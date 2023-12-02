Advertisement

Social media reacts to Ohio State being eliminated from the College Football Playoff

Phil Harrison
·5 min read
Ohio State needed a lot of breaks and statistical anomalies to back into the College Football Playoff after it lost to Michigan, so it all seemed like the writing was on the wall of inevitability.

Oregon lost to Washington Friday night to keep hope alive, but it didn’t take long on Saturday to wipe that clean and almost assuredly eliminate the Buckeyes from the CFP after Oklahoma State was on the receiving end of a lashing from Texas in the Big 12 Championship game.

I guess there’s still a chance the College Football Playoff committee does somethings crazy (we’ve seen it before), but Buckeye Nation and the national media have come to the realization that OSU is most likely out of the CFP and headed to South Florida for the Orange Bowl in a New Year’s Six matchup.

Social media, and most namely, X, formerly known as Twitter, was quick to react to the realization that Ohio State was out of the mix after what went down in Dallas, and we’ve got some of the best reactions here.

Let’s get into the sad tale of reaction.

Well, this is some optimism

Well said ... bring on the 12-team playoff

Sometimes snark is the best policy

You can make an argument for almost any team that has one-loss at this point

The meme that keeps on giving

We can all relate

Don't count on it

This is sadly very true

I mean, this is pretty funny

This has literally been every single year OSU has missed the playoff

Too soon

One OSU = another OSU?

Again, too soon Michigan fan

Yes, but you know how this works

With more chaos, there could be more of this

Yes, it is a Disney pipe dream at this point

On a career day nonetheless

And of course it wasn't without controversy ... how ironic

And I may add ... be a grownup about it

Why do people love to hate on Ohio State so much?

It's a good point, but at this point, it's the path of least controversy

It should be, but not likely -- not happening

Oof ...

