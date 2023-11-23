Social media reacts as Oklahoma rolls past cold-shooting Iowa on Thanksgiving Day

It just wasn’t Iowa’s Turkey Day. And, at times to those watching, it felt like Iowa didn’t care very much whether or not it was Iowa’s Turkey Day.

The Hawkeyes couldn’t buy a bucket against an improved Oklahoma basketball team in the Rady Children’s Invitational as the Sooners rolled away from Iowa, 79-67.

Iowa (3-2) didn’t make its first 3-pointer until freshman guard Brock Harding finally knocked one down with 12:44 remaining to bring the Hawkeyes back within 50-37. Unfortunately, that Harding bucket wasn’t an indication that Iowa was about to make this game interesting in the second half.

Oklahoma (5-0) ballooned the lead to 74-52 with 4:11 remaining as four Sooners found their way into double-figure scoring. OU was led by Georgia Tech transfer guard Jalon Moore who poured in 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Oklahoma’s Javian McCollum added 14 points, Otega Oweh scored 13 and forward Sam Godwin chipped in with 11 to lead an OU team that shot 48.4% from the field despite shooting only 20% from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Iowa shot just 35.8% from the field and only 17.4% from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes were led by junior forward Payton Sandfort’s 12 points and 5-for-10 shooting performance. Sandfort was 0-for-5 from downtown, though.

Graduate transfer forward Ben Krikke scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, but Iowa’s other real bright spot was freshman forward Owen Freeman. The Big Ten’s back-to-back Freshman of the Week recipient, Freeman finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

It’s a game that Iowa fans won’t want to hang in the Louvre. All the same, here was how Hawkeye fans took in the action on social media on Thanksgiving Day.

Probably not ideal for Iowa

Allowing them layups all day is not a winning formula — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 23, 2023

Not what you want to hear

*NBA Jam voice “Can’t buy a bucket!” — Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) (@DustyBottoms04) November 23, 2023

Need Tony Perkins to wake up

This is going to be a very frustrating year. Especially if Tony Perkins is MIA half the season. — Sam (@sammmidd) November 23, 2023

Owen Freeman appreciation

Owen Freeman is gonna be a dude in the Big Ten throughout his career. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 23, 2023

On-ball defensive struggles

Oklahoma is getting to the rim WAY too easily. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 23, 2023

This connection, though!

Thank you, Refs!

Iowa fans give a huge sarcastic ovation to the officials for calling the 1st foul on Oklahoma with 6:16 remaining in the first half. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 23, 2023

Finally!!! 14 mins in! — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 23, 2023

Why is this team disinterested today?

Just play the freshman until the starters decide they are interested. — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 23, 2023

Iowa's energy level is less than inspiring. Oklahoma just looks and acts like they want it more. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 23, 2023

Take the George Costanza approach

Not sure what Iowa is doing this half but they shouldn't do it in the 2nd half — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 23, 2023

Yikes

Probably Iowa's worst half of the season. Hawkeyes' offense was sputtering and didn't make a single three. Oklahoma leads 36-24 at the half. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 23, 2023

Iowa isn't gonna beat anyone shooting 0-13 from 3. 29% from the field. Absolutely atrocious. — Extremely Impressive Felts (PAIN) (@Zhawk44) November 23, 2023

If you can’t make 3’s, you won’t win games — Sam (@sammmidd) November 23, 2023

Iowa is lucky to only be down 36-24. Absolutely brutal half on both ends of the court. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 23, 2023

Not really

is Iowa playing basketball today? — HawkeyeNTexas (@HawkeyeNTexas) November 23, 2023

Ouch

Iowa had 0 fastbreak points in the first half. 0. — Jeff Johnson (@jeje66) November 23, 2023

Hey, those polos are sweet, though!

The Nike polos that the Iowa coaching staff are wearing today are 🔥🔥 — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) November 23, 2023

To put it kindly

Iowa looks dysfunctional right now. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 23, 2023

Precisely

Iowa Yikes — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 23, 2023

Please recruit more athletes. Getting blown by every time is so freaking annoying — Sam (@sammmidd) November 23, 2023

Displeased

Embarrassing effort. At this point, just hoping for a little heart and fight somewhere down the stretch today. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 23, 2023

Concern level about this team has gone up a few notches. Freeman should start and play 20+ minutes. If you can't guard the ball you have to have some size in the middle. — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 23, 2023

Finally! Some optimism

If there’s anything I’ve learned it’s that there are always struggles in November games for the Hawks and they adjust and figure it out as the season goes on. No doubt they’ll do the same again — Ali (@alisonh2006) November 23, 2023

Easy now!

Hawks already in March form — El Gordo Gasparín (@Wonderdullard) November 23, 2023

This is fair

Back to the Christmas films🤗 — B1G Mhawk (@B1G_Mhawk) November 23, 2023

At last!

WE MADE A THREE!!!! — 𝓒𝓙 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓻𝓮𝓭 (@HawksBestie) November 23, 2023

🚨BREAKING🚨

Iowa has made a 3 (now 1 for 16) pic.twitter.com/P1pkPyZfHB — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 23, 2023

Everybody loves Owen

Freeman is the guy. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) November 23, 2023

Owen Freeman put him in the washing machine on spin cycle. — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) November 23, 2023

Owen Freeman probably showing the most life for anybody on Iowa. Brock Harding is not far behind. — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) November 23, 2023

Wait... what??

The refs couldn't decide if it was a charge or block so they called a DOUBLE FOUL LOLOLOLOL! @BadSportsRefs pic.twitter.com/LGWKJVm4iw — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 23, 2023

Double Foul is hands down the biggest cop-out for mediocre officiating. Absurd that Krikke got called for that. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 23, 2023

Perspective

This is a fairly young Hawkeye team and a very underrated OU team. Rough rough day shooting. You’re going to have those, but this team’s effort is still there. Flush it and move on. — Ed Podolak’s Mustache (@edsstache) November 23, 2023

Excited about this crop of freshman. Future is bright. Go Hawks. — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) November 23, 2023

