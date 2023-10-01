Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 50-20 win over Iowa State

It was a tight ball game into the second quarter, but after Iowa State cut Oklahoma’s lead to one, it was all Sooners from there on out.

When it was 21-20, it began to feel like all of the Sooners-Cyclones matchups during the Lincoln Riley-Matt Campbell era, but then Oklahoma realized that this team is built different. The Sooners went on to score 29 unanswered points, creating the largest margin of victory in the matchup since a 52-16 win in 2015. That was the year before Campell arrived in Ames.

Dillon Gabriel had another great game, accounting for more than 400 combined passing and rushing yards and five total touchdowns. It was a fantastic performance to help get Oklahoma to 5-0 and set up an undefeated Red River Rivalry game in the Cotton Bowl.

Though there are still things to work on heading into the big-time showdown, the Sooners are heading in the right direction.

Here’s how social media reacted to the win.

Rough start, but finished strong

Narrative will be that #Sooners defense was 'bad' in this game. But let's be real you all have seen 'bad', that wasn't it. Oklahoma has given up 305 yards so far and 118 came on two plays. You can't remove plays but ISU doesn't have 200 yards without TWO plays. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) October 1, 2023

"Who would want to live in Oklahoma?"

Go off then Oklahoma 👀 pic.twitter.com/jSxrjbfxbe — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) October 1, 2023

There's Only 1 Bob Stoops

Bob Stoops enters the field through smoke from the tunnel with Toby Keith Grabs a mic and yells to the crowd: "You know the road to the Big 12 championship always runs through Norman, Oklahoma. Let's get started in here!" #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 30, 2023

Oklahoma Built Different

Wild that Oklahoma gave up 20 in a half. Wilder that an Iowa State Defense gave up 40. D settled in at end. Big explosive plays was the issue. Cut down on that and make Becky make mistakes. Also run fits were iffy. Come out, score and end it — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) October 1, 2023

Shinsuke Nakamura + Lil Uzi Vert = Fantastic 4th Quarter

Billy Bowan provided the early fireworks

#DEFENSE…. #Sooners safety Billy Bowman jumps the pass on 3rd down and made a house call to start the game off quickly for #OU. 7-0 #Oklahoma with 14:03 left in the first quarter. This OU defense has continued to be a takeaway machine early in the season. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) September 30, 2023

This Oklahoma Team is Different

In the Matt Campbell era at Iowa State, only twice was he beaten by Oklahoma by more than 10. 2022 – 14

2023 – 30 Both games, Brent Venables was the head coach. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) October 1, 2023

Not how you start, but how you finish

Defensive adjustments? With 3 minutes left in the second half, the #Sooners have allowed only 5️⃣4️⃣ yards. That’ll play. — TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) October 1, 2023

The most important number

The little things matter

This game is two player mistakes away from being 40-6. Gabriel showed up and is showing out. I cant stress enough how much he has improved from last year. Venebles and Lebby have called excellent games. The #Sooners are getting better every week. @selloutcrowd_ — Sam Mayes (@AllmericanMayes) October 1, 2023

Red River Fire

Outside of about two-ish quarters this season, Oklahoma’s defense has played at an incredibly high level Today was arguably the offense’s best showing of the year A lot to be excited about going into the Red River Rivalry next weekend #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 1, 2023

#Sooners up on ISU 47-20 with 12:26 left in 3rd quarter. Already OU's most points against a Matt Campbell-coached Cyclones squad (he's in his 8th year there). Previous high in that span was 42 in 2019 (a 1-point OU win). — Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) October 1, 2023

Big Day for Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel has now thrown for 317 yards. It is the first time that the Iowa State defense has allowed a 300-yard passer in 20 games. It's a streak that dates back to Nov. 13, 2021 (Texas Tech). There is still 12:26 remaining in the third quarter.#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 1, 2023

Special Teams ACE

5-star making 5-star type of play. That's Peyton Bowen's second punt block of the season and it's only September 30th. 30-20 #Sooners after the subsequent block resulted in a ISU safety. Trace Ford just lost the ball in excitement, though. Should have been a TD. — Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) October 1, 2023

Thanks for the memories

It's been an honor hanging half a hundred on Iowa State for 96 years. pic.twitter.com/vzpVVOz6m3 — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) October 1, 2023

Strong response

Oklahoma gave up 20 points in the first 21 minutes of game time and haven't given up points since. — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) October 1, 2023

A different result

Some of y’all (many) have complained about the defense tonight, and I have too. A lot. But if Lincoln Riley was still coaching here, this game wouldn’t be over yet. — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) October 1, 2023

He's a good quarterback

For those that need to hear it: Dillon wasn’t just good in the first half, he was incredible. One of the better 30 minutes of football he’s played at OU. — Tyler McComas (@Tyler_McComas) October 1, 2023

The Answer is 2011: The Question?

When was the last time OU and Texas went into the red river rivalry both undefeated? — Greatest Softball Team Ever HR Tracker (@HRtrackerSports) October 1, 2023

"It ain't good enough."

OU is up 20 and fans are unhappy. We’re back, baby. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 1, 2023

This part...

I will say "bad" games leading to 30 point 4th quarter leads feels much better than them 1 score shits. — Just Joe With It (@IsThisShitOn) October 1, 2023

Taking care of business, every week

I know Oklahoma hasn’t played anyone good yet, but you have to be excited about what they’ve done through five games. They’ve taken care of business every week. All offseason, the narrative was they have to be 5-0 headed to Dallas. They’ve done that and in dominant fashion, too. — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 1, 2023

Are You Ready!?!?

It’s that time?? 9:35 pm and Texas Still….Sucks😂💪❤️ — tony casillas (@tccasillas) October 1, 2023

It's What everyone Deserves

Hmm #1 Texas vs #10 Oklahoma?!?! 🤔🤔🤔 — Jay Smith – UNFAIR Sports (@unfairsports) October 1, 2023

Figured it Out

When Iowa State cut Oklahoma's lead to 21-20 early in the second quarter, the Cyclones averaged 8.4 yards per play and had 259 total yards.#Sooners defense held them to 93 total yards and 2.8 yards per play the remainder of the game (the final 39 minutes) to win, 50-20. — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) October 1, 2023

Thank you, Lord

Oklahoma

Texas Undefeateds. National implications. Biggest game of the week. As the Good Lord intended. — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 1, 2023

Dillon Gabriel been waiting for this one

Jayden Gibson Hulked Out

JAYDEN GIBSON GROWN MAN PLAY — Stephen A (@OUupdatedSB) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire