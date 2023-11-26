Social media reacts to Oklahoma’s elimination from Big 12 title race

The Texas Longhorns (11-1) will not face the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) in the Big 12 title game. Oklahoma won’t be there.

The Sooners loudly celebrated a midseason win over the Longhorns in October. Some even mocked a possible reunion between Texas and Oklahoma in Arlington for the conference championship. It turns out, they were right. Texas won’t be seeing Oklahoma in the title game.

After beating Texas in October, Oklahoma promptly lost to the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys before finishing 10-2. Heading into the final Saturday of the season, Sooner faithful needed the Cowboys to lose to make it into the title game. Oklahoma State defeated BYU in double overtime to knock Oklahoma from the Big 12 championship race.

Here’s a look at how social media took in Oklahoma’s Big 12 title elimination.

Oklahoma only fears...

Oklahoma only fears God, Kansas, Oklahoma State, & the Big 12 Championship Game — Chan (@CjMumme) November 26, 2023

Don't mind Oklahoma

Answer your phone, OU fans Reply to your tweets Don’t duck your Texas friends now. https://t.co/bse5WTYtc8 — Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 26, 2023

How much did they really upgrade?

BV’s best year ever just matched Lincoln Riley’s worst season in Norman. Don’t let these OU fans lie to y’all lol. https://t.co/dhp1PAQScc — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 26, 2023

We won't be seeing Oklahoma in December

My new favorite tradition is OU saying they’ll see us in December & then not being there 😔 https://t.co/W4skM9Kt87 — Reagan Huggins (@ReaganHuggins12) November 26, 2023

I guess we'll never know

Yall better believe bookmarks are getting pulled if OU makes it to Arlington — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) November 25, 2023

If only OU could beat Kansas

Oklahoma State lost to South Alabama. The two best teams are not playing in the Big 12 championship. OU deserves to be in Dallas. They are better than OSU. — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 26, 2023

Tough Saturday

She's got a point

Perhaps had you defeated said team who lost to South Alabama, you’d be there… 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/t2iRGcytRV — Hannah (@HaFro09) November 26, 2023

Still worried about the refs

So BIG12 refs DO call PI in the endzone? — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 25, 2023

T-Shirts

Will Oklahoma players make t-shirts celebrating their 3rd place finish in the Big 12? — HornSports (@HornSports) November 26, 2023

Running to the rematch

OU running into a BXII Championship rematch with Texas like…#HookEm

pic.twitter.com/sspCJf5O0k — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) November 25, 2023

Not taking the news well

OU fans when they found out they ain’t making the big12 title game lol sheeesh pic.twitter.com/EcKe0VxXAt — Bryson Buddahbelly 🤘🏻 (@HookEm_Sports) November 26, 2023

BYU lets Sooners down

OU fans watching BYU fumble the ball (now headed for the Burnt Hashbrowns Bowl) pic.twitter.com/NUslKYLG80 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 26, 2023

Sooners will have to stay in Norman next week

He was right, Texas won’t be beating OU in Arlington. https://t.co/BUJQ9wdXut pic.twitter.com/eV2NlAgVjq — Angry Bevo 🤘🏼 (@angrybevo21) November 26, 2023

Sorry, Sooners

Sorry Oklahoma, I had some killer tweets lined up too. Oh well, couldn’t have happened to a better team. #Big12Championship 🤘🏽 — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 26, 2023

Have they peaked?

If OU fans are honest, they will tell you this is the best it ever got in the post Stoops era. And with the move to the SEC, probably the best it will ever be in a long time. #NewNebraska pic.twitter.com/fHLPqXF5u6 — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 26, 2023

If only they had scored more than 24 outside of this play...

no way this play really ended up costing us a spot in the big 12 championship pic.twitter.com/6rqFDZQ7j3 — Lt Col of Stutsman’s Army (100-62) (@stutsmanszn) November 26, 2023

Here we go again

What he’s not telling you is that BV already has a better record than Sark had at Texas through 2 years (13-12 Vs. 16-9) AND it took Sark 9 years to get to 10 wins as a HC. BV has done it in his second season ever. But don’t mind me☕️ https://t.co/GVKn7YtSHf — J🅿️ (@indy_sooner) November 26, 2023

