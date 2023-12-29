Social Media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners loss to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl

At one point in the third quarter, it looked like the Oklahoma Sooners were going to run away from the Arizona Wildcats in their Alamo Bowl matchup. But the turnover bug that hurt the Sooners in the first quarter, reared its ugly head toward the end of the third.

Instead of potentially going up 31-13 late in the third, the Sooners led by just three. And after the Wildcats defensive touchdown, it seemed like the wheels fell off for the Sooners offense.

It was a tough way to end the season, but there were some really promising moments mixed in that give us something to look forward to moving forward.

So how did social media react to the Sooners 38-24 loss? Always hard after a loss, but let’s take a look at some reactions to the overall performance, Jackson Arnold’s first start, and Nic Anderson and Drake Stoops’ big days.

Showed some good stuff

Jackson Arnold played like an insanely talented but yet still a true freshman tonight. And he played well enough to win this game. Sucks to end his first game this way, but if you’re writing him off, you’re an idiot — Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 29, 2023

Can't turn it over like OU did

25 unanswered points is genuinely wild. Crazy the way football works. One minute you think you’re about to go up 31-13 the next you lose 38-24. Surge of momentum like I haven’t seen. 6 turnovers is the story. Boomer and goodnight — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) December 29, 2023

Locker Room Still Believes in Arnold

"That entire Oklahoma locker room is with Jackson and this changes nothing." -Danny Stutsman. #Sooners — Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) December 29, 2023

A lot to learn from

OU's team is so young. 18 players playing are either Freshmen, RedShirt Freshmen, & Sophmores 11 on Def

8 on Off DEFENSE: R Mason Thomas- DE (SO) PJ Adebawore DE (F) Jaren Kanak LB (RF) Kip Lewis LB (RF) Peyton Bowe S (F) Gentry Williams CB (RF) Makari Vickers CB (F)… — SoonerStNick (@SoonerStNick) December 29, 2023

Offense did defense no favors

Defense held on long enough for Oklahoma to run away with it, but the turnovers by the offense allowed Arizona to stay in long enough to find their stride in the fourth quarter. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 29, 2023

Brotherhood is Strong

How quickly things turned

The Alamo Bowl never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/uG0JH8APtR — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 29, 2023

Walter Rouse gave it all

Miguel Chavis and Walter Rouse had a long, long embrace. Rouse was only at #OU for one year but… it meant something pic.twitter.com/9SW2wTL9dA — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 29, 2023

Something positive

Turning it over 6 times hurt us. However, I’ll take 500 yards of offense with a freshman QB and a strong showing by our defense (for the most part) in the second half. There’s a lot to build on, but let’s start by solidifying our O-line. — CamLikesH20 (@CamAnder481636) December 29, 2023

He's not wrong

Billy Bowman’s take: “I feel like tonight, Oklahoma beat Oklahoma.” — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 29, 2023

Some fantastic perspective

In 99 we lost the bowl game. In 2000 we went 13-0. Sometimes a long offseason is good motivation to work hard and get better. — Bubba Burcham (@BubbaBurcham) December 29, 2023

A lot of growing pains in the loss

I’m not worried about Jackson Arnold. He’ll be fine. Today’s game was a great learning experience. But what I am concerned about is the offensive line. There are some major issues up front and OU has to figure that out. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 29, 2023

Can only get better from here

I don’t have much reaction to this game for OU. On the verge of going up 31-13 and another Farooq fumble turns into a touchdown the other way. Defense played great. True freshman made true freshman mistakes, but showed big time signs. Good experience for him. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 29, 2023

It was a roller coaster ride

i feel like i’ve gone through all the stages of grief tonight lmao — SwiftieSooner (@SwiftieSooner) December 29, 2023

A lot to like despite the loss

Short sighted people will see this game and point out the negatives. Real ones will see the positives and if you don’t rock w us now don’t hop on later. — Andrew Smith🧸🎀🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerSoupGuy) December 29, 2023

OU will be just fine

It was literally Jackson Arnold’s first start (and he looked great for stretches) The defense is keeping major pieces and adding more difference makers (plus Year 2 of McCullough, Adebawore, etc) The offense is loaded with playmakers I repeat: OU will be fine #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 29, 2023

Thank you for everything Drake Stoops

Running out of adjectives to describe Drake… kid just does it all — Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) December 29, 2023

Drake finally got the DPI called he deserved

We’re not in Stillwater! It’s PI. — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) December 29, 2023

Incredible

Got the tools

It was really fun watching JFA when he started to heat up. Incredible arm strength, good mobility, kid is a playmaker. The upside is noticeable. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) December 29, 2023

Nic Anderson is that dude

That's how this works, right?

Now that OU is in the SEC they aren’t taking this bowl game seriously — Donnie Hazlewood (@Dn4sty) December 29, 2023

Turnovers were ugly

Ultimately, OU still got a lot out of tonight. A lot to learn from for Jackson Arnold and that was always the most important part of this game for Oklahoma. Six turnovers and that spike are pretty gross, though. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 29, 2023

Some good, some bad

OU Takeaways from the Alamo Bowl:

– JA has tons of talent & needs LOTS more reps

– DL could be nasty after an off season w/ more development

– OL played better than expected, but suffered from JA holding the ball too long

– OU has its punter

– Nic A is him

– Gabe S is real good — Cornell Woolridge (renaissancexm on BlueSky)🦄 (@RenaissanceXM) December 29, 2023

Simple as that

Point blank, you can’t turn the ball over six times and expect to win a football game. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) December 29, 2023

Not a great day for Jalil Farooq

Jalil Farooq has cost Oklahoma a possible 14 points. Whew. What a rough day for the kid. — Bryant C. (@thatmanbryant) December 29, 2023

It was a wild ride

Don’t know if I’ve seen a game where momentum changed that quickly. OU was on the verge of delivering a knockout punch and then got knocked out. Crazy 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) December 29, 2023

This game doesn't define Venables or Arnold

There's no way to sugar coat the way this thing ended. It was bad. But miss me with any overreaction about the quarterback or head coach. — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) December 29, 2023

Sooners Signee ready to go to work

I’m ready to come in and help improve this team mentally and as a player. I’m speaking for the whole 24 class. We are all coming to compete. Onto the next game no need to throw hate, it’s time to prepare for the SEC. BOOMER SOONER 🔴⚪️ — Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) December 29, 2023

From one offensive lineman to the Sooners OL

You just can’t get your QB blasted like that when they’re only rushing 3. Bad ball. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire