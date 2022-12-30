Social media reacts to the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl

It’s never fun to be on the losing end of a contest. Especially one so hard-fought like the Oklahoma Sooners’ 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

There were bright spots in the game. The Sooners’ rushing attack spearheaded by an offensive line missing four starters and led by true freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

Oklahoma showed toughness against a good Florida State team and had a chance to win a game in which they were double-digit underdogs. It wasn’t perfect and they’ve got work to do to improve from 6-7, the worst record they’ve had since 1998.

But there’s a lot to like about the Sooners’ performance despite the loss. Let’s take a look at how social media reacted to the final game of the 2022 season.

One more time for the People

Never a doubt

My question for Brent Venables: When you finally get to sit back and reflect on this season, where will your mind go first? Venables, at the end of a nearly four-minute response: "The winning will come. I know that without a question." — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 30, 2022

Hard fought game

OU played their guts out tonight. Tough loss. One thing to look forward to is they will have a better pass rush next year thanks to recruiting and the portal. This could be a 9-10 win team competing for the Big 12 in 2023. — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) December 30, 2022

Proud to be a Sooner

Story continues

Congratulations to Florida State seminoles!!!! I’m so proud to my Oklahoma Sooners, we will right back here next season, cuz we got a lot of kids who fit Oklahoma football 🏈 culture, I’m in ? Are you ?

Until next season boomer sooner!!!!!! — Ricardoleblanc (@oudnaleblanc) December 30, 2022

A huge bright spot

Oklahoma running the ball this well with four starting offensive lineman out and no Eric Gray was NOT expected Really encouraging signs for next season in that department #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) December 30, 2022

Barnes and Sawchuk stole the show

Every time Oklahoma’s offense runs a successful play, all you hear is “true freshman” with a big play. Future is bright. — KC🏴‍☠️ (@KcHolz) December 30, 2022

We were witnesses, now go be great in the NFL

Everything I had, love y’all Sooner Nation❤️ — Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) December 30, 2022

A really nice performance

Think about this, Oklahoma had multiple opt outs and players that went into the portal. They played the #13 team in the country and lost by 3. The #Sooners played a ton of young players today and have 30 NEW players coming in and there will be MORE. #OU will be fine! — Two Plane Sports (@TwoPlaneSports) December 30, 2022

Something to build off of

A loss is a loss and 6-7 is 6-7, but that felt like a performance that Oklahoma can build off of heading into 2023. Good Florida State team. OU hung right in. Actually controlled the game at times. Have to improve defensively and re-learn how to win close games. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 30, 2022

A lot to be excited about

This game has highlighted one for sure thing with the #Sooners: The future is bright. The young bucks are shining and now people are seeing why #OU fans are happy about the future. — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 30, 2022

Time to put in the work

Solid game Sooners! Get home, say nothing, get to work…see you in the fall 🤝 — Nic (@NicHarris5) December 30, 2022

All Love

Dillon Gabriel: I'm proud of this team. We were tested in many ways. But we have the right guys in this building. We love each other. Regardless of the result, we love each other. That's the main thing. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 30, 2022

You have to wonder

Sooner fans seeing Gavin Sawchuk go off behind a backup OL and wondering where he’s been: pic.twitter.com/HVNmpEloC1 — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) December 30, 2022

Got that Dawg in them

I’m proud of this effort…All the opt outs, could have folded… — JG🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerJG) December 30, 2022

Gavin got the Juice

Ummmm…Gavin Sawchuk is looking like a DUUUUUDE for the #Sooners. Called back or not, he's run through multiple tackles already. — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) December 29, 2022

Brayden Willis showed out in his final game as a Sooner

“Where there’s a Willis, there’s a way!” -Toby Rowland. I love @OUontheAir 😂 — Alicia 🏈🏴‍☠️ (@sooner_girl80) December 30, 2022

Good things coming

Regardless of how this turns out, the #Sooners will head into the offseason with a lot of momentum. Recruiting, transfers, talented youth movement. We were indeed pessimistic about OU's chances in this one. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 30, 2022

And a shot caller

Sawchuk. That's it. Dude is gonna be a baller. #Sooners — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) December 29, 2022

Hats off to Brayden

Thank you @Bwillis_11 Did it the right way on and off the field. So much respect for you man. Go be great. #SoonerForever — Kirk Piscitello 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@KP_SOONERS_09) December 30, 2022

Played with Heart

Win or lose, gotta be impressed by OU’s effort tonight. I really thought it was gonna be a blowout — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 30, 2022

Inexperience up front showed at times

Man, we really really miss Andrew Raym and Chris Murray — Grimlock (@GrimlockOU) December 30, 2022

Message from the GOAT

Great sign for the future

OU has two really, really good backs going forward in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk. We pretty much knew that already, but it’s nice to see it fully on display tonight. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOnREF) December 30, 2022

Important takeaway

Brent Venables praises the guys like Gavin Sawchuk, Jovantae Barnes and Savion Byrd who made an impact tonight. "Moving forward, it's a great learning opportunity." — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 30, 2022

Never Squib Kick

Brent Venables called a squib kick late in the second quarter. #FireEverybody pic.twitter.com/fbhUIiEoNO — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) December 30, 2022

The signs are there

It’s starting to feel more and more like a Brent Venables defense out there #CheezItBowl — Jawan-Claude Van Dayuuumm 🎙🎥 (@smiznith) December 30, 2022

Mims played tough today

Nothing but love for this University and this team. ❤️ — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) December 30, 2022

They've got fight in spades

Win or lose, I think this effort says something about the culture 👊🏼 — Mike Steely (@steelyonsports) December 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire