Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 16-1 win in game 1 over Texas

John Williams
·4 min read
It’s becoming difficult to put together the words to describe just what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing to opponents at this point.

The Sooners’ 16-1 game one win over Texas was an absolutely incredible offensive display, something that we’ve seen from them before and yet somehow uniquely awe-inspiring. Each time they take the field, they seem to come up with a new way to amaze us as we watch arguably the most dominant team in the history of collegiate athletics. Brent Venables would agree.

They’ve become must-see television each night and as Jocelyn Alo plays the final games of her Oklahoma career, we’re witnessing history unfold before our very eyes.

Alo, the NCAA all-time home leader became the first player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs in three seasons. Here two home runs last night gave her 34 on the season and tied her career-high from a season ago.

The Sooners also set a single-game record for most home runs in a WCWS championship game with six. Jocelyn Alo (2), Tiare Jennings (2), Taylon Snow, and Jana Johns each went yard for Oklahoma who took a 1-0 game series lead over the Texas Longhorns.

Alo and the Sooners still have some business to attend to tonight in game two of the series as Texas looks to give them their best shot to extend the series to a game three.

To get you ready for tonight’s matchup against Texas, let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the incredible game one performance, including a roasting of Oklahoma’s former head football coach, Lincoln Riley.

You can also check out the incredible photos from last night’s game.

