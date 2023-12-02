Social media reacts to Ohio State being eliminated from the College Football Playoff

Ohio State needed a lot of breaks and statistical anomalies to back into the College Football Playoff after it lost to Michigan, so it all seemed like the writing was on the wall of inevitability.

Oregon lost to Washington Friday night to keep hope alive, but it didn’t take long on Saturday to wipe that clean and almost assuredly eliminate the Buckeyes from the CFP after Oklahoma State was on the receiving end of a lashing from Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

I guess there’s still a chance the College Football Playoff committee does somethings crazy (we’ve seen it before), but Buckeye Nation and the national media have come to the realization that OSU is most likely out of the CFP and headed to South Florida for the Orange Bowl in a New Year’s Six matchup.

Social media, and most namely, X, formerly known as Twitter, was quick to react to the realization that Ohio State was out of the mix after what went down in Dallas, and we’ve got some of the best reactions here.

Let’s get into the sad tale of reaction.

Well, this is some optimism

Last time Ohio State played in the Orange Bowl they won it all (with a new playoff format) the very next year #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/aR9lvwwIZk — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) December 2, 2023

Well said ... bring on the 12-team playoff

Ohio State went 11-1 this season and will likely not make the playoffs despite:

🤔Only loss by 6pts @ No. 2 Michigan

🤔Multiple ranked wins

🤔No. 1 strength of schedule in ALL FBS In what other sport is this possible? None. The 12-team playoff will be good. pic.twitter.com/DzGo5kWxri — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) December 2, 2023

Sometimes snark is the best policy

Wow it appears Ohio State is actually shutting down its football program and turning Ohio Stadium into a Top Golf. Didn’t think it would come to this. pic.twitter.com/st0cemi7sj — kevin harrish (@Kevinish) December 2, 2023

You can make an argument for almost any team that has one-loss at this point

Texas escaped 8-loss Houston by 7.

Texas escaped 7-loss TCU by 3.

Texas escaped 5-loss Iowa St by 10.

Texas escaped 4-loss KState by 3.

Ohio State is *significantly* better. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 2, 2023

The meme that keeps on giving

The Ohio State University has been eliminated from the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/HLUImMI3iS — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 2, 2023

We can all relate

Ohio State fans checking the score of the Texas game pic.twitter.com/icFtyp4Qdr — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) December 2, 2023

Don't count on it

I’m very interested to see where the committee puts Ohio State compared to Texas this week. Are we 100% sure they’re jumping the #Buckeyes? I think it’s likely, but I could see an argument for keeping OSU in front of them. — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) December 2, 2023

This is sadly very true

Ohio State was only one spot ahead of Texas, which is about to add a top 25 win and a conference title. The Buckeyes are done. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 2, 2023

I mean, this is pretty funny

Texas holding Ohio State out of the playoffs 😆pic.twitter.com/tFPNiK5qjs — 〽️~BlueCrue~〽️ 3-peat week! 〽️ (@bluecrue_MI) December 2, 2023

This has literally been every single year OSU has missed the playoff

Texas vs Ohio State in the “Just Missed Out on the CFP” Bowl will be special to watch — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) December 2, 2023

Too soon

Tough start to the day for Ohio State… pic.twitter.com/SeSZ85IHZt — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 2, 2023

One OSU = another OSU?

Ohio State mood 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/2uTj4Rfmad — AJ King (@allday_ajking) December 2, 2023

Again, too soon Michigan fan

This man is ending Ohio State’s last glimpse of playoff hopes before their eyes pic.twitter.com/Lt8MTRKIx9 — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) December 2, 2023

Yes, but you know how this works

Is Ohio State deserving of a Top 4 spot: No (No Conf Ship) Are they a Top 4 Team: Yes Both Can Be True. — ⭕️SU V!Ds (@OSUViDs) December 2, 2023

With more chaos, there could be more of this

Texas wins their 4th Big 12 championship in school history and 1st since 2009. The only 1-loss Power 5 conference championship game winner that has missed the College Football Playoff is Ohio State in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ppZvDyI0GC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2023

Yes, it is a Disney pipe dream at this point

Does Texas winning make it significantly harder for Ohio State to Mickey Mouse their way into the CFP? — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 2, 2023

On a career day nonetheless

Quinn Ewers eliminating Ohio State from the CFP is quite final knife twist to last week’s disaster. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 2, 2023

And of course it wasn't without controversy ... how ironic

Ohio State grad throwing footballs for the Dr Pepper contest. We’ll be monitoring this closely — Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) December 2, 2023

And I may add ... be a grownup about it

Don’t get me wrong, I’d like to see Ohio State in the playoffs every year….

But we knew the stakes going into The Game and we lost. Wanna be in the playoffs? Win. — Lindz 🤩🅾️❤️ (@OSUlindz) December 2, 2023

Why do people love to hate on Ohio State so much?

Ohio State loses again. — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 2, 2023

It's a good point, but at this point, it's the path of least controversy

The committee knows Ohio state is better than Texas. That’s why they ranked them ahead of them last week. How is beating an Oklahoma state team that got blown out by UCF and South Alabama going to change the committees mind that they just made last week? lol just think. #cfb #cfp — ZAE⚡️ (@ZaeMcGuire) December 2, 2023

It should be, but not likely -- not happening

If Florida State loses to Louisville tonight, Ohio State still has a chance to make the CFB Playoff. pic.twitter.com/oFQYJTLrZJ — Fred Mahomes (@freddy2chains) December 2, 2023

Oof ...

Live look in @ Ohio State's playoff chances pic.twitter.com/u6zcTwhzS0 — Darren Graham (@Darrentalksball) December 2, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire