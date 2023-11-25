Social media reacts to Ohio State football’s heartbreaking loss to Michigan

Heartbreaking. Ohio State has lost to Michigan for a third year in a row. It was a highly competitive game, but the Buckeyes couldn’t overcome a slow start and a first-quarter Kyle McCord interception deep in their own territory.

Further from that, the defense couldn’t get off the field when it mattered and OSU just made too many mistakes compared to the Wolverines, and that, is the sad but true tale of the 118th edition of “The Game.”

As expected, fans are sharing a wide range of emotions from anger to disappointment. As we do each week, we take a look at how those emotions are being expressed on social media. Be warned… just like the game on the field, it won’t be pretty.

But hey, onward and upward, right?

Gene Smith wanted this one bad

Ohio State AD Gene Smith gets into it with a sideline official after Buckeyes touchdown Then a Michigan staffer swiped at my phone. pic.twitter.com/KHx77zp5cI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 25, 2023

Ryan Day's legacy in question

If you’re still defending Ryan Day’s tenure at Ohio State, that’s totally fine. You just value wins over Northwestern and Maryland more than you do the rivalry vs. Michigan. To each his own. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 25, 2023

Been too long

It’s been 1,456 days since Ohio State beat Michigan. And now it’s going to be at least 371 more. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 25, 2023

Have to be able to run the ball in The Game

Michigan 158 rushing yards. Ohio State 107 rushing yards. It happens again. 22 straight times. #Wolverines — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 25, 2023

Mistakes were huge

The #buckeyes made mistakes #michigan didn’t. Michigan was aggressive while Ohio State wasn’t. That’s all the analysis you need. If McCord is the starter next year it’ll be 4 in a row. He’s not the guy #truth — The Torg (@TorgRadio) November 25, 2023

It's complicated

Ryan Day keeps coaching scared in the biggest games of Ohio State's season. He got outcoached by Michigan's interim head coach. "BUT YOU CAN'T FIRE A GUY WHEN HE'S 11-1!" Life is complicated and there are exceptions to every rule. https://t.co/VMdZFOwQM4 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 25, 2023

We feel that

Me seeing Ohio State lose to Michigan once again pic.twitter.com/AgmMyUSuXZ — †. (@luvvcapalot) November 25, 2023

She's not wrong

Kyle McCord threw two interceptions in the biggest game of his career. Ryan Day made a few questionable and conservative calls, while Wolverines acting head coach Sherrone Moore was pitch-perfect. And Ohio State loses to Michigan for the third straight year. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 25, 2023

Questionable call to say the least

This was ruled a Michigan touchdown. Do you think it should have been ruled an Ohio State interception?pic.twitter.com/0zAX7pRGSz — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 25, 2023

The disappointment is real

Ohio State’s season ends with Kyle McCord throwing an interception against Michigan. Not surprised, just disappointed. — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) November 25, 2023

Marv played his heart out

Marvin Harrison Jr sat on the field for nearly 25 seconds after the final interception was thrown. He always dreamed of two things, beating Michigan and playing in the Big Ten Championship in Indy. His career at Ohio State will likely end without either. https://t.co/W3ciFVF18w — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 25, 2023

Why it hurts so bad

You go to Ohio state to beat Michigan and vice versa. That’s all those two teams care about — Bring Back Vatrano 💔 (@Igor4Vezina) November 25, 2023

Some fans get it

Respect 🫡 This Ohio State team was nothing but stellar. Nothing but respect for the last 20 years of your program being dominant. I know there will be a portion of the fanbase that will talk cheating but these Michigan teams deserve all the credit. What A Rivalry! — James Michael (@nickschance) November 25, 2023

Just can't lose the turnover battle

Turnovers in Ohio State/Michigan last 3 years:

2023: OSU 2, UM 0

2022: UM 0, OSU 2

2021: OSU 0, UM 1

Total: OSU 4, UM 1 — Cody Winstead (@CodyWins25) November 25, 2023

It really is the most important thing

There is that. When you coach at Ohio state beating Michigan is the #1 goal. Winning national championship is 2nd — KJ (@Coach3KJ) November 25, 2023

Yep...

At the end of the day, Ohio State did not play aggressive enough and Michigan played like the game was going to be vacated anyways. — davis_wx (@davis_wx) November 25, 2023

