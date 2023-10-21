Social media reacts to Ohio State’s huge win over Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes just gave a master’s class on defense. Jim Knowles’ unit was all over the field and kept a potent Penn State offense in check all day. The defense would not even allow the Nittany Lions to convert a third down as Penn State was 0-15 late into the fourth quarter before finally picking up a first down with under a minute to play.
We love junk time stats.
It was a good old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest that reminded many of years gone by with the Buckeyes coming out on top and moving on to 7-0 with a 20-12 victory. As you can imagine, social media was abuzz with commentary and we’ve found some of the best for your enjoyment.
A fine defensive effort on both sides
Drew Allar and Kyle McCord trying to move the ball against the Ohio State and Penn State defenses pic.twitter.com/9zi6H4uUlJ
— False Start: A CFB Podcast (@CFBFalseStart) October 21, 2023
Playing nice
Ohio State letting Penn state score a touchdown pic.twitter.com/RqO0DDUdHe
— PsuPhillySports (@PsuPhillySports) October 21, 2023
The past meeting the future
Former QB1 meets future QB1
Air Noland and CJ Stroud are chatting it up. pic.twitter.com/y23yfv3G32
— Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) October 21, 2023
He's too classy, but we can dream
CJ Stroud when he sees Desmond Howard: pic.twitter.com/Pyr6vNpV18
— Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) October 21, 2023
Marv was close to outgaining the entire Penn State offense
With three minutes left to play:
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s yards today: 162
Penn State’s total yards today: 167
— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 21, 2023
Nothing wrong with a little celebration
Marvin Harrison Jr. busts out the Saquon celly. 👀@MarvHarrisonJr x @OhioStateFB
📺: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/XIMa5IFwkN
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 21, 2023
Ohio State defense was on lock
Ohio State's defense locked up Penn State's offense 🔒
◽️ 1-16 on 3rd down
◽️ 6 yards in 2nd half before final drive
📸: @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/BJDaszMUuU
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 21, 2023
Say it louder for those in the back
Ohio State has a national title-level defense. Tell your friends. Tell your kids. Tell your parents.
Ohio State has a national title-level defense.
— Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) October 21, 2023
We like the sounds of that
Ohio State would be No. 1 if the College Football Playoff rankings came out this week
— Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) October 21, 2023