

**When the hole is so big you can look to the sideline and ask them mid-play if you need to take a knee.** 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XVq4kiY7OI — Barry of “The Barry & Mack Show” (B. Wise Fitness) (@bwisefitness) October 21, 2023

Just Scores Touchdowns

Nic Anderson caught a ball again. Which also means he just scored again. — Dryfit Venables (@DryfitVenables) October 21, 2023

No Style Points Necessary

It definitely wasn’t pretty, but there is still something to be said about finding a way to win when you aren’t playing well Oklahoma has the luxury of not needing style points right now, they just gotta win#Sooners did *just* enough to survive and advance today — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 21, 2023

