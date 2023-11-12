Social media reacts to Oklahoma Sooners big win over West Virginia

That’s what they call a palate cleanser.

After two weeks of poor execution, unforced errors, untimely penalties, poor play calling, and poor officiating, that’s just what the Oklahoma Sooners needed.

The Sooners thoroughly dominated West Virginia. Sure, the Mountaineers scored 20 points, but this is a team that was averaging 37.75 points per game over their last four games. WVU had the No. 7 rushing attack. And even though they gave up some runs, the Sooners’ defense put them in 2nd and 3rd and long situations enough to be able to force Garrett Greene to beat them with his arm.

And we saw how poorly that worked out for West Virginia.

As well as the defense played, it was the Oklahoma Sooners offense that was the story. Dillon Gabriel passed Colt Brennan for 10th all-time in career passing yards and then set a new Oklahoma record for touchdowns in a game with eight.

Drake Stoops followed up his career day in Bedlam with another career day in Oklahoma’s win.

The offense was back on track, didn’t turn the ball over, and the defense played sound football and the Sooners still have Big 12 title aspirations, even if they do need a lot of help to get there.

It was a dominating win for the Sooners and here’s how social media reacted.

Dillon Gabriel was incredible

Dillon Gabriel tonight vs West Virginia: ♦️ 23/36

♦️ 473 Total YDS

♦️ 8 Total TDS (School Record)

♦️ 0 INTS pic.twitter.com/aA5qUodpba — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 12, 2023

Huge game from Drake Stoops

Was feeling it tonight

Came with a different edge Saturday night

First time since Texas that we’ve seen this team have some fight and attitude, no pun intended. — Chris Parrish (@ChrisPParrish) November 12, 2023

Over it

The OU crowd has broken out into an "S-E-C" chant after another penalty in Norman. Safe to say this fanbase is ready to leave the Big 12 and its officiating. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 12, 2023

Taunting allowed in Brett Yormark's Big 12, but don't spike the ball

4 guys stand and pose over Stoops. No flags — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 12, 2023

Former Sooner liked what he saw

I’m enjoying this well balanced performance on O. Even though we’ve missed some opportunities down the field I love that we are making them cover everything. And thank God we threw it up to the big fast fella down the field @TheJaydenGibson 👏🏾👏🏾 — Mark Clayton (@ClaytonMC9) November 12, 2023

Sooner Nation ready for the SEC

A #Sooners fan caught WVU's XP kick. And a new look to the north end zone tradition happened. A lady grabbed the ball from fan who caught it, went up the north stairs to the very top, crossed a row of fans to an opening and tossed it out of the stadium. She did all the work. — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 12, 2023

The Moment

Joseph Harroz a real one for this

This is my favorite thing from tonight honestly pic.twitter.com/W5izIhjXfh — Gunny of Stutsman Army (@Eskimokie36) November 12, 2023

Owen Field was a vibe tonight

It feels like this fan base, this team, this program needed this night in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. A symbolic rebirth of sorts. Now, go finish out the season in the proper way. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) November 12, 2023

Lebby went Super Saiyan tonight

Jeff Lebby calls games like a Dragon Ball Z episode Lebby: "You're pretty tough and a lot of my friends died." Z fighters: "Why is he wasting time?! Why won't he [do this thing]?!" Lebby: "Here's what I can REALLY DO!!!" — Blinkin (@blinkinriley) November 12, 2023

Start to finish, incredible work

That was one of the best games OU has played this season. – Gabriel had eight touchdowns

– Stoops had a career night with 3 touchdowns

– Sawchuk ran for 135 yards

– Defense had multiple turnovers, including another goal-line stop Impressive win #Sooners — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) November 12, 2023

Drake Stoops is HIM

Drake Stoops on the cheap shot he took: “I wouldn’t stand over a guy who just scored on me. That’s all I’ll say.” #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 12, 2023

Left No Doubt

BV running up that score like he’s mad at WVU’s antics and knowing he won’t face them for like 26 years. — Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) November 12, 2023

On a Tear

Drake Stoops the past two weeks: 22 catches, 298 yards, 4 TDs. #Sooners #Oklahoma — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntAP) November 12, 2023

Team 129 providing hope for the future

When OU plays like this, not many teams in the country are beating them. Makes the last couple of weeks more disappointing, for sure. But it's also a reminder of how much improvement has been since last year. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 12, 2023

They're really good at goalline defense

I have now watched the Oklahoma Sooners pull off 3 goal line stands from the 1 yard line in the same season. pic.twitter.com/NrOmzIBk2c — Dad Turnipseed (@PFF_dril) November 12, 2023

Sure looked like it

Brent Venables: “When we put it all together, we can be pretty dang good.” “There was a lot that was really good tonight…That might have been our best four quarters. Offense and defense.” #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 12, 2023

Calling straight fire

Jeff Lebby has taken a lot of fair and valid criticism this season But that man is cookin right now…#Sooners offense looks as good as it has in the last two years — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 12, 2023

Don't try and score on them inside the 5. You can't do it.

The #WVU OL is no joke. That was an extremely impressive goaline stand. #Sooners — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) November 12, 2023

Da'Jon Terry the most underrated transfer addition

I wasn't sure what Da'Jon Terry would mean to Oklahoma when he transferred in but that's been an absolutely HUGE get for the #Sooners in hindsight. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 12, 2023

Great night for Lebby, but where's this been?

Everyone’s just wondering where this has been the last two weeks? https://t.co/4uhY18yh2w — Locked On Sooners Podcast (@LockedOnSooners) November 12, 2023

Sooners came ready for a fight

That was a hell of a performance by Oklahoma Back-to-back losses, your CFP hopes are gone, Big 12 hopes hanging by a thread – and they absolutely smacked a team who entered at 6-3 overall#Sooners being that ready to play says a lot about Brent Venables and the staff — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) November 12, 2023

A lot to be proud of

