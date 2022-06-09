Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 16-1 win in game 1 over Texas

It’s becoming difficult to put together the words to describe just what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing to opponents at this point.

The Sooners’ 16-1 game one win over Texas was an absolutely incredible offensive display, something that we’ve seen from them before and yet somehow uniquely awe-inspiring. Each time they take the field, they seem to come up with a new way to amaze us as we watch arguably the most dominant team in the history of collegiate athletics. Brent Venables would agree.

They’ve become must-see television each night and as Jocelyn Alo plays the final games of her Oklahoma career, we’re witnessing history unfold before our very eyes.

Alo, the NCAA all-time home leader became the first player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs in three seasons. Here two home runs last night gave her 34 on the season and tied her career-high from a season ago.

The Sooners also set a single-game record for most home runs in a WCWS championship game with six. Jocelyn Alo (2), Tiare Jennings (2), Taylon Snow, and Jana Johns each went yard for Oklahoma who took a 1-0 game series lead over the Texas Longhorns.

Alo and the Sooners still have some business to attend to tonight in game two of the series as Texas looks to give them their best shot to extend the series to a game three.

To get you ready for tonight’s matchup against Texas, let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the incredible game one performance, including a roasting of Oklahoma’s former head football coach, Lincoln Riley.

Smashed em

A record setting win! 💥 (1) @OU_Softball smashes multiple World Series records in its 16-1 Championship Finals Game 1 victory over Texas.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/bTcGRICqyl — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022

Shoutout to UCLA for poking the bear,you did us a favor! #BoomerSooner ☝️ Oklahoma!!! — Jose Perez (@CrimsonJose) June 9, 2022

Hear them roar

Imagine hitting Jocelyn Alo and getting boo’d by the whole stadium. — Lele. (@ALESHIAOCASIO) June 9, 2022

Record breaking crowd

Tonight's crowd of 𝟏𝟐,𝟐𝟑𝟒 is a new Championship Finals attendance record! 👏#WCWS pic.twitter.com/PDm6ur7c5V — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022

OU's lineup is incredibly tough

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini is visibly upset as she is asked about tonight's outing. Catcher Mary Iakopo says Oklahoma is just "really freaking good." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022

Impressed Prez

What a win — this team is absolutely electric! Let’s do it again tomorrow. #ChampionshipMindset https://t.co/xqk14CzvlT — Joseph Harroz, Jr. – OU President (@OU_President) June 9, 2022

Doing everything

The ONLY player in #WCWS history with two multi-HR games in her career: Jocelyn Alo 😤 pic.twitter.com/MsxIMMs1DV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2022

Absurd

Jocelyn Alo is batting .714 (10 of 14) in the Women's College World Series so far. She is hitting .679 overall in the NCAA tournament. HOW — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022

Stars on hand to witness greatness

Taylon Snow put the game on ice

Big bomb on a big stage @taylonsnoww 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 — Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 9, 2022

Best power hitting duo of all-time

Patty Gasso is all of us

Patty Gasso says even she expects Jocelyn Alo to homer every AB (after being asked if she has to remind herself what Alo is doing isn’t normal): “It’s ridiculous that I’m thinking that way, but I see her in practice every day. … I’m so spoiled but I’m not wowed by it.” #Sooners — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) June 9, 2022

Call the authorities

No context college softball pic.twitter.com/bVC5R0s9MA — Aaron (@AaronVarner6) June 9, 2022

What more can be said

OU! OU! OU! OU! See y’all tomorrow!!!! — Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 9, 2022

Threw a haymaker

OU coach Patty Gasso on first inning: It was the way we wanted to start the game. They punched first and we punched back. #Sooners — Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) June 9, 2022

Best is the standard

The ratings may say the same thing

More records

Also, Jennings’ HR sets a #Sooners WCWS record (and ties the NCAA WCWS record) with four home runs in a game (Alo, Snow, Johns, Jennings) — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) June 9, 2022

Just tweet through it

Can't win, just like OU's opponents

Somewhere

i think @78jocelyn_alo needs a statue in heisman park !!!💯 🐐 — jackson sumlin (@jacksonsumlin) June 9, 2022

I mean

Lincoln Riley would lose this game. — Mark (@markaduck) June 9, 2022

