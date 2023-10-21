Advertisement

Social media reacts to Ohio State’s huge win over Penn State

Mark Russell
·2 min read
4

The Ohio State Buckeyes just gave a master’s class on defense. Jim Knowles’ unit was all over the field and kept a potent Penn State offense in check all day. The defense would not even allow the Nittany Lions to convert a third down as Penn State was 0-15 late into the fourth quarter before finally picking up a first down with under a minute to play.

We love junk time stats.

It was a good old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest that reminded many of years gone by with the Buckeyes coming out on top and moving on to 7-0 with a 20-12 victory. As you can imagine, social media was abuzz with commentary and we’ve found some of the best for your enjoyment.

A fine defensive effort on both sides

Playing nice

The past meeting the future

He's too classy, but we can dream

Marv was close to outgaining the entire Penn State offense

Nothing wrong with a little celebration

Ohio State defense was on lock

Say it louder for those in the back

We like the sounds of that

 

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire