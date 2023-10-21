Social media reacts to Ohio State’s huge win over Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes just gave a master’s class on defense. Jim Knowles’ unit was all over the field and kept a potent Penn State offense in check all day. The defense would not even allow the Nittany Lions to convert a third down as Penn State was 0-15 late into the fourth quarter before finally picking up a first down with under a minute to play.

We love junk time stats.

It was a good old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest that reminded many of years gone by with the Buckeyes coming out on top and moving on to 7-0 with a 20-12 victory. As you can imagine, social media was abuzz with commentary and we’ve found some of the best for your enjoyment.

A fine defensive effort on both sides

Drew Allar and Kyle McCord trying to move the ball against the Ohio State and Penn State defenses pic.twitter.com/9zi6H4uUlJ — False Start: A CFB Podcast (@CFBFalseStart) October 21, 2023

Playing nice

Ohio State letting Penn state score a touchdown pic.twitter.com/RqO0DDUdHe — PsuPhillySports (@PsuPhillySports) October 21, 2023

The past meeting the future

Former QB1 meets future QB1 Air Noland and CJ Stroud are chatting it up. pic.twitter.com/y23yfv3G32 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) October 21, 2023

He's too classy, but we can dream

CJ Stroud when he sees Desmond Howard: pic.twitter.com/Pyr6vNpV18 — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) October 21, 2023

Marv was close to outgaining the entire Penn State offense

With three minutes left to play: Marvin Harrison Jr.’s yards today: 162

Penn State’s total yards today: 167 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 21, 2023

Nothing wrong with a little celebration

Ohio State defense was on lock

Ohio State's defense locked up Penn State's offense 🔒 ◽️ 1-16 on 3rd down

◽️ 6 yards in 2nd half before final drive 📸: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/BJDaszMUuU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 21, 2023

Say it louder for those in the back

Ohio State has a national title-level defense. Tell your friends. Tell your kids. Tell your parents. Ohio State has a national title-level defense. — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) October 21, 2023

We like the sounds of that

Ohio State would be No. 1 if the College Football Playoff rankings came out this week — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) October 21, 2023

