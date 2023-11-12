Advertisement

Social media reacts to Oklahoma Sooners big win over West Virginia

John Williams
That’s what they call a palate cleanser.

After two weeks of poor execution, unforced errors, untimely penalties, poor play calling, and poor officiating, that’s just what the Oklahoma Sooners needed.

The Sooners thoroughly dominated West Virginia. Sure, the Mountaineers scored 20 points, but this is a team that was averaging 37.75 points per game over their last four games. WVU had the No. 7 rushing attack. And even though they gave up some runs, the Sooners’ defense put them in 2nd and 3rd and long situations enough to be able to force Garrett Greene to beat them with his arm.

And we saw how poorly that worked out for West Virginia.

As well as the defense played, it was the Oklahoma Sooners offense that was the story. Dillon Gabriel passed Colt Brennan for 10th all-time in career passing yards and then set a new Oklahoma record for touchdowns in a game with eight.

Drake Stoops followed up his career day in Bedlam with another career day in Oklahoma’s win.

The offense was back on track, didn’t turn the ball over, and the defense played sound football and the Sooners still have Big 12 title aspirations, even if they do need a lot of help to get there.

It was a dominating win for the Sooners and here’s how social media reacted.

