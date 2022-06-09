Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 16-1 win in game 1 over Texas
It’s becoming difficult to put together the words to describe just what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing to opponents at this point.
The Sooners’ 16-1 game one win over Texas was an absolutely incredible offensive display, something that we’ve seen from them before and yet somehow uniquely awe-inspiring. Each time they take the field, they seem to come up with a new way to amaze us as we watch arguably the most dominant team in the history of collegiate athletics. Brent Venables would agree.
They’ve become must-see television each night and as Jocelyn Alo plays the final games of her Oklahoma career, we’re witnessing history unfold before our very eyes.
Alo, the NCAA all-time home leader became the first player in NCAA history to lead the country in home runs in three seasons. Here two home runs last night gave her 34 on the season and tied her career-high from a season ago.
The Sooners also set a single-game record for most home runs in a WCWS championship game with six. Jocelyn Alo (2), Tiare Jennings (2), Taylon Snow, and Jana Johns each went yard for Oklahoma who took a 1-0 game series lead over the Texas Longhorns.
Alo and the Sooners still have some business to attend to tonight in game two of the series as Texas looks to give them their best shot to extend the series to a game three.
To get you ready for tonight’s matchup against Texas, let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the incredible game one performance, including a roasting of Oklahoma’s former head football coach, Lincoln Riley.
You can also check out the incredible photos from last night’s game.
Smashed em
A record setting win! 💥
(1) @OU_Softball smashes multiple World Series records in its 16-1 Championship Finals Game 1 victory over Texas.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/bTcGRICqyl
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022
Shoutout to UCLA for poking the bear,you did us a favor! #BoomerSooner ☝️ Oklahoma!!!
— Jose Perez (@CrimsonJose) June 9, 2022
Hear them roar
Imagine hitting Jocelyn Alo and getting boo’d by the whole stadium.
— Lele. (@ALESHIAOCASIO) June 9, 2022
Record breaking crowd
Tonight's crowd of 𝟏𝟐,𝟐𝟑𝟒 is a new Championship Finals attendance record! 👏#WCWS pic.twitter.com/PDm6ur7c5V
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2022
OU's lineup is incredibly tough
Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini is visibly upset as she is asked about tonight's outing. Catcher Mary Iakopo says Oklahoma is just "really freaking good."
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
Impressed Prez
What a win — this team is absolutely electric! Let’s do it again tomorrow. #ChampionshipMindset https://t.co/xqk14CzvlT
— Joseph Harroz, Jr. – OU President (@OU_President) June 9, 2022
Doing everything
The ONLY player in #WCWS history with two multi-HR games in her career:
Jocelyn Alo 😤 pic.twitter.com/MsxIMMs1DV
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2022
Absurd
Jocelyn Alo is batting .714 (10 of 14) in the Women's College World Series so far.
She is hitting .679 overall in the NCAA tournament.
HOW
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2022
Stars on hand to witness greatness
.@TheTraeYoung showing up to support the Sooners! 👀 #WCWS pic.twitter.com/aQOkcN6lUS
— ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2022
Taylon Snow put the game on ice
Big bomb on a big stage @taylonsnoww 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 9, 2022
Best power hitting duo of all-time
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 🏆@78jocelyn_alo @_tiarejennings
📺 @espnW pic.twitter.com/jAGw5kZFkn
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2022
Patty Gasso is all of us
Patty Gasso says even she expects Jocelyn Alo to homer every AB (after being asked if she has to remind herself what Alo is doing isn’t normal): “It’s ridiculous that I’m thinking that way, but I see her in practice every day. … I’m so spoiled but I’m not wowed by it.” #Sooners
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) June 9, 2022
Call the authorities
No context college softball pic.twitter.com/bVC5R0s9MA
— Aaron (@AaronVarner6) June 9, 2022
What more can be said
OU! OU! OU! OU!
See y’all tomorrow!!!!
— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) June 9, 2022
Threw a haymaker
OU coach Patty Gasso on first inning: It was the way we wanted to start the game. They punched first and we punched back. #Sooners
— Jesse Crittenden (@JesseCrittenden) June 9, 2022
Best is the standard
@OU_Softball B.E.S.T. E.V.E.R.
No🧢 ⭕️🙌🏽 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/wbDj9v9e7l
— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) June 9, 2022
The ratings may say the same thing
#WCWS >>> #NBAFinals
— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) June 9, 2022
More records
Also, Jennings’ HR sets a #Sooners WCWS record (and ties the NCAA WCWS record) with four home runs in a game (Alo, Snow, Johns, Jennings)
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) June 9, 2022
Just tweet through it
— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 9, 2022
Can't win, just like OU's opponents
Correct 😂 https://t.co/KFVvF2ipcs
— Odicci Alexander (@2seas__) June 9, 2022
Somewhere
i think @78jocelyn_alo needs a statue in heisman park !!!💯 🐐
— jackson sumlin (@jacksonsumlin) June 9, 2022
I mean
Lincoln Riley would lose this game.
— Mark (@markaduck) June 9, 2022
