Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl

John Williams
·7 min read
2

At one point in the third quarter, it looked like the Oklahoma Sooners were going to run away from the Arizona Wildcats in their Alamo Bowl matchup. But the turnover bug that hurt the Sooners in the first quarter, reared its ugly head toward the end of the third.

Instead of potentially going up 31-13 late in the third, the Sooners led by just three. And after the Wildcats defensive touchdown, it seemed like the wheels fell off for the Sooners offense.

It was a tough way to end the season, but there were some really promising moments mixed in that give us something to look forward to moving forward.

So how did social media react to the Sooners 38-24 loss? Always hard after a loss, but let’s take a look at some reactions to the overall performance, Jackson Arnold’s first start, and Nic Anderson and Drake Stoops’ big days.

Showed some good stuff

Can't turn it over like OU did

Locker Room Still Believes in Arnold

A lot to learn from

Offense did defense no favors

Brotherhood is Strong

How quickly things turned

Walter Rouse gave it all

Something positive

He's not wrong

Some fantastic perspective

A lot of growing pains in the loss

Can only get better from here

It was a roller coaster ride

A lot to like despite the loss

OU will be just fine

Thank you for everything Drake Stoops

Drake finally got the DPI called he deserved

Incredible

Got the tools

Nic Anderson is that dude

That's how this works, right?

Turnovers were ugly

Some good, some bad

Simple as that

Not a great day for Jalil Farooq

It was a wild ride

This game doesn't define Venables or Arnold

Sooners Signee ready to go to work

From one offensive lineman to the Sooners OL

